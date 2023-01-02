Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
ALEA reports 19 fewer traffic deaths in 2022
A report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has found that there were 19 fewer deaths in 2022 than in the year before. According to a press release ALEA investigated 31,990 traffic accidents in which there were 10,914 injuries and 586 deaths. The number of crashes declined by 2,185. Injuries were down 646.
WTOK-TV
Alabama prison system stops publishing monthly death reports
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections will no longer track the number of these deaths by month. In its October 2022 report, the first month of the 2023 fiscal year, the department noted, “All death statistics for inmates in ADOC custody are reported by month in the joint legislative prison oversight committee quarterly reports.”
Firearms Prohibited Person database now in effect alongside permitless carry in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — With the start of 2023, Alabamians no longer need a permit to carry a gun concealed. The passage of that law also required implementation of the “Firearms Prohibited Person” database — a statewide system to help law enforcement identify people who cannot legally have a firearm due to criminal history or […]
Sunset laws: Checks in state government offer ‘accountability’ for taxpayers
There are 265 state boards, commissions and departments that technically have expiration dates, according to state law.
New Alabama concealed carry law now in effect
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A law to allow Alabamians to conceal a firearm without a permit went into effect on January 1st. As a result, the legal requirement for residents to obtain a concealed carry permit for pistols before hiding them on their person is now null and void, with the only need for a pistol permit now being to carry concealed across state lines. Those concealing a pistol in a vehicle who are pulled over by police are required to tell the officer that they are armed and are prohibited under the law from touching the weapon when the officer is present.
Group calls for transparency as Alabama Department of Corrections removes inmate death statistics from monthly reports
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections announced in its October 2022 report released this week that it will no longer include inmate death statistics in the monthly reports. Instead, the data will be available in the quarterly reports. But the department is behind in publishing quarterly reports. If you check out the […]
Judge: Tennessee must release consultant COVID response docs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has ordered Gov. Bill Lee’s administration to release consultant reports that recommend how to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic — documents the state argued should remain secret under public records law. Davidson County Chancellor Patricia Head Moskal on Tuesday ruled in favor of FW Publishing and journalist Stephen Elliott, who had requested documents assembled by consulting company McKinsey and Company for the Republican governor’s team. FW Publishing is the parent company of the Nashville Scene, Nashville Post and other Tennessee publications. McKinsey charged the state $3.8 million for its work. The series of...
elmoreautauganews.com
Alabama Concealed Carry Law Changes/Update: What you Need to Know
For those that have been tracking this and have asked, as of January 1st, the State of Alabama no longer requires residents to have to apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit for pistols to be carried on their persons/vehicles. This applies to those persons who are LEGALLY allowed to carry a pistol or handgun (you know who you are if you’re not and for what reason). You can still apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit from the Sheriff’s Office in the county where you reside (not the PD), but it is not required within Alabama anymore.
altoday.com
Steve Marshall announces that the Court of Criminal Appeals upholds murder conviction in Tuscaloosa County
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced on Tuesday that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the murder conviction of Kennetha Lee Anderson, age 46, of Tuscaloosa County. Anderson was convicted in Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court on April 26, 2022, for the murder of Quintin Benson. “Mr. Anderson wrongly took...
Alabama Hopes to Shift Method of Execution from Lethal Injection to Gas Chamber
Lethal injection unit at Holman Correction Facility (circa 2002)Photo byADOC. The Holman Correctional Facility (HCF) execution unit in charge of executing Alabama death row inmate Joe Nathan James Jr. had only one job and it didn’t go well. After multiple failed attempts to insert the needles that would carry a toxic cocktail that would end James’ life, the team opted to slice into his arm in search of a viable vein. After a three-hour delay, they finally ended the convicted murderer’s life on July 28, 2022.
wvtm13.com
Search underway for escaped Alabama inmate
Alabama authorities are searching for an escaped inmate Tuesday evening. Linwood Harris was in a work release program at Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery when he left the job at 5:35 p.m. He was last seen wearing brown pants, a black Maaco shirt, and a blue hat. Harris may...
altoday.com
Inauguration for Gov. Kay Ivey will be January 16
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey was recently re-elected to a second term as Governor of Alabama. Gov. Ivey’s next four years will begin on January 16. Ivey and the other state constitutional officers will be sworn in at 10:00 am CST on the Capital steps in Montgomery. The festivities will...
More people are moving to Alabama, U-Haul says
Alabama was one of two states that saw the largest jump last year in a metric of how many people are moving in. Alabama is 20th among the states in U-Haul’s Growth Index, a number that analyzes how many people are moving in and out. According to the national...
OPINION: Alabama voters watch to see if campaign promises by state leaders will be kept in upcoming legislative session
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco As we start a New Year, everyone begins making plans for resolutions that they want to make for themselves. Of course, most of them fade away within weeks. So what goals are our state leaders making for Alabama in the new year, and will they […]
Alabama state troopers investigated 14 traffic deaths over Christmas, New Year’s
More than a dozen motorists died in Alabama traffic crashes over the Christmas and New Year holidays, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Tuesday. The extended holiday travel period began at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, and ended at midnight Sunday, Jan. 1. During that time, 14 people were killed – 11 drivers and three passengers.
WSFA
Minorities to benefit from Alabama medical cannabis business license applications
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has received 94 applications for a business license. According to state law, one-fourth of all the licenses and one-fifth of integrated facility licenses must be awarded to minority-owned businesses. Antoine Mordican is a Black business owner in the hemp industry. He...
Health leaders expect an increase in COVID-19 cases as new variant surfaces
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We are entering the new year with a new variant of COVID-19 — XBB 1.5. Doctors said it’s a sub-variant of omicron that is highly contagious. The Alabama Department of Public Health currently reports nearly 2,700 COVID-19 cases in the state. Health leaders expect case counts to go up following the […]
WTOK-TV
Alabama expanding broadband internet statewide
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - All 67 counties across Alabama are receiving a helping hand as the state is gearing up to provide access to broadband internet. “Here in the Black Belt, we’re suffering from that, whereas broadband not only here in Sumter County has been a major problem, but for all of our surrounding counties,” said Chairman of the Sumter County Commission Marcus Campbell.
Alabama high school student found with gun on campus Thursday, school officials say
An Alabama student allegedly was found with a gun on a high school campus Thursday, school officials said. Lee High School officials said a student was found to have a gun on school grounds early Thursday. Administrators said the gun was confiscated quickly and the student will face disciplinary consequences...
selmasun.com
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Alabama using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
