ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Slain Riverside County sheriff’s deputy honored at Rose Parade

By Cindy Von Quednow
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45y9bx_0k18jUBf00

A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputy who was killed in the line of duty last week was honored at the Rose Parade on Monday.

During the annual event, a riderless horse led the agency’s Mounted Enforcement Detail in honor of Deputy Isaiah Cordero.

“It creates a moment of pause when you see that horse and no one on it,” parade co-host Mark Steines said during the broadcast.

Cordero, who was a 32-year-old motorcycle deputy, was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley on Dec. 29.

Deputy killed in Jurupa Valley identified; suspect had ‘extensive’ criminal record

The suspect, 44-year-old William Shae McKay, was also killed after a chase and shootout with law enforcement officers on the 15 Freeway in Norco.

Cordero was remembered for his lighthearted personality and his dedication to the job.

Slain Riverside deputy remembered for his dedication, fun personality

He was hired as a correctional deputy in May 2014 and was promoted to a sworn deputy sheriff in 2018. He was transferred to his current assignment at the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station in 2020.

Sheriff Chad Bianco, who rode on a horse during the detail’s first Rose Parade on Monday, had previously said that he was “heartbroken” by the loss of Cordero.

The fallen deputy’s goal was to become a motor deputy and had achieved it just months before he was killed, Bianco said.

Cordero is survived by his girlfriend, older step brother and his parents.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 5

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Sheriff Bianco to begin next term: “I will be a loud voice for Deputy Cordero so he does not die in vain.”

Sheriff Chad Bianco's swearing-in ceremony starts at 4:00 p.m. You can watch it live below: Sheriff Chad Bianco from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office will be sworn in for his second term on Thursday and has many goals to accomplish in the next six years. The sheriff discussed big goals to small goals with News The post Sheriff Bianco to begin next term: “I will be a loud voice for Deputy Cordero so he does not die in vain.” appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Body found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County

Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. Authorities first received reports of a body found in the 100 block of West Valley Boulevard in Colton around 3 p.m., said Colton Police. When officers arrived, they discovered the body had been partially buried and covered under […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Police search for juvenile robbery suspects at Orange County mall

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a shopper at gunpoint at the Brea Mall in December. On Dec. 15, the victim was exiting the shopping mall and returning to her vehicle when a group of male suspects approached her in the parking lot, according to the Brea Police Department. All suspects were believed […]
BREA, CA
foxla.com

Deputies fatally shoot machete-wielding man in San Jacinto

SAN JACINTO, Calif. - A man armed with a machete and barricaded with a child inside a San Jacinto home was fatally shot after charging at deputies Tuesday night, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Officials said sheriff's deputies responded to the home in the 800 block of Minor...
SAN JACINTO, CA
KTLA

Dog tossed over fence in Riverside County finds a new home

A dog that was seen on video being thrown over a fence and abandoned at a Riverside County cell tower last month has a new home. The pooch, previously named KO, was abandoned in the Winchester area on Dec. 15. Video shared by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services showed a man tossing the […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two persons die in separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently

Two persons died as a result of two separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. • On Monday, Jan. 2 at 6:54 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of W. 40th Street and N. Sierra Way. A motorist, John Lunt, a 61-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:12 p.m.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Person shot during confrontation with deputies in San Jacinto

A person was shot during a confrontation with Riverside County sheriff's deputies Tuesday afternoon in San Jacinto. The shooting occurred sometime between 1 and 2 p.m. at a facility near the intersection of Minor and Shaver streets. San Jacinto: Deputy Involved Shooting in the area of Minor St. and Shaver St. Please avoid the area.— The post Person shot during confrontation with deputies in San Jacinto appeared first on KESQ.
SAN JACINTO, CA
KTLA

$100,000 reward for unsolved West Covina murder

A $100,000 reward is being offered for information on a woman found shot to death in West Covina. The victim, Gabriela De Haro Perez, 29, was found fatally shot on Jan. 2, 2021, near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road, according to the West Covina Police Department. Authorities believe Perez may have been […]
WEST COVINA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Deputy-involved shooting reported in San Jacinto, RSO confirms

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is responding to a deputy-involved shooting in San Jacinto. The agency confirmed the shooting Tuesday at around 3:15 p.m. San Jacinto: Deputy Involved Shooting in the area of Minor St. and Shaver St. Please avoid the area.— Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) January 3, 2023 Details remain limited, however, KABC reports The post Deputy-involved shooting reported in San Jacinto, RSO confirms appeared first on KESQ.
SAN JACINTO, CA
z1077fm.com

Trial date set for Yucca Valley man suspected of child-murder in 2018

A January 30th jury trial date has been set for a Yucca Valley man accused of murder in the 2018 death of his girlfriend’s one-year-old son. Arthur Thomas Davies was 38 when he was arrested for suspicion of attempted murder after his girlfriend’s son – Parker Lee Schumaker was taken to Hi-Desert Medical Center with injuries consistent with child abuse. The 1-one-year old was then flown to Loma Linda University Medical Center, where he died while on life support, resulting in the charges being changed to murder and assault resulting in the death of a child.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect Arrested in Connection with Fatal Shooting in Pomona

A man suspected of fatally shooting another man in Pomona was in custody Wednesday. Officers from the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to a shots fired call at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Garey Avenue and Alvarado Street, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgard Padilla.
POMONA, CA
foxla.com

'Stop dismissing cases': Riverside County law enforcement to judges

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - "Stop dismissing cases." That's the message Riverside County law enforcement is giving to Superior Court judges as cases continue to be dismissed due to a lack of available trial courtrooms. According to officials, a large percentage of the dismissed cases involve domestic violence as well as...
KTLA

KTLA

96K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy