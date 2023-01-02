ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

One of nation's top DL has Clemson among favorites

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

One of the nation’s top defensive line prospects has named Clemson among his favorites.

Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.) four-star Hevin Brown-Shuler, who lists around three dozen offers, announced a top 13 that includes the Tigers along with South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Colorado, Southern Cal, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, North Carolina, Oregon and Virginia.

Brown-Shuler (6-4, 290) is ranked as high as the nation’s No. 36 overall prospect in the 2024 class by Rivals, which tabs him as the No. 3 defensive tackle in the country for his class.

He received an offer from Clemson back in April after visiting for the spring game and returned to Tiger Town this season.

