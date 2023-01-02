ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver mayor appeals to Catholic Archdiocese to shelter migrants

By Robert Garrison
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06FK16_0k18of3P00

DENVER — Mayor Michael Hancock is asking the Catholic Archdiocese of Denver for help sheltering a recent surge of migrants and asylum seekers to the city.

In a Dec. 30 letter to the Archbishop of Denver, Hancock said the city has become overwhelmed with the nearly 3,000 migrants from Central and South America and called the temporary crisis an “urgent humanitarian need.”

Hancock is asking the Catholic Archdiocese to allow the city to use the Little Sisters of the Poor at 3629 W. 29th Avenue to house up to 100 migrants in what the city believes is a currently empty facility.

The mayor hopes the city and the Archdiocese can come to an agreement to use Little Sisters of the Poor as a short-term shelter to assist “migrant families in need during the winter months,” Hancock said in the letter.

The City of Denver has spent more than $1.5 million on all aspects of sheltering arriving migrants since the first week of December and is on track to spend $3 million by the end of the month, according to city leaders.

The mayor issued an emergency declaration on Dec. 15, giving the city more resources and funding without having to go through the normal expenditure process.

“This has been extremely taxing on city resources. We are not a border community. We don't have federal resources like border communities do. So, the help that we can provide in Denver is very limited. And we're at the point where we're not able to sustain much longer. We're at our breaking point,” said Mikayla Ortega, Denver Joint Information Center representative.

The Central and South American migrants began arriving in the city on Dec. 5. Hundreds more arrived in the days following. The city has scrambled to open emergency shelters to accommodate what the city said are mostly asylum-seeking refugees.

Hancock has called on nonprofits, businesses and faith communities to help with additional support.

Denver officials announced a location where donations can be dropped off if Denverites are interested in helping arriving migrants. Officials said these are the items most urgently needed:

  • New men’s underwear
  • New women’s underwear
  • New women’s sports bras
  • Feminine products
  • Long sleeve shirts (men’s, women’s and unisex)
  • Jeans (men’s and women’s with special need for M)
  • New Socks (men’s and women’s)
  • New sweatshirts and sweatpants (S, M & L, both men’s and women’s)
  • Closed toe gym shoes (both men’s, women’s, boys, girls, infants)
  • Shoelaces
  • Winter coats and pullovers (men’s, women’s, children, and infants)
  • Backpacks and/or medium-sized duffel bags
  • New or very gently used men’s winter clothes (S +M only)

These items can be dropped off at Iglesia Ciudad De Dios, located at 5255 W. Warren Avenue in Denver. Donated items can be dropped off on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Comments / 12

Carl Barkley
3d ago

Maybe our very wealthy govenor could pay for it. Since he's the one that wants us to remain a sanctuary state. Remaining a sanctuary state should voted be on the next ballot. I don't ever recall anyone asking the citizens of colorado if wanted to be a sanctuary state? 🤔

Reply
11
Plumb Joy
3d ago

Don't do it church, don't encourage criminality. It's still illegal to enter the country illegally. Biden is a criminal many times over.

Reply
10
Latisha Mauishaw
3d ago

I find this hilarious. These woke Dems like to fly that sanctuary flag until people actually come to their city. Then it's, "Oh nooooo, we can't be having this!" 😂🤣😂🤣🤣😂

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
David Heitz

Advocates ask Denver council to require all-electric new homes

(Denver, Colo.) A trio of climate advocates asked the Denver City Council on Tuesday to require all-electric new homes as part of its new building codes. The council approved the first reading of new building, fire, and green codes on Tuesday. The activists, who spoke during public comment period, would like to see the council amend the code before a final vote next week.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Hancock asks Catholic Church to help shelter migrants arriving in Denver

As hundreds of migrants continue to land in Denver from Venezuela, central and south America, Mayor Michael Hancock has asked the Catholic Church for help sheltering them. Currently, the city has shifted three recreation centers into temporary housing facilities as well as paid for hotel rooms for families with children. They’ve also asked other relief organizations to help house people. Between 1,500 to 1,600 people a night are staying in these various temporary facilities, according to Denver County officials.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Community group responds to increasing migrant population in Denver

Another cold night in Denver meant organizations such as Mutual Aid Monday were back on the streets helping the community, but on Monday night, the group saw an influx of another unhoused population — migrants.Migrants arriving in Denver are now resorting to services established for the homeless, as the city grapples with how to continue providing for the thousands of migrants arriving in the city. Mutual Aid Monday organizers said, every week, more and more migrants are trickling in for help."I actually found some on the street during the storm, the big storm, and they had light jackets on, no...
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Colorado Coalition for the Homeless to Convert Newly Acquired Hotel into Supportive Housing

In December, the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless acquired the former Clarion Inn, located at 200 W. 48th Avenue in Denver, for $24 million. The Colation will transform the hotel into 215 units of supportive and transitional housing by mid-2023, known as Renewal Village. The purchase came during same week that President Biden signed a 1.7T omnibus spending bill that allocated $4 million in immediate renovations for the project, made possible through congressionally designated spending by Senator John Hickenlooper and Congresswoman Diana DeGette.
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Denver gives initial approval to wage theft ordinance

(Denver, Colo.) More than $728 million per year is stolen from Colorado workers, according to the Colorado Fiscal Institute. Denver wants to crack down on companies stealing from workers. Wage theft can result from misclassifying workers as independent contractors, not allowing the required legal lunch and break times, illegal deductions and having workers punch out but keep working.
DENVER, CO
Daily Record

Addressing water shortage will be “centerpiece” of Colorado’s legislative agenda, new speaker says

Colorado’s top lawmakers spared no superlative in describing the need to address the state’s water crisis at the annual pre-legislative breakfast Wednesday morning. The annual Business Legislative Preview, hosted by the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, serves as an unofficial start to the legislative session. While crime, housing, and decarbonization were all discussed, it was water that incoming Speaker of the House Julie McCluskie said would be “the centerpiece” of the legislative agenda.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Denver Violent Crimes: The Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in 2022

More than 7,000 violent crimes took place in Denver during 2022, with a large percentage concentrated in the central city. These are among the takeaways from newly updated statistics from the FBI's National Incident Based Reporting System and the Denver Crime Map, an online tool maintained by the Denver Police Department that provides information about offenses in all 78 official city neighborhoods plus Union Station, an area targeted for extra enforcement by the DPD.
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Fire mitigation in Colorado’s most vulnerable town

(GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, Colo.) — According to Wildfirerisk.org, Green Mountain Falls, Colorado is one of the most vulnerable areas in Colorado, as well as the United States, for wildfires. The town has several mitigation projects underway to protect the town in the event of a wildfire. “Green Mountain Falls is the number one community in […]
GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, CO
9NEWS

Colorado conservative activist warns of shift 'from ballots to bullets'

COLORADO, USA — A far-right conservative leader known for his gun shop’s reality TV show is warning that “it’s almost time to switch from ballots to bullets.”. Rich Wyatt, president of Jefferson County’s Mountain Republicans Club, made the suggestion of coming political violence on a Dec. 28 episode of the conservative podcast, The Chuck and Julie Show.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

One of Colorado's largest law firms has a new name

DENVER — One of Colorado's largest personal injury law firms has a new name. Denver-based The Sawaya Law Firm changed its name to The Wilhite Law Firm on Jan. 1. The firm, one of the biggest in the western United States, operates at least nine locations in Colorado with offices in Denver, Greeley, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Thornton, Grand Junction and Boulder.
COLORADO STATE
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy