So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
The Federal Reserve confirmed in its December minutes that inflation is "unacceptably high," and interest rates won't be cut in 2023 as a result.
SFGate
CarPro Advice: New Vehicle Window Stickers
Almer Monroney, who went by Mike, may be the best friend you have never met. He was, in fact, a politician. It was Monroney, a Senator from Oklahoma, who in 1958 authored the Automobile Information Disclosure Act. From this action, it became a law that certain vehicle information must be affixed to the window of all new cars. It was the beginning of what we now know as the "window sticker" on new vehicles. This sheet of paper can be very helpful in your final choice of vehicles.
Inflation in Europe slows again, hitting 9.2% in December
LONDON — (AP) — Europe ended a bad year for inflation with some relief as price gains eased again, though they still rose a painful 9.2% in December, according to data released Friday. The latest numbers are a sign that the worst might be over for weary consumers...
Bet365 boss Denise Coates was paid more than £260m in year to March
The Bet365 boss Denise Coates was paid more than £260m in salary and dividends in the year to March 2022, underlining her place as one of the world’s highest-paid executives. The best-paid Bet365 director, thought to be Coates, received remuneration of £213m for the year, about 15% lower...
SFGate
Feds say railroad must deliver grain to California chickens
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal regulators have ordered Union Pacific railroad to make sure a livestock producer gets the grain it needs in California to prevent millions of chickens and hundreds of thousands of cattle from starving. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board told the railroad it must improve service...
