urbancny.com
Syracuse Land Bank Properties: 1807 Bellevue Ave and 1829 Midland Ave/Forest Ave
The primary purpose of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is to return vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use in ways that support the community’s long-range vision for its future. “We do this by acquiring these properties, stabilizing them, selling them to responsible buyers for redevelopment, and...
localsyr.com
Syracuse woman wins award for oldest furnace
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Syracuse has won Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning’s ‘Oldest Furnace Contest’ with an existing model from 1910. Out of all the 253 entries, Alana A. from Syracuse won for her 1910 furnace still existing in her home. As the...
WKTV
Mayro redevelopment beginning soon in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Development will soon begin on the former Mayro building on Bank Place in Utica, which will become a mixed-use property with apartments and office space. Lahinch Group is expected to begin demolition and abatement in the next couple of months. “We are hoping to start demo...
waer.org
Syracuse Common Councilors debate over leasing space for city equipment
The City of Syracuse is looking at a DeWitt warehouse to protect millions of dollars of taxpayer-funded equipment that's been sitting outside during the winter. Syracuse Common Councilors are being asked to approve a lease agreement for the storage space at the former New Venture Gear plant off Fly Road near the Thruway. City Commissioner of Assessment Matt Oja said it's the right size and price.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Broadwell named head of Oswego-Fulton Chamber
SYRACUSE — County resident Sara Broadwell has been named the executive director of the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce, replacing Oswego’s Katie Toomey, who has been promoted by CenterState CEO to vice president of member engagement. The promotions were announced Thursday.
Rescue Mission receives $1M in State aid for new mixed-use building
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Not a day goes by where the Rescue Mission isn’t busy but during the winter months, the need is even greater. With their shelter full and a warehouse of donations in North Syracuse overflowing, the Mission’s simply outgrowing its current space. “We’ve got this nice plot of land that we for […]
Onondaga Community College gets $2 million to train more health care workers
Syracuse, N.Y. – Onondaga Community College is getting $2 million in federal funding to renovate and expand a hospital simulation center to train nurses and technicians needed to help address staffing shortages at Central New York hospitals. The funding was announced today by Sen. Charles Schumer, D-NY, at a...
localsyr.com
Celebrating unsung heroes at Syracuse University
(WSYR-TV) — We’re a little more than two weeks away from Syracuse University’s annual celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. It’s the largest celebration of its type on a college campus anywhere, and it’s also a celebration of several lesser-known stories.
cnyhomepage.com
Councilman Frank Dibrango to run for Mayor of Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As we begin the new year, another local politician is adding their name to the race for mayor of Utica. At the first Common Council meeting of 2023, Councilman Frank Dibrango announced he is running for Mayor of Utica. The announcement was made when the Democrat had the floor during the committee of the whole meeting. Councilmember Dibrango tells Eyewitness News this is an unofficial announcement, and he will address the community at an event in the coming weeks with his plans to run. He currently holds the position of council-at-large.
Syracuse spring maker is bouncing into new home on city’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — A longtime Syracuse spring maker plans to move into the manufacturing building being vacated by Specialty Welding & Fabricating Inc. Midstate Spring, which has been making custom springs and wire forms since its founding in Syracuse in 1939, said it plans to move into Specialty Welding’s building at 1025 Hiawatha Blvd. E. in the spring of 2023.
Town blocks planned $100M development; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 4)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 50; Low: 42. Cloudy and mild with some showers. See 5-day forecast. A musician, a coach, a mom: Meet the 18 people killed in Syracuse in 2022: There were 18 homicides in Syracuse in 2022, ranging in age from an 11-month-old baby, who died after ingesting fentanyl, to a 52-year-old man killed in his apartment building. Remember the victims and their stories.
Syracuse Police offer one-year paid Cadet Program
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police are offering young people the chance to see if they could see themselves being a police officer, while getting paid at the same time with their Cadet Program. The Syracuse Police Cadet Program is a one-year paid program that is designed for individuals interested in becoming Syracuse Police […]
iheartoswego.com
It's Official: SUNY Oswego is Now Recognized as a University Featured
SUNY Oswego is now formally recognized as a university. The university will continue to be known as SUNY Oswego, but its official state education title will change from “State University of New York College at Oswego” to “State University of New York at Oswego.”. This legal name...
Syracuse homicides in 2022: The lowest number of deaths in a decade
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse in 2022 had the fewest deaths by homicide in a decade. Eighteen people were killed in Syracuse last year. This is a drastic decrease when compared to 2021, which was one of the deadliest years in the city’s history with 32 homicides. The decrease...
Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.
Residents have been making numerous complaints about flooding, Violence, and drug overdoses. Recently a video has been released showing a resident apt underwater. The resident whose name will remain anonymous told us that this is the 3rd flood that's been undergone. Documentation of code violations has been exploited as well. It was reported that some resident was not supposed to be placed back in their apts but was still allowed to live under harsh conditions.
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: When will a Cortland urgent care take urgent care visits?
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!. Viewer Debbie Gross sent the following question to the Your Stories Team:. When will the WellNow Urgent Care in Cortland open for urgent care visits?. You are probably familiar with WellNow Urgent Care, according to their website there’s 75 locations in...
Longtime Utica Icon and Fan Favorite Polly Sadly Passes Away
A long time fan favorite, Polly has passed away in Utica. Before your ruffle your feathers, it's Polly the Cockatoo at Utica Zoo, not Polly from Big Frog 104. The Utica Zoo made the sad announcement of the passing of one of their most beloved members. Polly the Moluccan Cockatoo was humanely euthanized Thursday, January 5 after being at the zoo for 53 years.
WKTV
Oneida County Department of Emergency Services holding hiring events for 911 dispatchers
ORISKANY, N.Y. – The Oneida County Department of Emergency Services has 29 vacancies and is holding multiple hiring events this month to try and fill those spots. Tours and on-the-spot interviews will be held at the dispatch center, 120 Base Road in Oriskany, on the following days:. Saturday, Jan....
Grab a Glass! CNY Village Gets Recognized for Their Clean Drinking Water
If you were thinking of finding a home with better drinking water, you don't have to travel too far to find it. For the past year, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has been helping local municipalities across the state improve their water quality with the Drinking Water Source Protection Program (DWSP2).
Teacher’s union presents report on morale as ICSD resignations continue
ITHACA, N.Y.—Staffing in the Ithaca City School District has continued to deteriorate since the school year began, as documented in a report compiled by the Ithaca Teachers Association and presented to district officials Tuesday night. Staffing is not a new concern, but the problem has been exacerbated in recent...
