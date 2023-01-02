Read full article on original website
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX executives secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research, report says
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX execs secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research. She said she and Sam Bankman-Fried concealed the credit line from FTX investors and customers. She pleaded guilty to several charges on December 19 that carry jail sentences of up to 110 years. Caroline Ellison said...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Sam Bankman-Fried should cut a plea deal because an acquittal at trial is 'virtually impossible,' former Watergate prosecutor says
"I would advise him to cut his losses, take a plea, and make the best possible deal," a former Watergate prosecutor said.
DOJ Investigating $372,000,000 That Disappeared From FTX Shortly After Bankruptcy: Report
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly investigating a $372 million hack on the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. Bloomberg Law, citing an anonymous “person familiar with the case,” reports that federal prosecutors have opened up a separate criminal probe into the alleged hack. The anonymous source tells...
Judge orders Sam Bankman-Fried to be blocked from accessing or transferring any FTX or Alameda assets
Sam Bankman-Fried denied any role in the recently reported transfers of funds involving Alameda. His lawyer argued that his client had nothing to do with it, but prosecutors said they were skeptical. A federal judge sided with prosecutors and blocked him from accessing Alameda and FTX assets. Sam Bankman-Fried has...
Colorado funeral home owner accused of selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes is sentenced to 20 years in prison
A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday by a federal court judge. Megan Hess received the maximum sentence after pleading guilty to mail fraud in November under a plea agreement in which other charges against her were dropped, federal prosecutors said.
Judge tells Trump lawyers to stop filing pointless lawsuits to slow down NY investigations into his businesses
Trump is in a legal fight with New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is investigating his businesses and accuses him of fraud.
U.S. DOJ to seize $465 million of Robinhood shares tied to Bankman-Fried
Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors are in the process of seizing shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) tied to Sam Bankman-Fried, who has been charged with fraud in the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, a U.S. attorney told a judge on Wednesday.
How a Ponzi Scheme Mastermind Made Millions Off the Most Vulnerable
A con man who ran what the FBI called “the largest Ponzi scheme ever prosecuted in western New York”, and then tried to sell the federal government nonexistent COVID-19 masks during the pandemic, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.“I think you are a con man, the biggest con man I have ever had to deal with in this court,” U.S. District Judge Frank Geraci Jr. told Christopher Parris, 42, at his sentencing on December 19.Parris was convicted of defrauding over 1,000 victims who invested over $100 million as part of the scheme which involved a string of fake...
Judge Ronnie Abrams recuses self from Sam Bankman-Fried case because husband’s firm advised FTX
The federal judge slated to oversee FTX founder Sam Bankman Fried’s case has recused herself because her husband’s law firm advised the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange. Ronnie Abrams, a district judge for the Southern District of New York, said in a court order on Friday that the law firm of Davis Polk and Wardwell LLP — where her husband is a partner — advised FTX in 2021. The firm represented parties that may be adverse to FTX and to Bankman-Fried in other proceedings or potential proceedings, Abrams wrote. “My husband has had no involvement in any of these representations,” she wrote in the filing....
Bryan Kohberger Could Be Linked to Other Unsolved Murders—Ex-FBI Agent
"I would believe that law enforcement is going to be searching the areas in and around where he lived," Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek.
Exclusive-FTX's former top lawyer aided U.S. authorities in Bankman-Fried case
Jan 5 (Reuters) - FTX's former top lawyer Daniel Friedberg has cooperated with U.S. prosecutors as they investigate the crypto firm's collapse, a source familiar with the matter said, adding pressure on founder Sam Bankman-Fried who was arrested on criminal fraud charges last month.
Here's What Happened to Bernie Madoff and His Family After His Ponzi Scheme Was Exposed
At the height of the financial crisis in 2008, the world watched as many of Wall Street's top institutions, investment firms, and financiers were exposed for anything from predatory lending to ill-fated risk taking and fraud. Among those who fell from grace during this time was Bernard "Bernie" Madoff, who — at the time — was the chairman of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities and revered in the stock and investment world. Netflix's latest docuseries, "Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street," takes a deep dive into the life and crimes of Madoff, who went down in history as the mastermind behind the world's largest Ponzi scheme.
FTX lawyer tied to poker scandal reportedly flipped on Sam Bankman-Fried
Daniel Friedberg — the former FTX “chief regulatory officer” who was tied to a notorious online poker cheating scandal — has reportedly flipped on Sam Bankman-Fried and has been cooperating with the feds in the epic crypto fraud case. Friedberg, a member of Bankman-Fried’s inner circle and key legal adviser at FTX, met with investigators on Nov. 22 and detailed how the disgraced founder used customer funds “to finance his business empire,” Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The former FTX lawyer reportedly has also dished to the feds about his conversations with other top executives...
Bankman-Fried, disgraced former CEO of FTX crypto exchange, arrested in Bahamas
Sam Bankman-Fried, the notorious former CEO of crypto exchange FTX, has been arrested in the Bahamas, the office of the attorney general of The Bahamas said on Monday night. The arrest was made at the request of the U.S. government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the Southern District of New York, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a tweet also on Monday night.
Ex-girlfriend of FTX founder 'has a choice to make' as she reportedly cooperates with officials: Marc Litt
Former U.S. attorney Marc Litt warned the ex-girlfriend of FTX founder Samuel Bankman-Fried is 'in the cross-hairs of the government' over the FTX collapse.
‘Annuity King’ has ‘zero doubt’ of acquittal on annuity fraud charges
The ongoing criminal case pitting the government against the self-titled "Annuity King" could finally go to trial this spring. Federal authorities allege that Phillip Wasserman, 65, scammed $6.3 million from fraudulent annuity sales and tax evasion. Wasserman faces up to 20 years in prison. A Florida federal judge delayed Wasserman's...
Disgraced Reality TV Star Jen Shah Fights with Feds over ‘Salacious’ Account of Her Alleged Affair on Eve of Fraud Sentencing
Days before her sentencing, federal prosecutors told a judge that reality TV star turned fraudster Jennifer Shah was hit with a restraining order over an alleged affair. The next day, Shah’s lawyer hit back against what she described as the “unreliable, salacious” allegations — confirming certain parts of the account, while disputing others.
Sam Bankman-Fried could face 115-year sentence in FTX case
FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty in New York federal court to criminal charges related to the collapse of his now-bankrupt exchange and Alameda Research. The disgraced cryptocurrency legend was indicted on eight counts, including wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy, as well as charges of...
Ex-FTX Lawyer Helped Prosecutors Build 8 Count Case Against Sam Bankman-Fried: Reuters
Daniel Friedberg gave U.S. authorities insight into how Bankman-Fried diverted FTX customer funds to finance Alameda Research. Freidberg was contacted by FBI agents after the crypto exchange collapsed in November 2022, per Reuters. The report noted that Freidberg will serve as a witness for the government rather than face criminal...
