ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

UPDATE: 7 cats, 1 dog killed in Billings West End house fire

By Hailey Monaco
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42YEfN_0k18nIz100

UPDATE (4:00 p.m.):

Ed Guerrero told Q2 there is still no indication as to what started the fire in his mothers home. Guerrero did go through the home Monday afternoon and said the fire destroyed many rooms, leaving it uninhabitable.

“The incredible damage it did to my moms house, it’s horrible,” he said.
_________

UPDATE (2:00 p.m.):

Seven cats and one dog died in the fire, according to Ed Guerrero whose mom Soledad is the home owner. Ed told Q2 that Soledad, 87, has dementia, and that two other occupants were inside the home and able to help get Soledad out safely.
_________

A Monday morning house fire on Billings West End killed at least two cats, with still more unaccounted for, according to Billings Fire Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell.

Firefighters responded to a call at 8:55 a.m. for a structure fire at 3107 Boulder Avenue. Billings Engine No. 3 arrived to see heavy smoke and flames inside the home. The fire took about 15 minutes to extinguish.

All occupants inside the house at the time of the fire were able to make it out safely.

The fire is still under investigation.

This story will be updated.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourbigsky.com

No one killed in massive Billings house fire; Pets lost

The Billings Fire Department is releasing the latest into an investigation about a massive house fire that destroyed a home on Boulder Avenue Monday morning. “There was significant fire damage to the downstairs bedroom and moderate heat damage to the rest of the basement. The upstairs sustained heavy smoke damage and minor heat damage,” said Deputy Fire Marshal Andrew McLain.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

An Open Letter to One Billings Dog Owner

I love that some of you walk your doggies on a regular basis. I used to own a dog walking business and I really enjoyed it until the pandemic hit. I moved to Billings after all that went down. Dogs have four joys in life: walks, smells, food, and you! Of course, our doggies love to play with toys and chew bones too.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Bruiser the American Bully Boy is Ready for His Furever Home

Wet Nose Wednesday brought to you by Shipton's Big R. Wednesdays are our favorite day of the week here at Townsquare Media Billings bcause we get to meet dogs like this boy. Bruiser is his name and being a good boy is his game. This gorgeous doggie has been with YVAS (Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter) for about a week now. He came in as a stray and we can’t understand how.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

These Two Troubled Billings Businesses Have Closed Down Forever

Over the holiday break, I've been pretty darn bored. Not having responsibilities for nearly two weeks will do that to a guy. But one thing that caught my attention was a massive Facebook thread (FYI, you need to be a member of "Billings Customer Service Watchdog" in order to see it) about two Billings Businesses that have become well-known for their issues over the years, shutting down FOREVER.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy