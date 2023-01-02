UPDATE: 7 cats, 1 dog killed in Billings West End house fire

UPDATE (4:00 p.m.):

Ed Guerrero told Q2 there is still no indication as to what started the fire in his mothers home. Guerrero did go through the home Monday afternoon and said the fire destroyed many rooms, leaving it uninhabitable.

“The incredible damage it did to my moms house, it’s horrible,” he said.

_________

UPDATE (2:00 p.m.):

Seven cats and one dog died in the fire, according to Ed Guerrero whose mom Soledad is the home owner. Ed told Q2 that Soledad, 87, has dementia, and that two other occupants were inside the home and able to help get Soledad out safely.

_________

A Monday morning house fire on Billings West End killed at least two cats, with still more unaccounted for, according to Billings Fire Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell.

Firefighters responded to a call at 8:55 a.m. for a structure fire at 3107 Boulder Avenue. Billings Engine No. 3 arrived to see heavy smoke and flames inside the home. The fire took about 15 minutes to extinguish.

All occupants inside the house at the time of the fire were able to make it out safely.

The fire is still under investigation.

This story will be updated.