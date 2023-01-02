Read full article on original website
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Sporting News
Bills' Stefon Diggs, others stay in Cincinnati with hospitalized Damar Hamlin: 'Had to be here for our teammate'
The Bills flew home from Cincinnati after their game against the Bengals was suspended and postponed following Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest. However, some members of the organization stayed behind to remain with Hamlin, who is in critical condition. That included star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Diggs went to the...
Sporting News
Bengals' Tee Higgins speaks out for first time since Damar Hamlin play: 'It's hard to forget about'
For the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on Monday, Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, the other player involved in the collision, spoke to the media Thursday. Higgins told reporters he texted with Hamlin's mother Thursday morning and that she updated him on Hamlin's status, according to Cincinnati...
Sporting News
Is there a 'Thursday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for Week 18
The 2022 NFL season is coming to a close, and as the calendar turns to 2023, football fans are going to have to be weaned off the sport a bit. The NFL will soon go from having 16 matchups per week to a maximum of six. Those contests will be spread out over a few days, but it still won't be anything like the marathon that is the regular season.
Sporting News
Shannon Sharpe attempts to explain 'Undisputed' absence, cut off by Skip Bayless in tense moment
Things you can cut with a knife: Steak, butter, the tension on Wednesday morning's "Undisputed." Shannon Sharpe was absent from Tuesday's edition of the FS1 debate show, conspicuously in the aftermath of a controversial Skip Bayless tweet surrounding the Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest situation. Many pegged Bayless' tweet as callous, and his failure to offer a legitimate apology in the aftermath amplified the situation.
Sporting News
NFL playoff picture: What Bills vs. Bengals cancellation means for AFC seeding
The NFL on Thursday canceled the remainder of the Bengals-Bills Week 17 game. The "Monday Night Football" clash was stopped when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest. The teams went into their respective locker rooms with about six minutes to play in the first quarter and did not return to the field.
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 18 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
For those of you in seasonal leagues playing into Week 18 and looking to cash in DFS contests in the final week of the regular season, Sporting News' NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is back with one more week of start 'em sit 'em advice. There are a few teams in...
Sporting News
Will Bills vs. Bengals be rescheduled? Latest news, updates on suspended NFL Week 17 game status
The suspended "Monday Night Football" game between the Bengals and Bills will not be resumed this week, the NFL has confirmed. The league on Tuesday released a statement saying it has remained in contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, whose frightening injury forced the postponement of the "MNF" game; both the Cincinnati and Buffalo franchises; and the NFLPA.
Sporting News
Skip Bayless comes under fire for tweet after Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest: 'You’re a sad soul'
Skip Bayless found himself at the center of another controversy Monday after a tweet he sent following Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest sparked widespread backlash on social media. Hamlin collapsed during the Bills vs. Bengals game on "Monday Night Football" and had CPR administered to him on the field as...
Sporting News
NFL's next head coaches? Meet the top rising coaching candidates for 2023
There don't figure to be many openings by the time the NFL's annual Black Monday rolls around on Jan. 9, but that may play into the hands of the candidate cycle this time around. There are some familiar names on the list — Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Cowboys OC Kellen Moore — but the door could be open for some fast risers in the coaching ranks, too.
Sporting News
When is Super Bowl 2023? Date, location, odds, halftime show for Super Bowl 57
The race for the Super Bowl has been going on all season. With the start of the 2023 NFL playoffs on the doorstep, plenty of familiar names are back in the mix for a title. The preseason-favorite Bills are in the playoffs for a fourth consecutive year; they're hoping that this time will mark their first past the AFC title game since 1994. To do that, they'll have to get past the defending AFC champion Bengals and the winner of two of the past three conference titles in the Chiefs. The Chargers and Ravens have also punched tickets to the playoffs.
Sporting News
How many teams make the NFL playoffs? Updated standings for 2023 playoff bracket
The NFL is in the third year of its 14-team playoff field, and this year has featured some thrilling wild card races. Starting in 2020, the NFL recalibrated its seedings to accommodate seven teams from each conference, which resulted in just one team getting a bye week on Wild Card Weekend.
Josh Allen says Damar Hamlin’s progress ‘eases so much of that pain,” for Bills teammates
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills players and coach Sean McDermott expressed heartfelt emotions about Damar Hamlin on Thursday when speaking publicly for the first time since their teammate collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s football game in Cincinnati. The Bills were encouraged by uplifting news on Hamlin’s health earlier on Thursday. […]
Sporting News
What is commotio cordis? Explaining sudden heart stoppage that 'likely' led to Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest
Second-year Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after collapsing on the field during Buffalo's "Monday Night Football" contest against the Bengals. Hamlin required immediate medical attention on the field at Paycor Stadium following a seemingly routine tackle of Cincinnati receiver Tee...
The Daily Sweat: Brooklyn is favored on the road against a Pelicans team without Zion
We unfortunately aren’t getting a second matchup of the season between Zion Williamson and Kevin Durant on Friday night. Durant’s Nets visit the Pelicans (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN), but Williamson is sidelined with a hamstring strain. He is set to be re-evaluated later in the month as the Pelicans want to make sure he’s healthy for the second half of the season and the playoffs.
Sporting News
Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Clippers vs. Nuggets Thursday NBA game
The Clippers are hoping that their best player will be able to deliver a big performance on Thursday night as they attempt to snap a three-game losing streak. Kawhi Leonard and his teammates will travel to Denver for a Western Conference showdown with Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. Los Angeles is hitting the road after dropping close contests against Boston, Indiana and Miami.
Sporting News
Kayvon Thibodeaux brushes off Jeff Saturday's celebration criticism: 'I don't know who he is'
Someone send Kayvon Thibodeaux Jeff Saturday's Twitter account. The rookie Giants edge rusher has found himself in the middle of a small bit of controversy after Sunday's Giants win over the Colts. After sacking (and injuring) Colts quarterback Nick Foles, Thibodeaux took his celebration to the turf, making snow angels...
Sporting News
Patriots vs. Bills odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 18
For most NFL players, coaches, staff, fans, and media, the past few days have been unlike anything we've experienced before. Waiting and wishing for the best possible outcome for Damar Hamlin, the majority of us have put trivial-sounding things like betting and fantasy on the back burner. But now that doctors have started revealing good news updates about the 24-year-old Bills safety, we feel more comfortable preparing a betting preview for this weekend's Bills-Patriots game in Buffalo.
Sporting News
NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 18
It all comes down to this. The NFL's 14 participants in the 2023 playoffs will be determined in Week 18, and while 11 spots have already been clinched, the final three berths will come right down to the wire. It will begin on Saturday when the Jaguars and Titans play...
Sporting News
Explaining the NFL's options for Bills vs. Bengals, from no-contest cancellation to rescheduled Week 19
The Bills vs. Bengals game was supposed to be the "Monday Night Football" game of the year in Week 17. The two teams were jockeying for playoff positioning and squaring off in a potential postseason preview from two of the best teams in the AFC. However, the contest quickly turned...
