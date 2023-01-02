Read full article on original website
Girl dies in Lubbock after scooter crash in Midland, fundraiser nets thousands
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Gofundme started to help the family of a 14-year-old Midland girl who was struck and killed while riding her electric scooter earlier this week has already raised thousands to help with final expenses- more than $20,000 as of Wednesday morning. Siah Ashlyn Kearns was struck on January 1 as she was […]
Disaster declaration enacted in Midland County over water shortage
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, the City of Midland announced a boil water notice, causing Midland County to issue a Disaster Declaration “Due to a water shortage emergency.”. The County says the ordinary demands and requirements of water consumers cannot be satisfied due to the water main break,...
Boil water notice for the City of Midland
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -UPDATE: City of Midland and West Texas Food Bank have announced that water distribution sights will be open between 1 and 2 at the following locations:. The City of Midland has issued the following boil water notice:. A Boil Water Notice for the City of Midland’s water...
Water distribution centers open in Midland amid main break
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland this afternoon announced three water distribution sites for community members to pick up bottled water amid a boil water notice impacting half the county. Anyone in need of water can stop by the Martin Luther King Center at 2300 Butternut Lane, the Chaparral Center on Midland College’s campus […]
Girl scout mega cookie drop in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – It’s time to unleash your inner cookie monster because girl scout cookie season is here. A mega cookie drop will be happening in Odessa, to learn about the new cookies available and how the organization is shaping the next leaders. From 8AM to 9:30PM at Willis Permian Movers located at 307 […]
LIST: Closures due to the boil water notice in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Following the issuing of a boil water notice in Midland, some places including schools and daycares have decided to shut down. Midland College Pre-K Academy, Helen Greathouse Children's Center and Manor Park Children's Center. Mrs. Sarah's Turtle Clubhouse. Number One Wee Care Learning Center. Peppermint Plantation...
Regal Permian Palace in Odessa permanently closing
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Music City Mall Odessa has confirmed to CBS7 that Thursday is the last day of Regal Permian Palace & IMAX Theatre. Showtimes are still available for the entirety of Thursday at the Odessa location. The owner of Regal Cinemas, Cineworld, declared bankruptcy back in September 2022.
Odessa mother spreading awareness on drunk driving after her son’s death in 2017
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With the start of the new year, one Odessa mother is raising concerns about drunk driving and the rise during the holidays after her son was killed in a drunk driving accident almost six years ago. Janie Villanueva said on May 21st of 2017, her 19-year-old son, Miguel Saenz, was hit […]
MCH Celebrates First Baby Delivered in 2023
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital is celebrating its first delivery of 2023. Baby David Maximilano Esteban Soto was born at 3:37 a.m. and weighed in at 6 pounds, 2 ounces. His proud parents are Clara Soto Galindo and Cristobal Esteban Ortiz. The Medical Center Health System Foundation and...
Regal theater in Odessa to close
ODESSA, Texas — Music City Mall has announced that Regal Permian Place will be closing. The theater will be closing permanently at the end of the day on Jan. 5. Movie showings appear to be available through the rest of the day. "Music City Mall is excited about the...
Odessa man killed in Crane County crash
CRANE COUNTY, Texas — An Odessa man is dead following a crash in Crane County. According to DPS, the crash took place just before 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 about five miles east of Crane. Ignacio Rangel Zamudio, 21, was driving a truck westbound on SH 329. At the...
MISD cancels school tomorrow amid boil water notice
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Due to the City of Midland’s boil water notice Midland Independent School District has announced no school on Friday, January 6th, 2023. Midland ISD staff should check their email for instructions on reporting to work.
Odessa man makes Texas 10 Most Wanted list
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to Texas DPS an Odessa man has made the 10 Most Wanted List. Salomon Olivas Marquez, 59, of Odessa, has been wanted since March 2022, when the Ector County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements with a previous conviction.
2-year-old dies at Lubbock hospital after crash in Midland County
According to a DPS crash report, the 2-year-old child was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Local authorities give advice on the fight against Fentanyl
WEST TEXAS, Texas (KOSA) -The Drug Enforcement Administration’s division in El Paso announced that they seized less than three million fentanyl doses in New Mexico and West Texas. The Midland Police Department and Ector County Sheriff’s office have concerns over this deadly drug, but say they hope to have...
Traffic Alert: MPD warns drivers to avoid Midkiff, Andrews
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is warning the public to avoid the area of Midkiff and Andrews. This warning comes around 2:30 p.m. Thursday and should last around a couple of hours. The City of Midland says water crews are working in the area, but this is...
Midland conducting traffic study on intersection where 14-year-old was killed
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Three days after a 14-year-old girl was struck by a car and killed at the intersection of Mockingbird and Magellan in northeast Midland, the city is taking action to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Midland Director of Engineering Services Jose Ortiz said the tragedy...
Midland man elected president of Associate General Contractors of Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — The Associated General Contractors of Texas announced Tuesday it has elected its 2023 president. Stacey Bryant of Midland will serve from Jan. 4 at his induction to the end of 2023. Bryant is the principal and general manager of Odessa-based Jones Bros. Dirt and Paving Contractors.
Wyoming man killed in Gaines County crash
GAINES COUNTY, Texas — A Wyoming man is dead following a crash in Gaines County on Dec. 12. According to DPS, the crash took place around 7 a.m. on US 62. Joshua Duncan, 37, from Casper, Wyoming was driving a truck west on US 62. At the same time,...
The Depot Pizza says goodbye to it’s beloved community after 40 years
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local pizza shop is no more. The Depot Pizza and Deli in Odessa has closed its doors for good this week, after 40 years in business. And many said they’ll miss this place. The owners Connie and Larry Johnson are very emotional about the closing, as they said it is […]
