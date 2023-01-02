ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons cut receiver Cameron Batson after arrest

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gv0MC_0k18lX3600

The Atlanta Falcons released practice squad receiver Cameron Batson on Monday following his weekend arrest on five charges.

Batson, 27, was booked Saturday morning on charges of assault, battery, aggravated assault against an on-duty law enforcement officer, removal of weapon from a public official and driving/fleeing to elude capture, according to Fulton County jail records.

Atlanta police pulled Batson over on Interstate 75 at about 2 a.m. Saturday for allegedly speeding and failing to maintain his lane. Police attempted to take him into custody after determining he was inebriated and he “resisted and violently fought with the officer,” police said.

The officer fired his weapon during the altercation, hitting no one, before Batson returned to his truck and left the scene. Police say he crashed the vehicle a short time later and attempted to flee on foot before being arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Undrafted out of Texas Tech in 2018, Batson spent four years with the Tennessee Titans (2018-21) and caught 22 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns in 27 games.

He was on Atlanta’s practice squad all season but was never activated for a regular season game.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Spun

There's No Thursday Night Football Tonight - Here's Why

For the first time since Week 1, this week of NFL action will not feature a Thursday Night Football matchup. The NFL regular season never features a Thursday night game during the final week of the season. The league does this to make sure all teams competing for a postseason spot have a full week of preparation.
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

95K+
Followers
70K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy