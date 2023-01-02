WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Drug busts and overdoses have been leading headlines these last few years. While most would expect it to be more common in big urban cities, that’s not necessarily the case. NewsChannel 7 sat down with Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews Wednesday to see what drug activity looks like in more rural areas.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO