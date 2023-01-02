KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for at least one suspect in a home invasion investigation near St. Albans. Deputies said an unknown number of suspects broke into a residence about 3 a.m. Tuesday on Oliver Street in the West Side area of St. Albans, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

