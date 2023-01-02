Read full article on original website
Deputies: Man holding what appeared to be baseball bat arrested after foot pursuit
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said a man wanted on a burglary warrant was arrested after a deputy responding to a domestic situation found him holding what appeared to be a baseball bat and took him into custody after a foot pursuit. Samuel...
Police: Woman dies following stabbing incident in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are investigating their first homicide of 2023 after responding to a stabbing. A woman has died following a stabbing Thursday evening, police said. Investigators said the incident happened about 8 p.m. in the 800 block of Bauer Avenue. Multiple police units were at...
Woman injured in crash involving car, coal truck in Kanawha County, deputies say
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman was injured in a crash involving a car and a coal truck Thursday in Kanawha County. The crash was reported in the 600 block of Campbells Creek Drive just after 12:30 p.m., according to Metro 911. Kanawha County deputies said a woman...
Man found competent to stand trial in brother's shooting death, pleads not guilty
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston man was found competent to stand trial in the shooting death of his brother and pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge. Holdon Michael Burdette, 25, is charged in the Sissonville area shooting death of his brother, Joshua Burdette. He appeared...
Highway Patrol: Man dies in crash after pickup rear-ends backhoe, truck catches fire
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a man was killed in Pike County, Ohio, after his pickup rear-ended a backhoe, went off the road and caught on fire. Hal Smith, 66, of Piketon was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash about 10:50...
Pair accused of 2022 murder among three dozen grand jury indictments in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Mason County grand jury indicted three dozen people on Tuesday, among them a man and woman accused in a murder investigation and another man accused of leading police on a high speed chase that ended with a crash. Bobby L. Wolford, 32, of...
Death of 13-year-old girl in Huntington continues to draw protests
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Protests continued in Huntington Tuesday over the death of a 13-year-old girl who was hit and killed on Friday night by an off-duty Cabell County deputy. The residents gathered at the Cabell County Courthouse as the investigation continues into the deadly crash. What a lot...
Deputies investigating home invasion reported in St. Albans
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for at least one suspect in a home invasion investigation near St. Albans. Deputies said an unknown number of suspects broke into a residence about 3 a.m. Tuesday on Oliver Street in the West Side area of St. Albans, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
State Police: Man who was driving school bus that crashed was under influence of drugs
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said a man who was driving a school bus in September 2022 when it crashed into a utility pole in Wayne County was under the influence of drugs at the time and now faces charges. Walter Collie, 43, of Genoa...
Kentucky State Police: 17-year-old female, man killed in Greenup County crash
DANLEYTON, Ky. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:49 a.m. 1/4/23. Kentucky State Police said a juvenile and a man were killed in a head-on vehicle crash in Greenup County. A 17-year-old female and a man, Reece Murray, 26, both of Paris, Ky., died at the scene of the wreck that happened about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near Danleyton, State Police said.
Deputies: Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 1:10 p.m., 1/3/22. A woman is in critical condition after Kanawha County deputies said she veered in front of a vehicle while on a bicycle early Tuesday morning. The woman, who was traveling westbound near the Chelyan Bridge, was struck by an SUV...
Sheriff's office: Two arrested after discovered stealing tires from business
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Two people were arrested after they were discovered stealing tires from a business, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said. Felicia Tully, 36, of Portsmouth and Kevin Nance, 29, of New Boston were charged with petty theft after an incident Dec. 30 at Glockner’s, according to a news news release from the sheriff’s office.
Man arrested after accused of passing more than $3,700 bogus check in Milton, police say
MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Milton police said a man accused of passing a more than $3,700 bogus check has been arrested. Trai Don Gordon, 29, was taken into custody Tuesday by the Charleston Police Department’s warrants division, according to a post on the Milton Police Department’s Facebook page.
Records: Mother charged with neglect after child found unattended in roadway
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A mother in Jackson County, West Virginia, was charged Monday after a child was found unattended in a roadway after running away from a home deputies said has been the site of previous issues, court records said. Rebecca Jo Lavigne, 35, of Ravenswood is...
Dispatchers: House destroyed in Boone County fire
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said a house was destroyed by a fire Tuesday afternoon in Boone County. The fire was reported about 3:45 p.m. on Williams Mountain near Gordon, West Virginia, according to Boone County dispatchers. Prenter Road is currently closed as firefighters work to put out...
Sheriff gives update on homeless man who has won the hearts of Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Mason County’s sheriff gave an update on a homeless man named Anthony, who is receiving Social Security benefits and opened a bank account after winning the hearts of the county’s residents. "So many people have reached out to check in on Anthony,”...
Police: Body found along Ohio River identified as missing woman
IRONTON, Ohio (WCHS) — A body found on the bank of the Ohio River in Ironton last week has been identified. Officials have identified the body as that of Alicia Livingston Saul, of Ironton, Ohio, according to the Ironton Police Department. Police said Saul was reported missing on Dec....
Date set for 2023 West Virginia Pumpkin Festival
MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The date has been set for one of the region’s most popular fall festivals. The 2023 West Virginia Pumpkin Festival will be Oct. 5-8 this fall, organizers announced Wednesday. The annual festival, held in Milton since 1986, was created to celebrate the autumn season...
Flood warning issued for parts of southern Ohio on Tuesday
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:32 a.m. 1/3/23. The sheriff in Pike County, Ohio, said several water rescues have been reported. Two people were rescued from a home on Coldicott Hill Road, and another water rescue happened on Skidmore Hollow Road. Meanwhile, a number of road closures are...
Traveling WV: Action Figure Collector
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Steve Adkins, of Charleston grew up in Logan with several siblings. He was one of eleven children and times were tough. Vacations were out of the question, but that didn’t stop his mother from providing fun for the family. “With a big family you...
