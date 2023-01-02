Read full article on original website
Can the EXP Share Be Turned Off in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has come out and fans are looking for answers to so many questions. The game certainly has a lot of new additions and some old. But one of the older ones is an EXP Share. Unlike when it originally came out, the game has really leaned into EXP Share as a way to help players not have to grin as much. But for those who want the older grind, is there a way to turn off the EXP Share in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?
VALORANT Episode 5 Act 3 End Date
VALORANT continues its content campaign bringing out new skins, characters, maps and so much more. The consistency is something that fans have gotten used to. While each new episode or act will generally bring either a new Agent or Map, sometimes it is just a brand new battlepass and a video to move the story forward. With new Acts coming out about every two months and Episodes every six months, players will be wanting to know when each one starts and ends. Here is the exact VALORANT Episode 5 Act 3 End Date.
GloRilla Gets Dragged For Offering Potential Assistant $550 A Week, Responds To Backlash
Twitter reacts to Grammy-nominated newcomer GloRilla offering $550/week for an assistant with several responsibilities.
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
parentingisnteasy.co
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Facebook Settles $725M Class Action Lawsuit Over Data Sharing
Facebook has agreed to a settlement of $725 million to resolve a class action lawsuit that alleged the company gave third parties access to user data without their consent. This lawsuit was prompted in 2018 after it was revealed that 87 million users had their information improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm.
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
Engadget
How to permanently delete all your Facebook and Meta-owned accounts
It’s never exactly easy to pull the plug on a social media account you’ve had for years. For many of us, our accounts are filled with years of photos, memories and memes that aren’t easy to part with ,even if we are ready to stop the daily scrolling habit. For Facebook, Instagram and other Meta-run services, deleting an account entirely isn’t necessarily straightforward, either.
Official Amazon warning for all users over dangerous holiday ‘order confirmation’ text that will steal your money
AMAZON has warned all its customers to watch out for order confirmation scams this holiday season. In a new email addressed to its users, Amazon details several scams being carried out this holiday season. One such scheme, dubbed "order confirmation scam," describes fraudulent messages that aim to steal your money.
How to unfollow someone on Facebook
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Your Facebook Feed keeps you updated on every event from people you follow. The Feed is updated every time someone makes a post, which can trigger annoying notifications and flood your Android phone with content you dislike. You may decide to silence notifications on your phone, but you will still see their posts when you open the app. Instead, consider unfollowing them. It's not as brutal as you think.
Facebook parent Meta will pay $725M to settle user data case
Facebook’s corporate parent has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s victorious presidential campaign in 2016.Terms of the settlement reached by Meta Platforms, the holding company for Facebook and Instagram, were disclosed in court documents filed late Thursday. It will still need to be approved by a judge in a San Francisco federal court hearing set for March.The case sprang from 2018 revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a firm with ties to Trump...
Business Insider
How to use the secret conversation feature in Facebook Messenger to keep your chats as private as possible
To create a secret conversation on Messenger, start a new chat and tap the lock icon. Messenger's secret conversations are encrypted, meaning not even Facebook can read them. Secret conversations are only available in the Messenger mobile app, not the website. Over the past few years, encrypted messaging apps like...
New VALORANT Map Teased Multiple Times
VALORANT is seemingly back on track with their map additions. After skipping over Episode 4, there will now be new maps in back-to-back episodes. This is a great thing for VALORANT fans as these maps are generally creative and interesting in the way they help players attack either Point A or B. VALORANT Episode 6 is coming up soon and players have been getting antsy to learn more about the maps. Here are the teasers for the New VALORANT Map coming soon.
Social Media Is for Strangers Now
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Instagram just isn’t what it used to be. With Gen Z users flocking to...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Cassiopeia Breakdown
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been out for over a month now. But people have still been holding off on buying it. For those potential Paldeans, this piece will be breaking down the battle with school hacker, Penny. Or, as Team Star knows her, Cassiopeia. This piece will be an overview of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Cassiopeia.
SecureCheats Launches New Warzone 2 Hacks
The battle royale genre was forever changed with the launch of the Call of Duty brand’s take on the transformative game mode. Pulling from all generations of the series while capitalizing on the signature gunplay and mechanics that made it a household name, Call of Duty Warzone was created.
People Are Shitposting on LinkedIn Now
Ah, LinkedIn: a humourless dystopia populated with millionaire influencers, advice no one asked for and inspirational quotes like "feed your brain discipline, dreams and positivity". Understandably, a lot of people hate the recruitment site – the subreddit r/LinkedInLunatics has 205,000 members making fun of earnest LinkedIn posts – but people are now bringing their mockery to the app itself, adding a satirical and highly meta dimension to what has long been the most overly serious social media platform around.
When Does the Marvel Snap Savage Land Season End?
A new month means a new season for Marvel Snap. The popular card game has ushered in its new season, titled Savage Land, into the new year and players can get to earning rewards through the battle pass today. However some players might not be able to play everyday, and plenty more want to know when the season ends. Taking a quick look at the season pass panel inside Marvel Snap, it looks like the Marvel Snap Savage Land season ends on January 30. Players can anticipate the season ending sometime close to 10 PM eastern time.
League of Legends Season 13 Patch Schedule [Full 2023 Schedule]
League of Legends is one of the most patched games ever made. This is because Riot Games are always trying to keep things fresh and updated. They make sure that if something is too strong or even too weak that they give the game its best chance to be as close to balanced as possible. During these patches, they also release new content like skins, champions and much more. Teamfight Tactics, generally aligns with these patches as well. With that, one may be wondering, what is the League of Legends 2023 Patch Schedule for Season 13? Here is a look at the League of Legends Season 13 Patch Schedule.
WhatsApp announces new proxy support feature to bypass internet shutdowns
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc's (META.O) WhatsApp said on Thursday users of the messaging app will now be able to use proxy servers to access the service in countries where the app is blocked.
