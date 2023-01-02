ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WATCH: Sahvir Wheeler, Adou Thiero preview the LSU game

By Drew Franklin
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2elD9U_0k18hpbE00
(Photo: KSR)

Before Kentucky returns to Rupp Arena tomorrow night to host LSU, Sahvir Wheeler and Adou Thiero took questions about that game and the one Kentucky played over the weekend versus Louisville.

On the list of discussion topics, the two Kentucky players expanded on the recent talk of mental health and what Saturday’s win over Louisville did to get the team back on the right track. Their teammate Jacob Toppin was one of the top performers in the win and Wheeler gave his take on Toppin’s breakthrough and “getting his mind right.”

Looking ahead, Wheeler expects Kentucky to play really hard in the SEC home opener against the new-look LSU Tigers. Thiero expects he and Kentucky’s other bench players to keep up the enthusiasm until their numbers are called to enter the game.

Hear from both below.

Sahvir Wheeler and Adou Thiero | Pre-LSU Press Conference

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCEN

Baylor transfer Dre'una Edwards calls for waiver from Kentucky

WACO, Texas — Since April of 2022, Baylor University has been awaiting a waiver for transfer Dre'una Edwards and Thursday, she released a statement. Edwards called on social media for Kentucky women's basketball coach Kyra Elza to sign a waiver for immediate eligibility for her to play at Baylor.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brenden Bates, Kentucky TE, announces decision on 2023 season

Brenden Bates just completed his 5th season with the Kentucky football team. The Cincinnati native was considered the No. 25 tight end in the country when he signed to play for Mark Stoops and the Wildcats program out of the class of 2018. However, he has been limited in his production due to a shoulder injury.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky OL, reveals plans for 2023 season

Kentucky offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal his plans for the upcoming 2023 season. Horsey will not be departing from the Wildcats this year, announcing that he will remain with the team for his 6th year of eligibility. This is good news for Kentucky, which...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jay Bramblett, LSU punter, announces plans for 2023 season

Jay Bramblett, who had a solid season as LSU’s punter with an average of 44.51 yards per punt, has announced his plans for next season. His best game came against Tennessee when he averaged 54 yards per punt, but he also averaged 51.50 in the Citrus Bowl win over Purdue.
BATON ROUGE, LA
aseaofblue.com

Doug Shows makes horrific call in Kentucky’s narrow win over LSU

Doug Shows is one of the most controversial officials in all of sports, and that’s putting it nicely. But even by Doug Shows standards, a call he made in the Kentucky Wildcats’ win over the LSU Tigers was as bad of a call as you’ll see at any level of basketball, which shouldn’t be a surprise from a guy who isn’t even afraid to eject fans from games,
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU sees talented linebacker, former 4-star recruit, reportedly enter transfer portal

LSU will lose some depth on defense as talented freshman linebacker DeMario Tolan has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports, including 247Sports. Tolan, who is listed at 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds and had 10 tackles this season, was a 4-star prospect and ranked as the No. 20 linebacker in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He appeared in all but 2 of LSU’s games this season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

JS Clark has hired its first football coach in program history

Ross Akpan was named the first head football coach of JS Clark Leadership Academy, the school announced on Wednesday. Akpan, who most recently served as the offensive coordinator at Madison Prep, will be introduced at a 3 p.m. Thursday news conference at the Opelousas school. “I am super excited,” Akpan...
OPELOUSAS, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Walk-On's founder stepping down as CEO; here's who will replace him

Brandon Landry, the former LSU basketball player who co-founded the Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux restaurant chain two decades ago in Baton Rouge, is stepping down as chief executive officer but will remain the company’s board chairman. Landry is handing the CEO baton to Scott Taylor, who has served as...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Christian Academy Names New Head Football Coach, Announces New Role for Trev Faulk

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - New year. New Head Coach. Three weeks after beloved Trev Faulk stepped down as the Head Football Coach at Lafayette Christian Academy, his replacement has been announced. And it's a name the Knight faithful - and the Breaux Bridge community - are familiar with. Hunter Landry has been Offensive Coordinator for the Knights over the past two seasons, but his coaching career began 12 years ago.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WOWK 13 News

2 killed in Greenup County, Kentucky crash identified

UPDATE (11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023): The two people killed in a head-on crash in Greenup County, Kentucky have been identified. According to Kentucky State Police, 26-year-old Reece Murray and a juvenile, both of Paris, Kentucky, were killed in the crash. UPDATE (10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023): Officials say Industrial Parkway […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
Sarah Walker Gorrell

Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."

Louisiana’s first Penitentiary was begun in 1832 in what is now downtown Baton Rouge. It was called “The Walls” because the buildings and yards were behind tall enclosed structures. During the 82 years it was open (1835–1917), it housed thousands of men, women, children, blacks, and whites. The cells were 7 ft. x 3.5 ft. with concrete floors and no bed or mattress!
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
82K+
Followers
95K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy