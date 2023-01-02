Read full article on original website
National Bird Day is January 5, Will Cruel Birder Murder Go Unsolved?
Delaware witness says triangular object hovered over nearby field
An Honest Review of La Tonalteca in Millsboro, Delaware
Wisdom, Soul Knowledge and You -Free Verse
This New Jersey Town has Been Named One of the Friendliest in the United States
starpublications.online
Seaford Tomorrow to make plans for the new year
Back in 2011, some volunteers got together to form the “Seaford Enhancement Team.” A few years later, they refocused their attention, and renamed the all-volunteer organization, “Seaford Tomorrow.” The organization’s major purpose is to improve Seaford’s Downtown Business District. They work in partnership with the city of Seaford, the Western Sussex Chamber of Commerce, the Seaford Downtown Business Association, among other groups that wish to see growth – economically, and physically – in the downtown area.
WBOC
Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing Downsizing & Relocating
DOVER, Del.- Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing will close at the end of January, with plans to relocate and update facilities. Code Purple Kent County worries the responsibility will fall on them. Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing, located in downtown Dover, has housed thousands of men since 2010. Yet, officials...
Cape Gazette
Pine Haven residents pleading for help
Residents of the Pine Haven manufactured home and camping park near Milford appeared before Sussex County Council Jan. 3 pleading for help. However, they were told without creation of a water or sewer district, the county can't address their issues. Residents said they are the end of their rope trying...
Cape Gazette
Preston Automotive Group acquires Midway Tire & Auto
Preston Automotive Group announced the acquisition of Midway Tire & Auto Dec. 29, adding the Lewes staple to its diverse book of Delmarva Peninsula businesses. Located at 18421 Coastal Highway, Midway has been serving the Sussex County area since the 1960s. Preston Automotive Group Chief Executive Officer and President David...
WBOC
Seaford Businesses Look Forward to Nylon Capital Shopping Center Redevelopment
SEAFORD, Del. -- Those working at the few remaining businesses in Seaford's Nylon Capital Shopping Center are looking forward to the shopping center's redevelopment and have their own ideas for what is to come. Last month, Governor John Carney announced that public and private investment, worth $60 million, is going...
24-hour pharmacies on way back to Delaware
Pharmacies trying to surmount national staffing shortages and burnout are buying robots to sort meds, using remote pharmacists, offering bonuses as high as $75,000 and changing how pharmacists are evaluated. They’re also cutting store hours. That’s why it appears that Delaware no longer has any 24-hour bricks-and-mortar retail pharmacies. For now. But there’s hope. Walgreens, the No. 2 pharmacy chain ... Read More
WMDT.com
Seaford intersection becoming a 4-way stop
SEAFORD, Del. – In Seaford, DelDOT is working to reduce the number of accidents happening at the intersection of Cannon Road and Wesley Church Road. In a recent study, they reported 25 crashes and they say part of the reason is the angle. Now DelDOT stepping in to add 2 more stop signs to keep the community safe. “Convert it to an all-way stop. All 4 directions will need to come to a complete stop to hopefully reduce the number of crashes that we are seeing at this intersection going forward,” says C.R. McLeod, the Director of Community Relations with the Delaware Department of Transportation.
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Wilmington Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 20-year-old Andrea Vasquez of Wilmington, Delaware. Vasquez was last seen in the Wilmington area on January 4, 2023. Attempts […] The post Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Wilmington Woman appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
delawarepublic.org
Dover Motor Speedway's 'Gift of Lights' was a big success, and it will return in 2023
The recently completed ‘Gift of Lights' at Dover Motor Speedway’ saw thousands of visitors come through the Woodlands for the holidays. The drive-thru light show ran from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day with visitors seeing more than 60 scenes and 3 million lights. It was held on...
Wilmington’s new police chief is 26-year department veteran
Wilmington has a new police chief: Wilfredo Campos, a person of color and a captain who has been with the department for 26 years. Campos, 50, grew up in Wilmington and will become the city’s 33rd police chief and the first person of Hispanic descent to be named to that post. He will be paid $200,000 and begin his job ... Read More
delawaretoday.com
Read Delaware Today’s 10 Most-Read Stories of 2022
Wilmington skyline under the Delaware Memorial Bridge. Adobe Stock | mandritoiu. From foodie features to stunning homes and inspiring community members, here are the 10 most-read stories from Delaware Today in 2022. There’s no doubt that 2022 was a year filled with new beginnings in the First State. From brand-new...
WBOC
Lydia York Sworn in as Delaware's Auditor of Accounts
DOVER, Del.- Lydia York was sworn in as Delaware's Auditor of Accounts Tuesday afternoon at Delaware State University. York will take the reigns from Dennis Greenhouse. Greenhouse temporarily took office in October after former auditor, Kathy McGuiness, resigned followed an official misconduct scandal. She is the first African American woman...
WBOC
Kent County Places Moratorium on Large-Scale Wind Farms
KENT COUNTY, Del.- Kent County Levy Court voted to place a moratorium on utility-scale wind farms in their most recent meeting. This follows and on-going debate about the use of agricultural land to generate electricity. The Levy Court voted to prohibit large scale solar projects on farm land in October....
delawarepublic.org
Sussex County selects leadership and legal staff for 2023
With the New Year comes some new faces in Sussex County government. Winners of November’s general election took office this week during a swearing-in ceremony in the Sussex County Council chambers in Georgetown. Alexandra Reed Baker replaces Scott Daily as Recorder of Deeds, while Greg Fuller takes over as...
WBOC
Ocean Pines Skatepark Closed Due to Vandalism
OCEAN PINES, Md. – The Ocean Pines Skatepark in Maryland is temporarily closed due to vandalism. Recreation and Parks Director Debbie Donahue said the intention is to reopen the park after the repairs have been completed. “While we’re making necessary repairs, the rules sign will be replaced, and the...
WMDT.com
DSP searching for man wanted for home improvement fraud
DELAWARE – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on felony home improvement fraud charges. We’re told a substantial amount of time has passed since Richardson received payments to install several inground pools, however, he has not completed the work, returned the payments, or returned any of the victims’ phone calls. Police say he operates under the business name “Advanced Pool Systems”.
WDEL 1150AM
Newark Police Chief Paul Tiernan announces retirement
Newark Police Chief Paul Tiernan has announced his retirement from the police department effective at the end of this month, according to the City of Newark. Deputy Chief Mark Farrall now serves as Acting Newark Police Chief. Tiernan was hired in 2007 after serving as Police Chief and in other...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware
Where Are the Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware?. Located near the Atlantic Ocean, Mariachi Restaurant is an authentic Spanish and Mexican restaurant. Its menu includes Latin American cuisine, such as ceviche and Sopa de lima. The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Aside from the food, the restaurant also offers a selection of drinks. You can enjoy a glass of sangria or mimosa while enjoying your meal. The restaurant has an outdoor patio for customers who want to sit outside during warmer months. You can also take your meal home with you. The restaurant accepts major credit cards. It is a good choice for families dining out on a budget.
WBOC
Rookery North Property Will Remain Golf Course
MILFORD, Del.- The former Rookery North owned property in Milford has been sold, and the new owner says it will remain an 18-hole golf course. Rookery North golf course closed in 2020, after lack of revenue due to the Covid-19 pandemic left the previous owners with no choice. Now, the...
2 teens injured in shooting at Wilmington, Delaware playground
Police in Wilmington, Delaware are investigating a shooting that injured two teens at a playground.
