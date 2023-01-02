ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

wchstv.com

Police: Woman dies following stabbing incident in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are investigating their first homicide of 2023 after responding to a stabbing. A woman has died following a stabbing Thursday evening, police said. Investigators said the incident happened about 8 p.m. in the 800 block of Bauer Avenue. Multiple police units were at...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Death of 13-year-old girl in Huntington continues to draw protests

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Protests continued in Huntington Tuesday over the death of a 13-year-old girl who was hit and killed on Friday night by an off-duty Cabell County deputy. The residents gathered at the Cabell County Courthouse as the investigation continues into the deadly crash. What a lot...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies investigating home invasion reported in St. Albans

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for at least one suspect in a home invasion investigation near St. Albans. Deputies said an unknown number of suspects broke into a residence about 3 a.m. Tuesday on Oliver Street in the West Side area of St. Albans, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
SAINT ALBANS, WV
wchstv.com

Sheriff's office: Two arrested after discovered stealing tires from business

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Two people were arrested after they were discovered stealing tires from a business, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said. Felicia Tully, 36, of Portsmouth and Kevin Nance, 29, of New Boston were charged with petty theft after an incident Dec. 30 at Glockner’s, according to a news news release from the sheriff’s office.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Dispatchers: House destroyed in Boone County fire

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said a house was destroyed by a fire Tuesday afternoon in Boone County. The fire was reported about 3:45 p.m. on Williams Mountain near Gordon, West Virginia, according to Boone County dispatchers. Prenter Road is currently closed as firefighters work to put out...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Police: Body found along Ohio River identified as missing woman

IRONTON, Ohio (WCHS) — A body found on the bank of the Ohio River in Ironton last week has been identified. Officials have identified the body as that of Alicia Livingston Saul, of Ironton, Ohio, according to the Ironton Police Department. Police said Saul was reported missing on Dec....
IRONTON, OH
wchstv.com

Date set for 2023 West Virginia Pumpkin Festival

MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The date has been set for one of the region’s most popular fall festivals. The 2023 West Virginia Pumpkin Festival will be Oct. 5-8 this fall, organizers announced Wednesday. The annual festival, held in Milton since 1986, was created to celebrate the autumn season...
MILTON, WV
wchstv.com

Flood warning issued for parts of southern Ohio on Tuesday

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:32 a.m. 1/3/23. The sheriff in Pike County, Ohio, said several water rescues have been reported. Two people were rescued from a home on Coldicott Hill Road, and another water rescue happened on Skidmore Hollow Road. Meanwhile, a number of road closures are...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Traveling WV: Action Figure Collector

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Steve Adkins, of Charleston grew up in Logan with several siblings. He was one of eleven children and times were tough. Vacations were out of the question, but that didn’t stop his mother from providing fun for the family. “With a big family you...
CHARLESTON, WV

