Chef Janet’s ham & sage muffin sandwiches
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Our favorite southern chef, Chef Janet stops by to teach us how to make ham and sage muffin sandwiches. Originally Janet used country ham in this recipe, but since it can be difficult to find, she says an easy substitution like Canadian bacon or pork bacon would work fine. The muffins can be assembled pretty easily with a few simple ingredients. And of course, no Chef Janet recipe is safe from butter!
Meet Diesel, the gentle giant from the Central PA Humane Society
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — He may be a big boy, but he’s a good boy, and he’s looking for his fur-ever home. Meet Diesel, the pitt mix who is currently available for adoption at the Central PA Humane Society. Don’t let his size fool you, Diesel is a big sweetheart who just wants some love, a good rub, and a tasty treat. Diesel would do best in a home without other dogs or cats, but would love to have some kiddo companions or an owner that can keep up with his energy level.
Sponsored Content: Achieve your 2023 goals with Everest Medical Weight Loss
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — New Year, New You! Make 2023 the year you achieve your weight loss and health goals. Everest Medical Weight Loss in Altoona is ready to help!. Dr. Alan Kanouff, a pulmonologist in the 814, started Everest Medical Weight Loss to help change lives in a positive way. Dr. Kanouff says that many of the patients he treats have issues due to weight and that’s why he wanted to find a way to help them lose the excess weight and keep it off.
Altoona organization collecting aluminum cans to support community programs
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you have a lot of aluminum cans around the house — don’t throw them out! An area organization can use them to help support their programs. The Eldorado Civic Association is asking the community to drop off aluminum cans at their collection site in Altoona. The site is at the former Kiwanis building on California Avenue.
Weather Minute for January 3, 2023
This morning temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s with a cloudy sky and rainfall. It will also be very foggy. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Centre, Huntingdon, Blair, Cambria, Somerset, and Bedford counties until 9:00 AM. Give yourself extra time to commute.
Meet Wally at the Huntingdon County Humane Society
HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WATJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Lisa Boland from the Huntingdon County Humane Society to meet Wally!. Wally is a domestic short haired cat who is about 2 years old. He has a super fun personality and loves to play. This white and tan colored boy would love to be right next to you and by your side when you’re home. He loves treats and bouncing around and exploring. He would be perfect for a house with cats or kids! If you’re looking for a loving companion, then Wally is your guy.
Tyrone-Snyder Public Library ‘Casino Night’ Fundraiser set for Jan. 21
TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tyrone-Snyder Public Library is gearing up for their Casino Night fundraiser on Saturday January 21, 2023. The event will be held at Kissell Motorsports in Tyrone. The fun kicks off around 6pm that night, and tickets are $50. All of the money raised from the event will benefit the Tyrone-Snyder Public Library.
