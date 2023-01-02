ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Sporting News

Shannon Sharpe attempts to explain 'Undisputed' absence, cut off by Skip Bayless in tense moment

Things you can cut with a knife: Steak, butter, the tension on Wednesday morning's "Undisputed." Shannon Sharpe was absent from Tuesday's edition of the FS1 debate show, conspicuously in the aftermath of a controversial Skip Bayless tweet surrounding the Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest situation. Many pegged Bayless' tweet as callous, and his failure to offer a legitimate apology in the aftermath amplified the situation.
Sporting News

NFL playoff picture: What Bills vs. Bengals cancellation means for AFC seeding

The NFL on Thursday canceled the remainder of the Bengals-Bills Week 17 game. The "Monday Night Football" clash was stopped when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest. The teams went into their respective locker rooms with about six minutes to play in the first quarter and did not return to the field.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

Will Bills vs. Bengals be rescheduled? Latest news, updates on suspended NFL Week 17 game status

The suspended "Monday Night Football" game between the Bengals and Bills will not be resumed this week, the NFL has confirmed. The league on Tuesday released a statement saying it has remained in contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, whose frightening injury forced the postponement of the "MNF" game; both the Cincinnati and Buffalo franchises; and the NFLPA.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

NFL's next head coaches? Meet the top rising coaching candidates for 2023

There don't figure to be many openings by the time the NFL's annual Black Monday rolls around on Jan. 9, but that may play into the hands of the candidate cycle this time around. There are some familiar names on the list — Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Cowboys OC Kellen Moore — but the door could be open for some fast risers in the coaching ranks, too.
Sporting News

When is Super Bowl 2023? Date, location, odds, halftime show for Super Bowl 57

The race for the Super Bowl has been going on all season. With the start of the 2023 NFL playoffs on the doorstep, plenty of familiar names are back in the mix for a title. The preseason-favorite Bills are in the playoffs for a fourth consecutive year; they're hoping that this time will mark their first past the AFC title game since 1994. To do that, they'll have to get past the defending AFC champion Bengals and the winner of two of the past three conference titles in the Chiefs. The Chargers and Ravens have also punched tickets to the playoffs.
Sporting News

How many teams make the NFL playoffs? Updated standings for 2023 playoff bracket

The NFL is in the third year of its 14-team playoff field, and this year has featured some thrilling wild card races. Starting in 2020, the NFL recalibrated its seedings to accommodate seven teams from each conference, which resulted in just one team getting a bye week on Wild Card Weekend.
WWLP

Josh Allen says Damar Hamlin’s progress ‘eases so much of that pain,” for Bills teammates

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills players and coach Sean McDermott expressed heartfelt emotions about Damar Hamlin on Thursday when speaking publicly for the first time since their teammate collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s football game in Cincinnati. The Bills were encouraged by uplifting news on Hamlin’s health earlier on Thursday. […]
Sporting News

What is commotio cordis? Explaining sudden heart stoppage that 'likely' led to Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest

Second-year Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after collapsing on the field during Buffalo's "Monday Night Football" contest against the Bengals. Hamlin required immediate medical attention on the field at Paycor Stadium following a seemingly routine tackle of Cincinnati receiver Tee...
BUFFALO, NY
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Daily Sweat: Brooklyn is favored on the road against a Pelicans team without Zion

We unfortunately aren’t getting a second matchup of the season between Zion Williamson and Kevin Durant on Friday night. Durant’s Nets visit the Pelicans (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN), but Williamson is sidelined with a hamstring strain. He is set to be re-evaluated later in the month as the Pelicans want to make sure he’s healthy for the second half of the season and the playoffs.
BROOKLYN, NY
Sporting News

Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Clippers vs. Nuggets Thursday NBA game

The Clippers are hoping that their best player will be able to deliver a big performance on Thursday night as they attempt to snap a three-game losing streak. Kawhi Leonard and his teammates will travel to Denver for a Western Conference showdown with Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. Los Angeles is hitting the road after dropping close contests against Boston, Indiana and Miami.
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

Patriots vs. Bills odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 18

For most NFL players, coaches, staff, fans, and media, the past few days have been unlike anything we've experienced before. Waiting and wishing for the best possible outcome for Damar Hamlin, the majority of us have put trivial-sounding things like betting and fantasy on the back burner. But now that doctors have started revealing good news updates about the 24-year-old Bills safety, we feel more comfortable preparing a betting preview for this weekend's Bills-Patriots game in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY

