Jackson County, FL

WMBB

WATCH: Reckless driver arrested after crashing into Hathaway Bridge

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Bay County resident is in custody after a scary incident Wednesday.  Traffic was flowing smoothly Wednesday afternoon across the Hathaway Bridge until a truck slammed into the side of the highway.  45-year-old Kenneth Everett is originally from Bay County but has lived in Washington state for about 15 […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Drug deal with undercover officer leads to Jackson County arrest

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was arrested after selling drugs to an undercover officer in Jackson County Tuesday. An undercover law enforcement officer bought narcotics from Torence Ali Clemmons after negotiating a drug transaction with him. This transaction took place about 200 feet from a church. As Clemmons...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for January 4, 2023

Tony Powell, 27, Niceville, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Erin Mitchell, 34, Altha, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Koby Thomas, 21, Dothan, Alabama: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
waltonso.org

TEENS ARRESTED FOR STEALING GUNS, VEHICLE AND BREAKING INTO MULTIPLE CHURCHES IN GLENDALE COMMUNITY

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Two teenagers face felony charges following a crime spree spanning the holiday weekend in northern Walton County. Teague Kirkland, 19, and Christiansen Lopez, 16, were found walking on I-10 near a stolen Ford F-150 around 2 am Wednesday. The vehicle was stolen Tuesday from a home on State Highway 83 in Glendale along with numerous firearms, prescription medication, and alcohol.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Accident in Panama City involving three cars

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol reported an accident involving three cars in Panama City early Thursday morning. At the intersection of St. Andrews Blvd and Airport Road, troopers say a Ford SUV and a Bay County Patrol truck were sitting at a red light when a blue Kia crashed into the truck from behind. FHP is investigating the cause of the crash.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WCTV

Jackson County man arrested for selling drugs to undercover police

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday for selling narcotics drugs to an undercover law enforcement officer. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the officer purchased the drug from Torence Ali Clemmons. After Clemmons left the parking lot where the exchange happened, a JCSO narcotics investigator...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
thecountyrecord.net

Liberty Co. traffic stop ends with drug charges

On the night of December 31, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Heath Cutshaw along with K9 Deputy John Cessna and K9 Pato conducted a traffic stop on State Road 20 near Hosford. During the stop, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. Deputies located 72 MDMA strips, Ecstasy tablets, cocaine, mushrooms, and marijuana.
LIBERTY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies see a rise in drug activity

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Drug busts and overdoses have been leading headlines these last few years. While most would expect it to be more common in big urban cities, that’s not necessarily the case. NewsChannel 7 sat down with Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews Wednesday to see what drug activity looks like in more rural areas.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Shooting on Tiger Trail, one dead

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Washington County Sheriff’s Investigators (WCSO) are looking into a shooting that occurred on Tuesday morning. Deputies said they got a call just before 3 a.m. about gunshots going off on Tiger Trail in Chipley. According to the Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived at the...
CHIPLEY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Nicaraguan National Arrested by Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office for Battery on Law Enforcement, Resisting Arrest on January 1, 2023

On Sunday, January 1, 2023, around 7:00 p.m., deputies responded to I-10 to assist the Florida Highway Patrol with a non-compliant subject. When they arrived, JCSO deputies and FHP troopers attempted to take the subject, Juan Arauz, of Nicaragua, into custody. He then began to aggressively resist, struck a deputy...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Wreck in Panama City, driver with serious injuries

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is in serious condition after a wreck in Panama City. Panama City Police told NewsChannel 7 the driver of a jeep was going through the intersection of Beck Ave. and 19th Street Wednesday night and was t-boned by a smaller car. The driver...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

One killed in Jackson County wreck

JACKON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 70-year-old man was killed and another man was seriously injured in a Tuesday morning wreck in Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 70-year-old Donalsonville, Ga. man was driving a truck south on County Road 165 when he veered into the northbound land of travel and collided […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

UPDATE: No charges filed in Wash Co. killing

We’ve updated this story at 5:30 with new information A Washington County couple’s marriage ended in tragedy early Tuesday morning. Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews said shortly before 3:00 a.m., dispatch received a call of shots fired at a residence on Tiger Trail, just north of Crystal Lake. When deputies got there, Crews said they […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Lathell L. Barnes for No Driver’s License, Possession of Marijuana, Crack Cocaine

On Sunday, January 1, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., deputies stopped Lathell L. Barnes for speeding just outside of Cottondale and learned he did not have a valid driver’s license. Deputies also discovered Barnes had an active warrant for child support out of Leon County. After his arrest, Barnes admitted...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for December 30, 2022- January 2, 2023

Ethan Parris, 19, Alford, Florida: Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of marijuana concentrate, possession of prescription medication without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. David Dickens, 34, Sneads, Florida: Trespass after warning: Jackson County...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Man arrested for DUI after hitting police car

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Highway Patrol says a man has been charged with a DUI, among other charges, after hitting a Panama City Beach police car and driving away early Sunday morning. Troopers said the driver, John Fleck, 59, was traveling west on U.S. 98 approaching the intersection...
PANAMA CITY, FL

