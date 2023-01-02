ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron Police seek hit-skip driver who allegedly struck pedestrian

By Ian Cross
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
Akron Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and driver involved in a hit-skip that seriously injured a pedestrian crossing Cuyahoga Falls Avenue last Tuesday morning.

The pedestrian, a 69-year-old man, was crossing East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue south at North Main Street at 7:06 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle, police said.

The call initially came in as a welfare check for a man lying on the road, police said. EMS arrived and transported the man to a nearby hospital. Upon medical evaluation, it was determined, based on the severity of his injuries, that the man was struck by a vehicle.

The man is in serious condition due to the crash.

Investigators with the Traffic Division are asking for help from anyone who may have seen or knows about the incident. Officers need help identifying the unknown driver and the vehicle involved. The vehicle involved will have front-end damage, and, quite possibly, windshield damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hit-Skip Bureau at 330-375-2508.

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

