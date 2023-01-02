Snowplow Ran Over Jeremy Renner’s Leg, Video Footage Released Of Him Being Airlifted

Earlier today, news broke that Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner had to be airlifted to a hospital near Reno, Nevada after getting into a brutal snowplow accident yesterday.

Reports said that Renner was in “stable but critical” condition.

Now, we’re learning more details about the accident.

According to TMZ, eyewitnesses say that Jeremy was plowing the road a quarter mile from his Tahoe home so his family could leave the house after a snowstorm swept through the area on New Year’s Eve.

A neighbor said the Snowcat plowing machine that Renner was using accidentally ran over one of his legs, and he was losing a lot of blood at a rapid pace during the accident.

Another neighbor, who is a doctor, put a tourniquet on his leg until EMS arrived to the scene.

The outlet was also told that the situation was treated like a crime scene, as police arrived at 8 PM to impound the Snowcat, which Renner had posted a video of himself using after the storm.

However, the machine has strong safety features, and should have never rolled over Renner’s leg.

Video footage has also been released of Renner being airlifted to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Renner’s family, as we hope he’s able to make a full recovery.

Renner also reportedly takes a pretty active role in the snow removal for his Tahoe-area community.