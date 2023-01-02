ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

1 dead, dozens rescued after cars caught in flood waters on Hwy 99 in Sacramento Co.

 3 days ago

Emergency crews rescued motorists on New Year's Eve into Sunday morning. Crews on Sunday found one person dead inside a submerged vehicle near Highway 99, Dan Quiggle, deputy fire chief for operations for Cosumnes Community Service District Fire Department, told The Sacramento Bee.

Sacramento County authorities issued an evacuation order late Sunday for residents of the low-lying community of Point Pleasant near Interstate 5, citing imminent and dangerous flooding. Residents of the nearby communities of Glanville Tract and Franklin Pond were told to prepare to leave before more roadways were cut off by rising water and evacuation becomes impossible.

VIDEO: Epic cleanup begins after New Year's Eve flooding submerges SF businesses

The Bay Area is cleaning up and drying out after the New Year's Eve storm dumped near-historic amounts of rain.

"It is expected that the flooding from the Cosumnes River and the Mokelumne River is moving southwest toward I-5 and could reach these areas in the middle of the night," the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services tweeted Sunday afternoon. "Livestock in the affected areas should be moved to higher ground."

To the north in the state's capital, crews cleared toppled trees from roads and sidewalks, and at least 6,300 customers still lacked power early Monday, down from more than 150,000 two days earlier, according to a Sacramento Municipal Utility District online map.

MORE: New Year's Eve storm 2nd wettest day on record for San Francisco

State highway workers spent the holiday weekend clearing traffic-stopping heavy snow from major highways through the Sierra Nevada.

Near Lake Tahoe, dozens of drivers were rescued on New Year's Eve along Interstate 80 after cars spun out in the snow during the blizzard, the California Department of Transportation said.

