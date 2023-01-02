Richmond County authorities are looking for a man who is wanted for Aggravated Assault in connection with a stabbing incident in late December. Investigators say James Glover was stabbed while in the crosswalk at Deans Bridge and Milledgeville Roads December 30. Glover, who is homeless, said he was walking when he was suddenly approached by a black male who stabbed him multiple times with what he thought was a pocket knife. Officials confirmed Glover was stabbed in the stomach, neck and side.

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO