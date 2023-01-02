ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

selmasun.com

ALEA reports 19 fewer traffic deaths in 2022

A report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has found that there were 19 fewer deaths in 2022 than in the year before. According to a press release ALEA investigated 31,990 traffic accidents in which there were 10,914 injuries and 586 deaths. The number of crashes declined by 2,185. Injuries were down 646.
ALABAMA STATE
WTOK-TV

Alabama prison system stops publishing monthly death reports

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections will no longer track the number of these deaths by month. In its October 2022 report, the first month of the 2023 fiscal year, the department noted, “All death statistics for inmates in ADOC custody are reported by month in the joint legislative prison oversight committee quarterly reports.”
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

New Alabama concealed carry law now in effect

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A law to allow Alabamians to conceal a firearm without a permit went into effect on January 1st. As a result, the legal requirement for residents to obtain a concealed carry permit for pistols before hiding them on their person is now null and void, with the only need for a pistol permit now being to carry concealed across state lines. Those concealing a pistol in a vehicle who are pulled over by police are required to tell the officer that they are armed and are prohibited under the law from touching the weapon when the officer is present.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Group calls for transparency as Alabama Department of Corrections removes inmate death statistics from monthly reports

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections announced in its October 2022 report released this week that it will no longer include inmate death statistics in the monthly reports. Instead, the data will be available in the quarterly reports. But the department is behind in publishing quarterly reports. If you check out the […]
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Judge: Tennessee must release consultant COVID response docs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has ordered Gov. Bill Lee’s administration to release consultant reports that recommend how to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic — documents the state argued should remain secret under public records law. Davidson County Chancellor Patricia Head Moskal on Tuesday ruled in favor of FW Publishing and journalist Stephen Elliott, who had requested documents assembled by consulting company McKinsey and Company for the Republican governor’s team. FW Publishing is the parent company of the Nashville Scene, Nashville Post and other Tennessee publications. McKinsey charged the state $3.8 million for its work. The series of...
TENNESSEE STATE
elmoreautauganews.com

Alabama Concealed Carry Law Changes/Update: What you Need to Know

For those that have been tracking this and have asked, as of January 1st, the State of Alabama no longer requires residents to have to apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit for pistols to be carried on their persons/vehicles. This applies to those persons who are LEGALLY allowed to carry a pistol or handgun (you know who you are if you’re not and for what reason). You can still apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit from the Sheriff’s Office in the county where you reside (not the PD), but it is not required within Alabama anymore.
ALABAMA STATE
A.W. Naves

Alabama Hopes to Shift Method of Execution from Lethal Injection to Gas Chamber

Lethal injection unit at Holman Correction Facility (circa 2002)Photo byADOC. The Holman Correctional Facility (HCF) execution unit in charge of executing Alabama death row inmate Joe Nathan James Jr. had only one job and it didn’t go well. After multiple failed attempts to insert the needles that would carry a toxic cocktail that would end James’ life, the team opted to slice into his arm in search of a viable vein. After a three-hour delay, they finally ended the convicted murderer’s life on July 28, 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Search underway for escaped Alabama inmate

Alabama authorities are searching for an escaped inmate Tuesday evening. Linwood Harris was in a work release program at Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery when he left the job at 5:35 p.m. He was last seen wearing brown pants, a black Maaco shirt, and a blue hat. Harris may...
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Inauguration for Gov. Kay Ivey will be January 16

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey was recently re-elected to a second term as Governor of Alabama. Gov. Ivey’s next four years will begin on January 16. Ivey and the other state constitutional officers will be sworn in at 10:00 am CST on the Capital steps in Montgomery. The festivities will...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

More people are moving to Alabama, U-Haul says

Alabama was one of two states that saw the largest jump last year in a metric of how many people are moving in. Alabama is 20th among the states in U-Haul’s Growth Index, a number that analyzes how many people are moving in and out. According to the national...
ALABAMA STATE
WTOK-TV

Alabama expanding broadband internet statewide

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - All 67 counties across Alabama are receiving a helping hand as the state is gearing up to provide access to broadband internet. “Here in the Black Belt, we’re suffering from that, whereas broadband not only here in Sumter County has been a major problem, but for all of our surrounding counties,” said Chairman of the Sumter County Commission Marcus Campbell.
SUMTER COUNTY, AL

