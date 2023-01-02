WATCH: Sahvir Wheeler, Adou Thiero preview the LSU game

(Photo: KSR)

Before Kentucky returns to Rupp Arena tomorrow night to host LSU, Sahvir Wheeler and Adou Thiero took questions about that game and the one Kentucky played over the weekend versus Louisville.

On the list of discussion topics, the two Kentucky players expanded on the recent talk of mental health and what Saturday’s win over Louisville did to get the team back on the right track. Their teammate Jacob Toppin was one of the top performers in the win and Wheeler gave his take on Toppin’s breakthrough and “getting his mind right.”

Looking ahead, Wheeler expects Kentucky to play really hard in the SEC home opener against the new-look LSU Tigers. Thiero expects he and Kentucky’s other bench players to keep up the enthusiasm until their numbers are called to enter the game.

Hear from both below.

Sahvir Wheeler and Adou Thiero | Pre-LSU Press Conference

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.