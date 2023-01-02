Falcons cut receiver Cameron Batson after arrest

The Atlanta Falcons released practice squad receiver Cameron Batson on Monday following his weekend arrest on five charges.

Batson, 27, was booked Saturday morning on charges of assault, battery, aggravated assault against an on-duty law enforcement officer, removal of weapon from a public official and driving/fleeing to elude capture, according to Fulton County jail records.

Atlanta police pulled Batson over on Interstate 75 at about 2 a.m. Saturday for allegedly speeding and failing to maintain his lane. Police attempted to take him into custody after determining he was inebriated and he “resisted and violently fought with the officer,” police said.

The officer fired his weapon during the altercation, hitting no one, before Batson returned to his truck and left the scene. Police say he crashed the vehicle a short time later and attempted to flee on foot before being arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Undrafted out of Texas Tech in 2018, Batson spent four years with the Tennessee Titans (2018-21) and caught 22 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns in 27 games.

He was on Atlanta’s practice squad all season but was never activated for a regular season game.

–Field Level Media

