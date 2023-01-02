ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Disaster declaration enacted in Midland County over water shortage

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, the City of Midland announced a boil water notice, causing Midland County to issue a Disaster Declaration “Due to a water shortage emergency.”. The County says the ordinary demands and requirements of water consumers cannot be satisfied due to the water main break,...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
Boil water notice for the City of Midland

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -UPDATE: City of Midland and West Texas Food Bank have announced that water distribution sights will be open between 1 and 2 at the following locations:. The City of Midland has issued the following boil water notice:. A Boil Water Notice for the City of Midland’s water...
ODESSA, TX
Water distribution centers open in Midland amid main break

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland this afternoon announced three water distribution sites for community members to pick up bottled water amid a boil water notice impacting half the county.  Anyone in need of water can stop by the Martin Luther King Center at 2300 Butternut Lane, the Chaparral Center on Midland College’s campus […]
MIDLAND, TX
Girl scout mega cookie drop in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – It’s time to unleash your inner cookie monster because girl scout cookie season is here. A mega cookie drop will be happening in Odessa, to learn about the new cookies available and how the organization is shaping the next leaders. From 8AM to 9:30PM at Willis Permian Movers located at 307 […]
ODESSA, TX
LIST: Closures due to the boil water notice in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — Following the issuing of a boil water notice in Midland, some places including schools and daycares have decided to shut down. Midland College Pre-K Academy, Helen Greathouse Children's Center and Manor Park Children's Center. Mrs. Sarah's Turtle Clubhouse. Number One Wee Care Learning Center. Peppermint Plantation...
MIDLAND, TX
Regal Permian Palace in Odessa permanently closing

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Music City Mall Odessa has confirmed to CBS7 that Thursday is the last day of Regal Permian Palace & IMAX Theatre. Showtimes are still available for the entirety of Thursday at the Odessa location. The owner of Regal Cinemas, Cineworld, declared bankruptcy back in September 2022.
ODESSA, TX
MCH Celebrates First Baby Delivered in 2023

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital is celebrating its first delivery of 2023. Baby David Maximilano Esteban Soto was born at 3:37 a.m. and weighed in at 6 pounds, 2 ounces. His proud parents are Clara Soto Galindo and Cristobal Esteban Ortiz. The Medical Center Health System Foundation and...
ODESSA, TX
Regal theater in Odessa to close

ODESSA, Texas — Music City Mall has announced that Regal Permian Place will be closing. The theater will be closing permanently at the end of the day on Jan. 5. Movie showings appear to be available through the rest of the day. "Music City Mall is excited about the...
ODESSA, TX
Odessa man killed in Crane County crash

CRANE COUNTY, Texas — An Odessa man is dead following a crash in Crane County. According to DPS, the crash took place just before 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 about five miles east of Crane. Ignacio Rangel Zamudio, 21, was driving a truck westbound on SH 329. At the...
CRANE COUNTY, TX
Odessa man makes Texas 10 Most Wanted list

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to Texas DPS an Odessa man has made the 10 Most Wanted List. Salomon Olivas Marquez, 59, of Odessa, has been wanted since March 2022, when the Ector County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements with a previous conviction.
ODESSA, TX
Local authorities give advice on the fight against Fentanyl

WEST TEXAS, Texas (KOSA) -The Drug Enforcement Administration’s division in El Paso announced that they seized less than three million fentanyl doses in New Mexico and West Texas. The Midland Police Department and Ector County Sheriff’s office have concerns over this deadly drug, but say they hope to have...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Wyoming man killed in Gaines County crash

GAINES COUNTY, Texas — A Wyoming man is dead following a crash in Gaines County on Dec. 12. According to DPS, the crash took place around 7 a.m. on US 62. Joshua Duncan, 37, from Casper, Wyoming was driving a truck west on US 62. At the same time,...
GAINES COUNTY, TX
