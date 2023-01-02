The Rock Falls City Council brought in the first meeting of the year with a bang as they zipped through the proceedings in four minutes time. With literally one item on the agenda the Alderman approved the creation of an Economic Development Office and new position of Development Director. With an eye on the future, City Administrator Robbin Blackert shared some of the city projects that are scheduled to begin and be completed by year’s end.

