Body Found in Burned Vehicle in Aiken County in July Identified
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the victim whose body was found in a burned vehicle July 28 on Boggy Gut Road near Williston Road. The body was burned beyond recognition, so authorities were not able to positively identify the victim at the time. Coroner...
Man Wanted in Connection with Stabbing in Late December
Richmond County authorities are looking for a man who is wanted for Aggravated Assault in connection with a stabbing incident in late December. Investigators say James Glover was stabbed while in the crosswalk at Deans Bridge and Milledgeville Roads December 30. Glover, who is homeless, said he was walking when he was suddenly approached by a black male who stabbed him multiple times with what he thought was a pocket knife. Officials confirmed Glover was stabbed in the stomach, neck and side.
Man Found Dead at Sleep Inn in Augusta Identified
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says officials know the identity of a man who was shot and killed Sunday at the Sleep Inn at 1050 Claussen Road in Augusta. Deputies were called to the hotel at 2:47 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot at least one time.
Aiken Public Safety Officer Fired for Use of Force
The Aiken Department of Public Safety has fired one of its own following allegations he used excessive force during a recent arrest. Officer Anthony Mason is accused in the January 3 incident that took place at the scene of a traffic accident on Pine Log Road at Two Notch Road.
Celebrate State Football Champion Thomson Bulldogs Thursday
A big celebration is planned for this Thursday, January 12, for the Thomson High School Bulldogs, who won the Class AA State Football Championship last month. The entire football team, the Bulldog Brigade band, cheerleaders and others will be honored during a celebration Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Thomson Depot.
