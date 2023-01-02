Read full article on original website
Charleston City Paper
Ways to avoid alcohol consumption this January and beyond
Looking to kick off 2023 with a fresh slate? Try going dry this January. Dry January is a month-long challenge to abstain from drinking alcohol after a season of indulgence. It’s a way to kick the habit of heavy drinking, save money, lose a bit of weight and try something new. Participating in Dry January can also encourage long-term healthy habits to your lifestyle, according to The Washington Post, such as improving your sleep, mood and energy. Participating for the month also helps create new habits, including lowering the amount of alcohol consumption and having more control over your urges.
This Is The Best Pancake House In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best pancake houses across the country, including this restaurant in South Carolina.
v1019.com
Best South Carolina Restaurant On Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives
Are you a fan of the Food Network? If so, then you know the one and only Guy Fieri. I am a huge fan of the Food Network and he is a top-tier chef and host to know. Guy Fieri is the host of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy’s Grocery Games, Tournament of Champions, and more! Of course, with Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives he has visited so many restaurants throughout the Carolinas. One spot in South Carolina is one of the best he has ever visited.
yourislandnews.com
Deadline approaching for 2023 Valentine Ball reservations
Imagine dining in the home of someone you’ve likely never met and making memories you’ll never forget, all while raising money for the health of the entire community. Having trouble picturing it? Then you’ve never experienced the Beaufort Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Valentine Ball. The 34th annual...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
crbjbizwire.com
Black Food Truck Festival Presents Battle of the Bands
The Black Food Truck Festival presents The Battle of the Bands at The Music Farm, located at 32 Ann Street, Charleston, SC. Come sing, dance, and party to the live sounds of 90’s, Hip Hop and R&B, Funk & Soul, and Pop. Tickets are on sale now for the Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend event on Sunday, January 15.
Page’s Okra Grill to temporarily close for renovations
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular Mount Pleasant restaurant will temporarily close while it undergoes refurbishment this month. Page’s Okra Grill will shut down operations at its Coleman Boulevard location on Wednesday, January 4. The restaurant said it needed to make improvements to the more than 50-year-old building to ensure they continue making guests […]
Outer Banks, country music star to perform at Isle of Palms event
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A cast member on the locally-filmed Netflix series Outer Banks and country music artist will perform Saturday at a charity event on the Isle of Palms. Charles “Chip” Esten, who plays Ward Cameron on the series, is hosting an intimate concert at The Refuge. The event is part of […]
Twisters Soft Serve ice cream shop searching for new location in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A popular ice cream shop in Georgetown County is searching for a new home along the Inlet. Twisters Soft Serve has served the Murrells Inlet community for 13 years, but the business did not get its ground lease renewed for 2023, according to the shop’s Facebook page. The ice cream […]
Charleston City Paper
Alexander’s new work on slavery includes nod to Charleston
Nationally acclaimed poet Kwame Alexander will bring his just-published children’s book, An American Story, next week to Charleston in a fitting stop about its subject: slavery. As will be illustrated later this year on a global scale when the International African American Museum opens, Charleston’s port received a greater...
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle to bring comedy tour to North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Comedic icons are bringing the laughs to North Charleston later this month. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, who have been co-headlining a U.S. tour, added five new stops in the U.S. for early 2023 including Oklahoma City, Memphis, Birmingham, St. Louis, and North Charleston. Rock and Chappelle are set to […]
carolinatails.org
Remembering a Horse Advocate Hero
This article is in memory of D.P. Lowther, 89, who spent his life helping to save the Marsh Tacky horse, unique to South Carolina. The paths of Charleston Animal Society and the founder of the Marsh Tacky Association, D.P. Lowther, first crossed in 2019. It was shortly after the Animal...
live5news.com
Proposed redevelopment changes coming to Navy Base in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New ownership brings new developments. The former Navy Base in North Charleston that closed back in 1996 is finally on its way to adding new construction, including both single and multi-family homes. Since the base closed its doors in 1996, the city had an original...
live5news.com
Andolini’s Pizza closes its doors after 30 years in business
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As 2022 comes to a close, a popular Charleston-area pizza restaurant shuts down after three decades in business. A sign on the door of the last-remaining Andolini’s Pizza location on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in West Ashley read, “With sad hearts, we have closed the last Andolini’s Pizza” and thanked the community for its support over the years.
Five concerts coming to Charleston in 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It won’t be much longer before Charleston feels like spring again – and with spring in the Lowcountry comes myriad events from the Southeastern Wildlife Expo to the Flowertown Festival, the Cooper River Bridge Run and the Credit One Charleston Open. But one thing people are always looking forward to when […]
counton2.com
WATCH: Cows temporarily escape farm at Ashley Ridge High School
Several cows made a temporary escape from an educational farm in Dorchester County last week. WATCH: Cows temporarily escape farm at Ashley Ridge …. Several cows made a temporary escape from an educational farm in Dorchester County last week. Less flight delays, cancelations a week after holiday …. Driver uninjured...
Netflix announces premiere date for Outer Banks season 3 filmed in South Carolina
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, Netflix announced a premiere date for season 3 of the hit series ‘Outer Banks,’ which is filmed in various spots around Charleston. After a series of casting calls for extras to appear in the new season, production officially began in March 2022 and wrapped up at the end […]
carolinatails.org
Stronger Laws Can Mean Better Lives for Animals
From pet-friendly beaches, to hotels, parks, and the dozens of restaurants that always have a fresh bowl of water ready for your pup, it’s no surprise that Charleston comes up as one of America’s most dog-friendly cities. We Charlestonians are dog lovers, there’s no denying that. But...
carolinatails.org
Crisis at Shelters Across SC
For the second summer in a row, Charleston Animal Society’s initiative, No Kill South Carolina 2024, along with the South Carolina Animal Care and Control Association (SCACCA) and the South Carolina Animal Welfare Coalition (SCALC) declared a “state of emergency” across South Carolina. Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore explains how shelters reached this critical level.
David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
