South Dakota laws going into effect in 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota joins 22 other states where higher minimum wage laws take effect for 2023.
More than a dozen states enacted tax cuts starting on Sunday.South Dakota minimum wage soon will be $10.80
Other new laws going into effect across the country impact personal liberties.
Alabama becomes the 25th state to allow concealed handguns without a permit.
Meanwhile, in California, police will no longer be able to stop pedestrians for jaywalking, unless they are in immediate danger of being hit by a vehicle.
