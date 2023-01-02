ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Snowplow Ran Over Jeremy Renner’s Leg, Video Footage Released Of Him Being Airlifted

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UFbyM_0k18lfA200

Earlier today, news broke that Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner had to be airlifted to a hospital near Reno, Nevada after getting into a brutal snowplow accident yesterday.

Reports said that Renner was in “stable but critical” condition.

Now, we’re learning more details about the accident.

According to TMZ, eyewitnesses say that Jeremy was plowing the road a quarter mile from his Tahoe home so his family could leave the house after a snowstorm swept through the area on New Year’s Eve.

A neighbor said the Snowcat plowing machine that Renner was using accidentally ran over one of his legs, and he was losing a lot of blood at a rapid pace during the accident.

Another neighbor, who is a doctor, put a tourniquet on his leg until EMS arrived to the scene.

The outlet was also told that the situation was treated like a crime scene, as police arrived at 8 PM to impound the Snowcat, which Renner had posted a video of himself using after the storm.

However, the machine has strong safety features, and should have never rolled over Renner’s leg.

Video footage has also been released of Renner being airlifted to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Renner’s family, as we hope he’s able to make a full recovery.

Renner also reportedly takes a pretty active role in the snow removal for his Tahoe-area community.

Comments / 29

Caleb Zartuche
2d ago

prayers go out for a comfortable speedy recovery, had my truck run over both my legs and got 3rd degree frostbite to my left foot so I somewhat feel his pain

Reply(1)
8
Guest
2d ago

I'm praying for you and your family to be strong and have Faith,the good LORD will see you through this.

Reply
7
Ghiapoolie
1d ago

Prayers for a quick recovery Jeremy! FYI, who ever wrote this article and called it a snow blower… just so you know, there is a huge difference between a snow cat and a snow blower, for future reference

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Shocking new details on Jeremy Renner’s grisly injuries in snowplow accident

Grisly new details have emerged in Jeremy Renner’s freak snowplow accident — the “Hurt Locker” star was “completely crushed” by the machine, causing “extreme difficulty” in breathing. A 911 emergency log said the right side of Renner’s chest collapsed and his upper torso was crushed under the nearly 14,500-pound plow after it ran over him on New Year’s Day in Reno, Nevada, TMZ reported Wednesday. The Marvel actor could reportedly be heard moaning in the background of the call as he experienced “extreme difficulty” breathing and was bleeding heavily from his head. Prior to the log’s release, little detail was known of...
RENO, NV
KTLA

Jeremy Renner updates fans from ICU following snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner is recovering in the intensive care unit following a snow plow accident he suffered on New Year’s Day. The “Hawkeye” star tweeted a video message from his hospital bed on Thursday morning alongside his mother and sister. “A ‘not (so) great’ ICU DAY, turned to (an) amazing spa day with my sis […]
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Woman hospitalized after fight at bus stop

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - One woman was taken to the hospital after a fight at a bus stop on New Year’s Day. Around 4:00 p.m., officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the bus stop on Glendale Ave. and Rock Blvd. for reports of a fight between two women.
SPARKS, NV
ComicBook

Jeremy Renner in Stable but Critical Condition After Weather-Related Accident

Jeremy Renner, star of Hawkeye and Mayor of Kingstown, was reportedly hospitalized in Reno, Nevada, on January 1st after suffering an accident plowing snow, according to a new report from Deadline. A statement from the actor's representatives indicates Renner is in "critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today." There is no word on the actor's current health condition, other than that his reps say "his family is with him and he is receiving excellent care." We'll be sure to update this story as we receive more information.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

What drivers do wrong in weather like this

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Even longtime northern Nevada residents find driving in this weather challenging. This much snow on local roadways isn’t unprecedented, but it is unusual. And local police officers say what they’re seeing indicates a lot of us have rusty winter driving skills and many are just learning on the job. They say they see a lot of common mistakes like driving too fast for the conditions and following too closely, but they say safe winter driving begins with being able to see what you’re doing.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Arrest at Carson City prison for alleged drug smuggling attempt

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities arrested a woman Saturday for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs to her inmate husband at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City. The General Investigators Office of Nevada Department of Corrections received a tip that James Mattorano Pineda, 29, arranged for someone to smuggle...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno police arrest 2 in downtown robbery, attempted murder case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested two men on charges of attempted murder for a Dec. 19 robbery in downtown Reno in which the victim was still in the intensive care unit on Friday. Police arrested Tyler Stokes, 18 on Thursday and Kale Collett Krigbaum, 21, on Friday.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Man dies in Carson City shooting

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) 9:45 PM UPDATE: The shooting victim has succumbed to his injuries. The suspect, identified as 19 year-old Samuel Cocking, has been booked into the Carson City Jail on the charges of Open Murder, Possession of an Altered/Removed Firearm Serial Number, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon without a Permit.
CARSON CITY, NV
GV Wire

Watch: Caltrans Blows up Massive Boulders Blocking Highway 50

With a series of atmospheric rivers triggering flooding and rockslides, Caltrans crews have been hard at work the past two weeks. Several large boulders fell on Highway 50 just east of Kyburz during a storm in El Dorado National Park. Fortunately, none of the boulders struck a vehicle. On Sunday,...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Paradise Post

Huge boulders downed by storm near Tahoe will require exploding

Of the more surreal scenes to come out of the powerful New Year’s Eve storm of 2022, which socked Northern California with immense amounts of snow and rain, one that takes the cake is this array of giant boulders strewn across a roadway near Lake Tahoe. The rocks tumbled...
KYBURZ, CA
2news.com

Heavy Snow Closes Roads and Makes for Dangerous Driving Conditions

All the snow the storm brought in yesterday, sure is pretty to look at but it makes driving a little more difficult. Many roads in and around Reno are staying closed due to heavy snow packed on the streets, as crews are out working to clear them and make roads safer to drive on.
RENO, NV
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

252K+
Followers
14K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy