it's completely laughable how he and his family think he'll be Exonerated.... He knowingly stalked the victims for weeks before their murders, no excuse will get him out of this legal mess.... He's done....
Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Headed to Court After Extradition to Idaho
The man accused of stabbing four Idaho college students to death is heading to court after being extradited from Pennsylvania. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, is being held without bail on four counts of murder and one count of burglary, according to online records from the Latah County Jail. Authorities have charged him with killing University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21 in off-campus housing in the early morning hours of Nov. 13.
‘The Families Will Be Here for the Long Haul’: With Victims’ Relatives in View, Alleged Murderer Bryan Kohberger Appears in Idaho Court for the First Time
Unlike his extradition journey from Pennsylvania to Idaho — which took more than 15 hours by plane — it was a short trip for accused killer Bryan Kohberger to make his first court appearance at the Latah County Courthouse on Thursday morning: he had spent the night in the Latah County Jail, which is part of the same building.
EXPLAINER: Next steps and new details in Idaho killings
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — It’s been weeks since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds, and now some of the mystery surrounding the case may soon fall away. Bryan Kohberger, who was attending a nearby university around the time of the killings, was...
Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The suspect in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has arrived in Idaho, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was flown by Pennsylvania State Police...
Suspect in students' stabbing deaths in Idaho jail after extradition from Pennsylvania
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the man accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students, was jailed Wednesday night in Idaho, where he is charged in the deaths. After landing in Pullman, Washington, less than 10 miles from Moscow, Idaho, he was escorted by officers from the Pennsylvania State Police plane to a waiting vehicle, which was part of the caravan of five vehicles that made the short drive across the Idaho border.
‘There’s Someone Here’: Idaho Four Murder Suspect’s Unsealed Filings Paint Vivid Account of Victims’ Final Moments
Released after long anticipation on Thursday, quadruple-murder suspect Bryan Kohberger‘s probable cause affidavit supporting his charges contains a chilling recollection of voices overheard on the night of the grisly slayings in Moscow, Idaho. During the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022, Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20 Kaylee...
Accused Quadruple Student Murderer Bryan Kohberger Is En Route to Idaho. Here’s More About His Flight and What Happens When He Lands.
University of Idaho student murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, 28, boarded a flight from Pennsylvania back to Idaho on Wednesday morning by way of a small, Pennsylvania State Police plane, after stopping at least once to refuel, Law&Crime has learned. According to Latah County Sheriff Richard Skiles, upon arrival the defendant...
Idaho murders: PA police say 'force was used' when search warrant was executed at Kohberger home
Pennsylvania police say "force was used" when law enforcement executed a search warrant in the arrest of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger on Dec. 30.
pullmanradio.com
Washington’s Restrictions On Law Enforcement Forces Pullman PD To Discontinue Another Vehicle Pursuit
Pullman Police were once again forced to end a vehicle pursuit because of Washington’s laws restricting law enforcement. A Pullman Officer tried to make a routine stop for a traffic violation downtown on Friday night around 10:00. The driver failed to pull over and the officer was forced to discontinue the pursuit as required by state law.
Idaho murder suspect doesn't break a sweat as he's perp-walked through Monroe County Courthouse under heavy guard
The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students made his first court appearance on Tuesday.
gocavos.org
Idaho Murder Mystery
Have you heard about the Idaho Murders? It’s been all over the news. We’ve been following the story, and now you can too. This case took place at a college home with six students from The University of Idaho. Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen. These were four students out of the six who were brutally murdered in the middle of the night on November 13th, 2022. There have been many researchers worldwide invested in this case. Now they have claimed a suspect of this tragedy.
Inmate accused of flooding jail cell
COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County prison inmate was charged with two misdemeanor counts after being accused of tampering with a fire suppression unit in her cell. According to the district attorney’s office, on December 23, an inmate by the name of Brandie Dietrich tampered with the suppression unit in her cell […]
‘Detached’ Suspect in Idaho Murders Studied Under Famed Criminologist
The 28-year-old grad student charged with killing four University of Idaho students in their sleep undertook a research project that asked ex-cons to map out how they committed their crimes and took courses by the famed forensic psychologist Katherine Ramsland, whose 68 books include How to Catch a Killer, The Psychology of Death Investigations, and The Mind of a Murderer.Moscow, Idaho Police Chief James Fry confirmed at a Friday afternoon press conference that Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested that morning on a warrant for the first-degree murders of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, 21, and Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend...
Suspect in Idaho killings had made 'creepy' comments to brewery staff, customers, owner says
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students last month had been known to some employees at a Pennsylvania brewery to make "creepy" and inappropriate comments, the business owner said. Since Bryan Christopher Kohberger's arrest Friday in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, some who knew or...
Suspect in Deaths of Idaho University Students Has Been Charged with Four Counts of Murder, Police Say
The suspect in the brutal November slayings of four university students in Idaho has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania and is facing four charges of first degree murder. Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on a murder warrant, Moscow Chief of Police James Fry said at a press conference on Friday. Kohberger is awaiting extradition and has a hearing scheduled Tuesday in Pennsylvania.
Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
One person hospitalized after gunshot to the head in Old Forge
OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One woman has been hospitalized after suffering a ‘life-threatening’ gunshot wound early to the head, Sunday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police on Sunday, January 1, around 5:15 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was shot in the head in front of numerous people, in the VIP parking lot of the […]
Texas TikToker Insists a Jury Will Take Her Side in Defamation Case by Idaho Professor Over Stabbing Deaths of University Students
The tarot card reader from Texas who has pinned the murder of four Idaho college students on a professor — despite the fact that police have cleared the professor of suspicion — says that she expects that the defamation case against her will ultimately be her vindication. Rebecca...
Fatal crash now clear from US 195 near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — US 195 near Spangle is now back open after a fatal crash. The crash occurred near Bradshaw Road and a truck and car were involved. Washington State Patrol said 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, from Lewiston, died in the crash. A passenger was also taken to Sacred Heart. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
