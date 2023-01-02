ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Dogs Left Outside on Brutally Cold Night, 1 Freezes to Death

By Patrick Kuklinski
 3 days ago
Photo by Liliya Krueger via Getty

In recent years, awareness of protecting your pet during the cold winter months has grown. Fewer dog parents keep their pets outdoors, and many go above and beyond to ensure their pet’s safety during potentially dangerous freezes. Just like humans, animals can suffer from frostbite ; products like dog booties, paw balms, and other preventatives can prevent ill effects from outdoor play in the cold.

A winter tragedy

Unfortunately, not all who have dogs care deeply about their furry friend’s well-being. Two people are facing animal cruelty charges after officials said their six dogs were left outside during the extreme cold, causing the death of one. Deputies said the animals did not have protection from the cold. The base temperature was 1 degree with a wind chill of negative 16.

The dog who passed away was reported to be an American Bulldog, who naturally have short, bristly coats that offer little protection from the elements. Animal cruelty is a misdemeanor, and the couple responsible could face jail time.

Protecting animals during the cold

There are ways you can help animals during the cold winter months. For one, prioritize your own pets. Common winter mistakes that can injure your pet include insufficient protection for dogs’ paws along with unsafe ice-melt. Use pet-safe ice melt around your home, and consider booties and/or paw balm to protect your dog’s paws on chilly walks. Remember that animal abuse is a crime. Suspect someone is leaving their pet outside for inappropriate periods in the cold? Contact your local animal control and/or police department.

The post 6 Dogs Left Outside on Brutally Cold Night, 1 Freezes to Death appeared first on DogTime .

LMBZ
3d ago

They should be held accountable. Put in jail with a huge fine and never be able to have animals again. I say put them in a dark alley and let the people on this feed find them

web wizard
3d ago

there's a feral cat that hangs around my cat. he won't come inside. but I bought him a heated cat house with 2 heating pads with a blanket. I put a thermometer in it and at 8 degrees outside it said 48 degrees. he loves it.

Calamity Jane
3d ago

I can't imagine the lack of empathy it would take a person to leave a pet outside it this weather. SMH these animals depend on us to make the right choices for their wellbeing, sad so many people are so self absorbed, they forgot others have needs and feelings.

