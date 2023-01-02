Read full article on original website
tspr.org
More housing rehab grants could be available in Galesburg
The city of Galesburg will apply for a $650,000 Community Development Block Grant through the state's housing rehabilitation program. If awarded, that would provide grants up to $60,000 each for rehabilitation projects for 8 to 10 single-family, owner-occupied homes. City Manager Gerald Smith said structural, mechanical, and energy-efficient projects would...
aroundptown.com
Asking For Support
(Editor’s Note -A Prophetstown community member is going through some health issues and is asking for support as she works to recover.) My name is Taylor, we are asking for support for my mom Amy (VanDeWostine) Bailey. She recently suffered a paralyzing left sided stroke due to blood clot...
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons bill
Henry County Courthouse, Cambridge, IllinoisPhoto bySusan DeVilder. In a statement released Wednesday, the Henry County Sheriff expressed his concern and opposition to an Illinois house bill that would ban assault-type weapons.
aroundptown.com
Obituary- Bertha “Berdie” Williams
Bertha “Berdie” Williams, 78, of Prophetstown, IL, was born to Willy and Anna Riebniger on June 13, 1944, in Chicago, Illinois. After graduating from St. Catherine of Siena in 1962, Berdie attended night school and worked at a law firm in Chicago. She was the beloved and devoted wife of Dawson “Butch” Williams whom she married on August 14, 1965. Berdie and Butch went on to have two children, Timothy and Pamela. Choosing to raise their family in the suburbs, they were longtime residents of Bolingbrook, Illinois.
aroundptown.com
Royal Neighbors Complete Fundraiser
Thomas Royal Neighbors of America Chapter 1570 ended the 2022 year by completing their matching fundraiser for the Tampico First United Methodist Church by sponsoring a ham supper which serviced over 100 people. A total of $1,978 in donations were collected with RNA matching up too $1,000. Several members from...
KWQC
Federal Correctional Officers’ Union calls for removal of USP Thomson Prison Warden
THOMSON, Ill. (KWQC) - The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), the union representing federal correctional officers and staff across the country, is calling for the removal of the warden at USP Thomson. According to AFGE the call for removal of Warden Thomas Bergami comes from the warden’s failure to...
ourquadcities.com
Public asked to give input on Moline Police
The Moline Police Department will be undergoing an independent assessment in the process of attaining accreditation. The public is invited to provide input on their assessment of the department on Jan. 9, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Trained assessors from the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ILEAP) will...
aroundptown.com
Panther Boys Lose At Monmouth
The EP Panther boys travelled to Monmouth-Roseville Tuesday night and fell apart in the second half losing 63-36. The Panthers played without a couple starters Caleb Naftzger due to ankle injury and Jack Minssen due to sickness. EP scored the first basket on a nice inbounds assist from Hunter Bruketta...
nrgmediadixon.com
Looking Ahead to 2023 Projects in Rock Falls
The Rock Falls City Council brought in the first meeting of the year with a bang as they zipped through the proceedings in four minutes time. With literally one item on the agenda the Alderman approved the creation of an Economic Development Office and new position of Development Director. With an eye on the future, City Administrator Robbin Blackert shared some of the city projects that are scheduled to begin and be completed by year’s end.
KWQC
Galesburg-based Lux Blox are the “next level LEGO”
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) -A small Galesburg business has been receiving big-time attention. Galesburg-based Lux Blox, a manufacturer and seller of a construction toy platform that is enjoyed by children all over the world, was a featured retailer on the ABC -TV network’s morning show back in November on Cyber Monday. In fact, it marked the third straight year Lux Blox was featured on the show.
KWQC
Former Davenport teacher sentenced to prison in invasion of privacy case
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Davenport West High School science teacher was sentenced this week to six years in prison for secretly recording people in various stages of undress in his Bettendorf home. In December, District Court Judge Meghan Corbin found Clinton R. Vanfossen, 61, guilty of five counts...
Police investigating fire that destroyed 5 Illinois businesses
MENDOTA, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials are still investigating that cause of a massive fire in Mendota that destroyed several businesses, including a beloved pet shop. Police said that five businesses were destroyed. It took fire crews until 3 a.m. to fully contain the blaze. No one was hurt, but several animals were killed in the […]
Bier Stube says H2-WHOA!
More and more Quad City restaurants are finding themselves with unplanned water features filling their buildings instead of diners Bier Stube in Moline is the latest restaurant to fall victim to flakey water pipes and flooding. Broken sprinkler pipes during New Year’s weekend gave the bar an unexpected indoor rainstorm. Cleanup and repairs are underway […]
WIFR
Fatal crashes in ogle county cause concern
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A string of fatal crashes have occurred on Illinois Route 2 and Route 64 and Mulford. Now, residents hope the county will implement changes. “Rumble strips, we definitely need the flashing lights on our stop signs like it’s completely dark. I came home from Wisconsin last night and I can barely see the roads. I live on Mulford road, so it’s just really dark,” said Amanda Minnegan.
Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000
An eastern Iowa dermatologist accused of practicing in an unsafe manner has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah of Davenport with practicing in a manner that is harmful or detrimental to the public due to his alleged failure to possess and […] The post Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KWQC
Large police presence at 3rd and Pine in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Thursday morning. Police told a TV6 crew on the scene that officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of W. 3rd and N. Pine Streets. At this time, Davenport police could not confirm...
ourquadcities.com
Generous Rock Island bar pays it forward
Steve’s Old Time Tap, 223 17th St., Rock Island, doesn’t just serve up great food, drinks and friendliness. The longtime downtown bar is serving compassion and a good chunk of change, as it’s collected and donated about $1,300 over the past year for other Rock Island organizations that do good work.
KWQC
1 injured in shooting at Bettendorf apartment complex
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday night at a Bettendorf apartment complex. Around 8:06 p.m., Bettendorf police, fire and Medic EMS responded to the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive and found a 20-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound and started providing medical attention.
977wmoi.com
Utility Services Assistance Available Locally Through the Knox County Health Department
Utility services assistance is available with the Knox County Health Department through their Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), says Director of Wellness Erin Olson:. “LIHEAP is the energy assistance program that not only serves Ameren customers, but we also serve West Central FS if you have propane, Spoon River Electric...
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island Police Department deactivates Facebook page
UPDATE: The Rock Island Police Department’s Facebook page has returned. EARLIER UPDATE: The Rock Island Police Department has shut down its Facebook page. Chief Richard Landi says the city deactivated the page and that work is being done to upgrade and improve the page. Landi says it should be...
