ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Code Purple issued for Thursday as temperatures drop across the region

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple is in effect for a least Thursday as much dryer, cold, air moves into the region. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wspa.com

Let's Eat at The Fountain at Smith's Drugs in Forest City, N.C.

Let's Eat at The Fountain at Smith's Drugs in Forest City, N.C. Let’s Eat at The Fountain at Smith’s Drugs in Forest …. Let's Eat at The Fountain at Smith's Drugs in Forest City, N.C. Incorporating stretching into New Year’s resolution. Incorporating stretching into New Year’s resolution...
FOREST CITY, NC
themaconcountynews.com

Christmas cold snap leaves mark in Franklin

Deena Bouknight and Dan Finnerty – Staff Writers. The Christmas week cold weather that brought temperatures regionally down to. near or below zero created numerous strains on utilities. Some Macon County residents encountered electrical power outages and the Town of Franklin a water main break, both of which were blamed on the extremely cold weather. Additionally, accompanying high winds that followed a storm, which blew through the area Dec. 22-23, preceded an arctic blast that lasted until around the 28th. Area shelters, churches, and even motels were included in the increased demand for housing as a.
FRANKLIN, NC
FOX Carolina

Officials reporting flooding, downed trees, power outages in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s outage map is showing roughly 2,400 customers without power in the Upstate Wednesday morning. Wednesday was declared a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms continue through the morning due to a cold front sweeping through. Many outages are being caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging equipment and downed powerlines, according to Duke Energy.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Bracken Mountain Preserve grows by 34 acres

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Some 34 acres have been purchased to expand Bracken Mountain Preserve in Brevard. The preserve connects the city to Pisgah National Forest. The existing entrance trail is so steep and challenging that many community members don’t go to Bracken. The planned expansion will provide 2-3 miles of more moderate trails and an easier way to reach the existing trail network.
BREVARD, NC
WLOS.com

Million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Haywood County

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County shopper who tried their luck in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize. The lucky winner purchased their $2 ticket from The I market on Barber Boulevard in Waynesville in Haywood County. The odds...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy