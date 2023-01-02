Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter SeasonTravel MavenBrevard, NC
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
Related
WLOS.com
Code Purple issued for Thursday as temperatures drop across the region
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple is in effect for a least Thursday as much dryer, cold, air moves into the region. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees.
wspa.com
Let's Eat at The Fountain at Smith's Drugs in Forest City, N.C.
Let's Eat at The Fountain at Smith's Drugs in Forest City, N.C. Let’s Eat at The Fountain at Smith’s Drugs in Forest …. Let's Eat at The Fountain at Smith's Drugs in Forest City, N.C. Incorporating stretching into New Year’s resolution. Incorporating stretching into New Year’s resolution...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County to suspend water distribution operation Wednesday evening
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County announced Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, that the county's water distribution operations at two fire stations would be suspended the same day at 5 p.m. The county's announcement comes after the city of Asheville announced earlier in the day that all Boil Water Advisories...
WLOS.com
New owners of Hendersonville staple McFarlan Bakery take reins, promise to keep tradition
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A staple along Main Street in Hendersonville is now under new ownership. The longtime owners of McFarlan Bakery recently retired after almost 30 years. Just before Christmas, they sold the business to Clint DeWitt and his wife, Meghan. DeWitt has spent the past few years...
WLOS.com
Water woes: Boil Water Advisories lifted for all City of Asheville water customers
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Over a week after Asheville and surrounding areas in Buncombe County began experiencing significant water issues, city officials say all Boil Water Advisories have been lifted for City of Asheville water customers. The city sent out its latest update Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, 2023, notifying...
WLOS.com
Development at site of Enka clock tower gets green light, with conditions for approval
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A development slated for an area off Smokey Park Highway, at the site of the former American Enka Company, received a green light from Asheville Planning and Zoning Commission. The three-building project would consist of industrial and warehousing space on 45 acres. The idea is...
WLOS.com
A lot of praying & a lot of patience:' Western Buncombe water outages approach one week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The western areas of Asheville’s water system are approaching a week without water, as city leaders say water is being restored in the southern portion of the water system. Several residents are relying on Buncombe County’s water distribution sites for drinking water and non-potable...
WLOS.com
Though residents grateful for restored water, many frustrated with lack of communication
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — There was finally some relief for area residents on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, after they were without water for more than a week. By midday Wednesday, the water pressure rose to near-normal levels in the hardest-hit areas of west Asheville, Candler and Fairview. Asheville...
WLOS.com
Recent water outages hit Fairview business owner, her employees in the wallet
FAIRVIEW, N.C. (WLOS) — The recent water outages in the Asheville area hit more than homes – it also hit local businesses. Many had to shut down for days, losing income many desperately needed. From restaurants to dry cleaners to tap rooms, breweries and bars, being in the...
WLOS.com
Technical difficulties - please stand by: NEXRAD radar closest to WNC down for repairs
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The National Weather Service WSR-88D Doppler radar (NEXRAD) in Greer, South Carolina, which is operated by the weather forecast office in Greenville-Spartanburg, is out of service for the next few weeks. The radar failed on New Year's Eve -- Dec. 31, 2022 -- and a...
themaconcountynews.com
Christmas cold snap leaves mark in Franklin
Deena Bouknight and Dan Finnerty – Staff Writers. The Christmas week cold weather that brought temperatures regionally down to. near or below zero created numerous strains on utilities. Some Macon County residents encountered electrical power outages and the Town of Franklin a water main break, both of which were blamed on the extremely cold weather. Additionally, accompanying high winds that followed a storm, which blew through the area Dec. 22-23, preceded an arctic blast that lasted until around the 28th. Area shelters, churches, and even motels were included in the increased demand for housing as a.
WLOS.com
$5K reward: Horse named 'Sweet Tea' shot, killed in Buncombe County animal cruelty case
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Buncombe County after a horse was found shot and killed on a farm near Alexander, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. Anita and Ted Mack’s farm family is now one member down. “Sweet Tea...
FOX Carolina
Officials reporting flooding, downed trees, power outages in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s outage map is showing roughly 2,400 customers without power in the Upstate Wednesday morning. Wednesday was declared a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms continue through the morning due to a cold front sweeping through. Many outages are being caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging equipment and downed powerlines, according to Duke Energy.
WLOS.com
'Let's step up and help:' Buncombe County leaders discuss response to water outages
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County leaders discussed their response to the widespread water outages associated with the Asheville water system. Emergency Services Director Taylor Jones spoke to county commissioners Tuesday night about the steps the county took to support thousands of residents without water. Buncombe County Support...
WLOS.com
Cost of trash service goes up 7.9% for some Buncombe County residents
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Waste Pro customers in Buncombe County will now pay more for trash service. Waste Pro will increase its rate by 7.9 percent, which works out to an extra $1.62 per month. That increase is tied to inflation and is required under Waste Pro’s contract with the county.
Silver alert issued for missing 82-year-old Avery County man
AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 82-year-old Avery County man who could be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s, officials said. Douglas Eugene Styles was last seen on Black Bear Trail in Linville. He could be going to Watauga or Buncombe counties. He...
WLOS.com
Bracken Mountain Preserve grows by 34 acres
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Some 34 acres have been purchased to expand Bracken Mountain Preserve in Brevard. The preserve connects the city to Pisgah National Forest. The existing entrance trail is so steep and challenging that many community members don’t go to Bracken. The planned expansion will provide 2-3 miles of more moderate trails and an easier way to reach the existing trail network.
WYFF4.com
Man fell through ceiling, jumped through window at South Carolina shopping center
SENECA, S.C. — A South Carolina man was arrested for creating a disturbance at a shopping center after authorities say he climbed through a ceiling, jumped through a window and was seen hanging by a light fixture, according to the sheriff's office. (Video above shows the scene at the...
WLOS.com
For sale: Site of planned South Slope apartment complex back on the market
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A property in South Slope that would have become downtown Asheville's largest apartment complex is back on the market. Berkadia -- a commercial real estate website -- lists 185 Coxe Avenue as for sale. In 2019, the city of Asheville moved forward on a massive...
WLOS.com
Million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Haywood County
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County shopper who tried their luck in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize. The lucky winner purchased their $2 ticket from The I market on Barber Boulevard in Waynesville in Haywood County. The odds...
Comments / 1