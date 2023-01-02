ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota laws going into effect in 2023

By Perry Groten
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota joins 22 other states where higher minimum wage laws take effect for 2023.

More than a dozen states enacted tax cuts starting on Sunday.

South Dakota minimum wage soon will be $10.80

Other new laws going into effect across the country impact personal liberties.

Alabama becomes the 25th state to allow concealed handguns without a permit.

Meanwhile, in California, police will no longer be able to stop pedestrians for jaywalking, unless they are in immediate danger of being hit by a vehicle.

