‘We’re Dead, and I’m Going to Be Seen as the Cause’: Pa. Man Allegedly Murdered Wife on Christmas Eve, Wrote Would-Be Suicide Note Before Arrest

Time to Indict TRUMP
3d ago
guns, guns, guns!...they talk about good guys with guns. and you know who the bad guys are with guns, they're the good guys that were good the whole time until the very first time they use that gun for a bad reason. take a husband and wife who've been married for 25 years and there's always been a gun in the house. law abiding citizens, and one day they get into a real heated argument and one of them goes to the drawer and pulls out the gun and murders the other one. in that second that good guy with a gun turned into a murderer, a bad guy with a gun. if the gun wasn't there we wouldn't even be talking about this
