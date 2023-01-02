Deena Bouknight and Dan Finnerty – Staff Writers. The Christmas week cold weather that brought temperatures regionally down to. near or below zero created numerous strains on utilities. Some Macon County residents encountered electrical power outages and the Town of Franklin a water main break, both of which were blamed on the extremely cold weather. Additionally, accompanying high winds that followed a storm, which blew through the area Dec. 22-23, preceded an arctic blast that lasted until around the 28th. Area shelters, churches, and even motels were included in the increased demand for housing as a.

