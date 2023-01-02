ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tspr.org

More housing rehab grants could be available in Galesburg

The city of Galesburg will apply for a $650,000 Community Development Block Grant through the state's housing rehabilitation program. If awarded, that would provide grants up to $60,000 each for rehabilitation projects for 8 to 10 single-family, owner-occupied homes. City Manager Gerald Smith said structural, mechanical, and energy-efficient projects would...
GALESBURG, IL
aroundptown.com

Asking For Support

(Editor’s Note -A Prophetstown community member is going through some health issues and is asking for support as she works to recover.) My name is Taylor, we are asking for support for my mom Amy (VanDeWostine) Bailey. She recently suffered a paralyzing left sided stroke due to blood clot...
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
aroundptown.com

Obituary- Bertha “Berdie” Williams

Bertha “Berdie” Williams, 78, of Prophetstown, IL, was born to Willy and Anna Riebniger on June 13, 1944, in Chicago, Illinois. After graduating from St. Catherine of Siena in 1962, Berdie attended night school and worked at a law firm in Chicago. She was the beloved and devoted wife of Dawson “Butch” Williams whom she married on August 14, 1965. Berdie and Butch went on to have two children, Timothy and Pamela. Choosing to raise their family in the suburbs, they were longtime residents of Bolingbrook, Illinois.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
aroundptown.com

Royal Neighbors Complete Fundraiser

Thomas Royal Neighbors of America Chapter 1570 ended the 2022 year by completing their matching fundraiser for the Tampico First United Methodist Church by sponsoring a ham supper which serviced over 100 people. A total of $1,978 in donations were collected with RNA matching up too $1,000. Several members from...
TAMPICO, IL
ourquadcities.com

Public asked to give input on Moline Police

The Moline Police Department will be undergoing an independent assessment in the process of attaining accreditation. The public is invited to provide input on their assessment of the department on Jan. 9, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Trained assessors from the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ILEAP) will...
aroundptown.com

Panther Boys Lose At Monmouth

The EP Panther boys travelled to Monmouth-Roseville Tuesday night and fell apart in the second half losing 63-36. The Panthers played without a couple starters Caleb Naftzger due to ankle injury and Jack Minssen due to sickness. EP scored the first basket on a nice inbounds assist from Hunter Bruketta...
MONMOUTH, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Looking Ahead to 2023 Projects in Rock Falls

The Rock Falls City Council brought in the first meeting of the year with a bang as they zipped through the proceedings in four minutes time. With literally one item on the agenda the Alderman approved the creation of an Economic Development Office and new position of Development Director. With an eye on the future, City Administrator Robbin Blackert shared some of the city projects that are scheduled to begin and be completed by year’s end.
ROCK FALLS, IL
KWQC

Galesburg-based Lux Blox are the “next level LEGO”

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) -A small Galesburg business has been receiving big-time attention. Galesburg-based Lux Blox, a manufacturer and seller of a construction toy platform that is enjoyed by children all over the world, was a featured retailer on the ABC -TV network’s morning show back in November on Cyber Monday. In fact, it marked the third straight year Lux Blox was featured on the show.
GALESBURG, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Bier Stube says H2-WHOA!

More and more Quad City restaurants are finding themselves with unplanned water features filling their buildings instead of diners Bier Stube in Moline is the latest restaurant to fall victim to flakey water pipes and flooding. Broken sprinkler pipes during New Year’s weekend gave the bar an unexpected indoor rainstorm. Cleanup and repairs are underway […]
MOLINE, IL
WIFR

Fatal crashes in ogle county cause concern

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A string of fatal crashes have occurred on Illinois Route 2 and Route 64 and Mulford. Now, residents hope the county will implement changes. “Rumble strips, we definitely need the flashing lights on our stop signs like it’s completely dark. I came home from Wisconsin last night and I can barely see the roads. I live on Mulford road, so it’s just really dark,” said Amanda Minnegan.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000

An eastern Iowa dermatologist accused of practicing in an unsafe manner has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah of Davenport with practicing in a manner that is harmful or detrimental to the public due to his alleged failure to possess and […] The post Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Large police presence at 3rd and Pine in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Thursday morning. Police told a TV6 crew on the scene that officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of W. 3rd and N. Pine Streets. At this time, Davenport police could not confirm...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Generous Rock Island bar pays it forward

Steve’s Old Time Tap, 223 17th St., Rock Island, doesn’t just serve up great food, drinks and friendliness. The longtime downtown bar is serving compassion and a good chunk of change, as it’s collected and donated about $1,300 over the past year for other Rock Island organizations that do good work.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

1 injured in shooting at Bettendorf apartment complex

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday night at a Bettendorf apartment complex. Around 8:06 p.m., Bettendorf police, fire and Medic EMS responded to the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive and found a 20-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound and started providing medical attention.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island Police Department deactivates Facebook page

UPDATE: The Rock Island Police Department’s Facebook page has returned. EARLIER UPDATE: The Rock Island Police Department has shut down its Facebook page. Chief Richard Landi says the city deactivated the page and that work is being done to upgrade and improve the page. Landi says it should be...

