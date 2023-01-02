ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks News: This is Chicago’s 2022-23 NHL All Star

For a very long time, the Chicago Blackhawks were sending one of just a few players to the NHL All-Star Game. Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Duncan Keith, and Brent Seabrook all had their fair share of appearances amongst them which was so fun to watch for a long time. Now,...
NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Latest Miami Heat defeat in LA more ‘the puzzle’ than ‘playing down’

The Miami Heat did it again! They went and pulled a Miami Heat. Often “playing down” to the level of competition before them on any given night, you know it’s a real phenomenon with them because it works the other way too. With wins over some of the better teams in the league this year under their belt, they can also “play up” at times.
