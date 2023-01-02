ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starpublications.online

Seaford Tomorrow to make plans for the new year

Back in 2011, some volunteers got together to form the “Seaford Enhancement Team.” A few years later, they refocused their attention, and renamed the all-volunteer organization, “Seaford Tomorrow.” The organization’s major purpose is to improve Seaford’s Downtown Business District. They work in partnership with the city of Seaford, the Western Sussex Chamber of Commerce, the Seaford Downtown Business Association, among other groups that wish to see growth – economically, and physically – in the downtown area.
SEAFORD, DE
WBOC

Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing Downsizing & Relocating

DOVER, Del.- Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing will close at the end of January, with plans to relocate and update facilities. Code Purple Kent County worries the responsibility will fall on them. Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing, located in downtown Dover, has housed thousands of men since 2010. Yet, officials...
Cape Gazette

Pine Haven residents pleading for help

Residents of the Pine Haven manufactured home and camping park near Milford appeared before Sussex County Council Jan. 3 pleading for help. However, they were told without creation of a water or sewer district, the county can't address their issues. Residents said they are the end of their rope trying...
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Preston Automotive Group acquires Midway Tire & Auto

Preston Automotive Group announced the acquisition of Midway Tire & Auto Dec. 29, adding the Lewes staple to its diverse book of Delmarva Peninsula businesses. Located at 18421 Coastal Highway, Midway has been serving the Sussex County area since the 1960s. Preston Automotive Group Chief Executive Officer and President David...
LEWES, DE
Town Square LIVE News

24-hour pharmacies on way back to Delaware

Pharmacies trying to surmount national staffing shortages and burnout are buying robots to sort meds, using remote pharmacists, offering bonuses as high as $75,000 and changing how pharmacists are evaluated. They’re also cutting store hours. That’s why it appears that Delaware no longer has any 24-hour bricks-and-mortar retail pharmacies. For now. But there’s hope. Walgreens, the No. 2 pharmacy chain ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Seaford intersection becoming a 4-way stop

SEAFORD, Del. – In Seaford, DelDOT is working to reduce the number of accidents happening at the intersection of Cannon Road and Wesley Church Road. In a recent study, they reported 25 crashes and they say part of the reason is the angle. Now DelDOT stepping in to add 2 more stop signs to keep the community safe. “Convert it to an all-way stop. All 4 directions will need to come to a complete stop to hopefully reduce the number of crashes that we are seeing at this intersection going forward,” says C.R. McLeod, the Director of Community Relations with the Delaware Department of Transportation.
SEAFORD, DE
delawaretoday.com

Read Delaware Today’s 10 Most-Read Stories of 2022

Wilmington skyline under the Delaware Memorial Bridge. Adobe Stock | mandritoiu. From foodie features to stunning homes and inspiring community members, here are the 10 most-read stories from Delaware Today in 2022. There’s no doubt that 2022 was a year filled with new beginnings in the First State. From brand-new...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Lydia York Sworn in as Delaware's Auditor of Accounts

DOVER, Del.- Lydia York was sworn in as Delaware's Auditor of Accounts Tuesday afternoon at Delaware State University. York will take the reigns from Dennis Greenhouse. Greenhouse temporarily took office in October after former auditor, Kathy McGuiness, resigned followed an official misconduct scandal. She is the first African American woman...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Kent County Places Moratorium on Large-Scale Wind Farms

KENT COUNTY, Del.- Kent County Levy Court voted to place a moratorium on utility-scale wind farms in their most recent meeting. This follows and on-going debate about the use of agricultural land to generate electricity. The Levy Court voted to prohibit large scale solar projects on farm land in October....
KENT COUNTY, DE
delawarepublic.org

Sussex County selects leadership and legal staff for 2023

With the New Year comes some new faces in Sussex County government. Winners of November’s general election took office this week during a swearing-in ceremony in the Sussex County Council chambers in Georgetown. Alexandra Reed Baker replaces Scott Daily as Recorder of Deeds, while Greg Fuller takes over as...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Ocean Pines Skatepark Closed Due to Vandalism

OCEAN PINES, Md. – The Ocean Pines Skatepark in Maryland is temporarily closed due to vandalism. Recreation and Parks Director Debbie Donahue said the intention is to reopen the park after the repairs have been completed. “While we’re making necessary repairs, the rules sign will be replaced, and the...
OCEAN PINES, MD
WMDT.com

DSP searching for man wanted for home improvement fraud

DELAWARE – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on felony home improvement fraud charges. We’re told a substantial amount of time has passed since Richardson received payments to install several inground pools, however, he has not completed the work, returned the payments, or returned any of the victims’ phone calls. Police say he operates under the business name “Advanced Pool Systems”.
FEDERALSBURG, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Newark Police Chief Paul Tiernan announces retirement

Newark Police Chief Paul Tiernan has announced his retirement from the police department effective at the end of this month, according to the City of Newark. Deputy Chief Mark Farrall now serves as Acting Newark Police Chief. Tiernan was hired in 2007 after serving as Police Chief and in other...
NEWARK, DE
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware

Where Are the Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware?. Located near the Atlantic Ocean, Mariachi Restaurant is an authentic Spanish and Mexican restaurant. Its menu includes Latin American cuisine, such as ceviche and Sopa de lima. The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Aside from the food, the restaurant also offers a selection of drinks. You can enjoy a glass of sangria or mimosa while enjoying your meal. The restaurant has an outdoor patio for customers who want to sit outside during warmer months. You can also take your meal home with you. The restaurant accepts major credit cards. It is a good choice for families dining out on a budget.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Rookery North Property Will Remain Golf Course

MILFORD, Del.- The former Rookery North owned property in Milford has been sold, and the new owner says it will remain an 18-hole golf course. Rookery North golf course closed in 2020, after lack of revenue due to the Covid-19 pandemic left the previous owners with no choice. Now, the...
MILFORD, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy