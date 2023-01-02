ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albrightsville, PA

Comments / 5

RarityStation51
3d ago

it's completely laughable how he and his family think he'll be Exonerated.... He knowingly stalked the victims for weeks before their murders, no excuse will get him out of this legal mess.... He's done....

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Headed to Court After Extradition to Idaho

The man accused of stabbing four Idaho college students to death is heading to court after being extradited from Pennsylvania. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, is being held without bail on four counts of murder and one count of burglary, according to online records from the Latah County Jail. Authorities have charged him with killing University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21 in off-campus housing in the early morning hours of Nov. 13.
MOSCOW, ID
Law & Crime

‘The Families Will Be Here for the Long Haul’: With Victims’ Relatives in View, Alleged Murderer Bryan Kohberger Appears in Idaho Court for the First Time

Unlike his extradition journey from Pennsylvania to Idaho — which took more than 15 hours by plane — it was a short trip for accused killer Bryan Kohberger to make his first court appearance at the Latah County Courthouse on Thursday morning: he had spent the night in the Latah County Jail, which is part of the same building.
MOSCOW, ID
NBC News

Suspect in students' stabbing deaths in Idaho jail after extradition from Pennsylvania

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the man accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students, was jailed Wednesday night in Idaho, where he is charged in the deaths. After landing in Pullman, Washington, less than 10 miles from Moscow, Idaho, he was escorted by officers from the Pennsylvania State Police plane to a waiting vehicle, which was part of the caravan of five vehicles that made the short drive across the Idaho border.
MOSCOW, ID
Law & Crime

‘There’s Someone Here’: Idaho Four Murder Suspect’s Unsealed Filings Paint Vivid Account of Victims’ Final Moments

Released after long anticipation on Thursday, quadruple-murder suspect Bryan Kohberger‘s probable cause affidavit supporting his charges contains a chilling recollection of voices overheard on the night of the grisly slayings in Moscow, Idaho. During the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022, Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20 Kaylee...
MOSCOW, ID
Law & Crime

Accused Quadruple Student Murderer Bryan Kohberger Is En Route to Idaho. Here’s More About His Flight and What Happens When He Lands.

University of Idaho student murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, 28, boarded a flight from Pennsylvania back to Idaho on Wednesday morning by way of a small, Pennsylvania State Police plane, after stopping at least once to refuel, Law&Crime has learned. According to Latah County Sheriff Richard Skiles, upon arrival the defendant...
MOSCOW, ID
gocavos.org

Idaho Murder Mystery

Have you heard about the Idaho Murders? It’s been all over the news. We’ve been following the story, and now you can too. This case took place at a college home with six students from The University of Idaho. Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen. These were four students out of the six who were brutally murdered in the middle of the night on November 13th, 2022. There have been many researchers worldwide invested in this case. Now they have claimed a suspect of this tragedy.
MOSCOW, ID
WBRE

Inmate accused of flooding jail cell

COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County prison inmate was charged with two misdemeanor counts after being accused of tampering with a fire suppression unit in her cell. According to the district attorney’s office, on December 23, an inmate by the name of Brandie Dietrich tampered with the suppression unit in her cell […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
TheDailyBeast

‘Detached’ Suspect in Idaho Murders Studied Under Famed Criminologist

The 28-year-old grad student charged with killing four University of Idaho students in their sleep undertook a research project that asked ex-cons to map out how they committed their crimes and took courses by the famed forensic psychologist Katherine Ramsland, whose 68 books include How to Catch a Killer, The Psychology of Death Investigations, and The Mind of a Murderer.Moscow, Idaho Police Chief James Fry confirmed at a Friday afternoon press conference that Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested that morning on a warrant for the first-degree murders of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, 21, and Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend...
MOSCOW, ID
Law & Crime

Suspect in Deaths of Idaho University Students Has Been Charged with Four Counts of Murder, Police Say

The suspect in the brutal November slayings of four university students in Idaho has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania and is facing four charges of first degree murder. Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on a murder warrant, Moscow Chief of Police James Fry said at a press conference on Friday. Kohberger is awaiting extradition and has a hearing scheduled Tuesday in Pennsylvania.
MOSCOW, ID
WTAJ

Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
DANVILLE, PA
WBRE

One person hospitalized after gunshot to the head in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One woman has been hospitalized after suffering a ‘life-threatening’ gunshot wound early to the head, Sunday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police on Sunday, January 1, around 5:15 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was shot in the head in front of numerous people, in the VIP parking lot of the […]
OLD FORGE, PA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Fatal crash now clear from US 195 near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. — US 195 near Spangle is now back open after a fatal crash. The crash occurred near Bradshaw Road and a truck and car were involved. Washington State Patrol said 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, from Lewiston, died in the crash. A passenger was also taken to Sacred Heart. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
SPANGLE, WA
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
103K+
Followers
12K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy