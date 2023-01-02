ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
STANFORD, CA
CBS News

Colorado funeral home owner accused of selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes is sentenced to 20 years in prison

A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday by a federal court judge. Megan Hess received the maximum sentence after pleading guilty to mail fraud in November under a plea agreement in which other charges against her were dropped, federal prosecutors said.
COLORADO STATE
TheDailyBeast

How a Ponzi Scheme Mastermind Made Millions Off the Most Vulnerable

A con man who ran what the FBI called “the largest Ponzi scheme ever prosecuted in western New York”, and then tried to sell the federal government nonexistent COVID-19 masks during the pandemic, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.“I think you are a con man, the biggest con man I have ever had to deal with in this court,” U.S. District Judge Frank Geraci Jr. told Christopher Parris, 42, at his sentencing on December 19.Parris was convicted of defrauding over 1,000 victims who invested over $100 million as part of the scheme which involved a string of fake...
LOUISIANA STATE
New York Post

Judge Ronnie Abrams recuses self from Sam Bankman-Fried case because husband’s firm advised FTX

The federal judge slated to oversee FTX founder Sam Bankman Fried’s case has recused herself because her husband’s law firm advised the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange. Ronnie Abrams, a district judge for the Southern District of New York, said in a court order on Friday that the law firm of Davis Polk and Wardwell LLP — where her husband is a partner — advised FTX in 2021. The firm represented parties that may be adverse to FTX and to Bankman-Fried in other proceedings or potential proceedings, Abrams wrote. “My husband has had no involvement in any of these representations,” she wrote in the filing....
NEW YORK STATE
POPSUGAR

Here's What Happened to Bernie Madoff and His Family After His Ponzi Scheme Was Exposed

At the height of the financial crisis in 2008, the world watched as many of Wall Street's top institutions, investment firms, and financiers were exposed for anything from predatory lending to ill-fated risk taking and fraud. Among those who fell from grace during this time was Bernard "Bernie" Madoff, who — at the time — was the chairman of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities and revered in the stock and investment world. Netflix's latest docuseries, "Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street," takes a deep dive into the life and crimes of Madoff, who went down in history as the mastermind behind the world's largest Ponzi scheme.
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

FTX lawyer tied to poker scandal reportedly flipped on Sam Bankman-Fried

Daniel Friedberg — the former FTX “chief regulatory officer” who was tied to a notorious online poker cheating scandal — has reportedly flipped on Sam Bankman-Fried and has been cooperating with the feds in the epic crypto fraud case. Friedberg, a member of Bankman-Fried’s inner circle and key legal adviser at FTX, met with investigators on Nov. 22 and detailed how the disgraced founder used customer funds “to finance his business empire,” Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The former FTX lawyer reportedly has also dished to the feds about his conversations with other top executives...
Connecticut Public

Bankman-Fried, disgraced former CEO of FTX crypto exchange, arrested in Bahamas

Sam Bankman-Fried, the notorious former CEO of crypto exchange FTX, has been arrested in the Bahamas, the office of the attorney general of The Bahamas said on Monday night. The arrest was made at the request of the U.S. government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the Southern District of New York, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a tweet also on Monday night.
NEW YORK STATE
Law & Crime

Disgraced Reality TV Star Jen Shah Fights with Feds over ‘Salacious’ Account of Her Alleged Affair on Eve of Fraud Sentencing

Days before her sentencing, federal prosecutors told a judge that reality TV star turned fraudster Jennifer Shah was hit with a restraining order over an alleged affair. The next day, Shah’s lawyer hit back against what she described as the “unreliable, salacious” allegations — confirming certain parts of the account, while disputing others.
NEVADA STATE
financefeeds.com

Sam Bankman-Fried could face 115-year sentence in FTX case

FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty in New York federal court to criminal charges related to the collapse of his now-bankrupt exchange and Alameda Research. The disgraced cryptocurrency legend was indicted on eight counts, including wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy, as well as charges of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
EWN

Ex-FTX Lawyer Helped Prosecutors Build 8 Count Case Against Sam Bankman-Fried: Reuters

Daniel Friedberg gave U.S. authorities insight into how Bankman-Fried diverted FTX customer funds to finance Alameda Research. Freidberg was contacted by FBI agents after the crypto exchange collapsed in November 2022, per Reuters. The report noted that Freidberg will serve as a witness for the government rather than face criminal...
CBS News

CBS News

