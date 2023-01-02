ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

NJ.com

‘Mootilda,’ the wayward cow that became local legend in N.J., has died, owner says

“Mootilda,” a beloved wandering cow who captured the hearts of a South Jersey community has been euthanized, her owner said Wednesday. The cow went missing from the owner’s property in Upper Township in Cape May County early last summer after refusing to be contained, said the owner told NJ Advance Media. He asked not to be named due to threats following news of the cow’s death.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Salina Road roundabout project is nearly finished

Battling traffic in Gloucester County can be difficult for motorists, but road improvement projects should alleviate some of the frustration. South State Inc. has just about completed a new roundabout at the existing curve on Salina Road, between Blackwood-Barnsboro Road and Tanyard Road. The work includes an additional access road, South College Drive, to Rowan College of South Jersey in Deptford.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
thenjsentinel.com

HOMICIDE – Woodbury NJ (Gloucester County)

On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 2:41P.M., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to the area of Franklin and Wallace Streets for the report of a male who had suffered a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, they discovered a victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Immediate medical attention was rendered and he was subsequently transported to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The deceased male was identified as 21-year- old male Brandon L. Blanton, of Woodbury, New Jersey. An Autopsy conducted on January 5, 2023, by Gloucester County Medical Examiner Dr. Gerald Feign ruled the cause of Blanton’s death as multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death as homicide. This investigation remains ongoing at this time. The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office encourages any witnesses with information regarding this crime to call Detective Brandon Cohen of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-384-5524 or Detective Corporal Nick Cacciola of the Woodbury Police Department at 856-845-0065 ext. 142. Information can also be e-mailed to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us .
WOODBURY, NJ
CBS Philly

Watch: Kangaroo squares up with Christmas tree at Cape May County Zoo

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Instead of hitting the curb, Christmas trees are being donated to a South Jersey zoo, and the animals are loving it. Check out this kangaroo, who was having a great time.Cape May County Zoo officials say some of the animals play with the Christmas trees while others are more practical and use them to stay warm or protect the trees from the wind.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Beautiful ocean views from a fantastic home right on beach in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — Breathtaking beachfront views never get old at 2633 Wesley Ave., a fantastic first-floor stunner in the island’s exclusive Goldcoast neighborhood. The palatial home has a spacious open-plan great room with a gourmet kitchen, five bedrooms, five bathrooms, beach- and bay-facing porches and a front-row seat to the glorious sunrise each and every day.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

The Reason The North Wildwood Beaches have changed over the years! By NASA

To get from the boardwalk or street to the surf in Wildwood, you have to walk the length of four to six football fields. For many people, there is great joy and good summer business to be found on the widest beach in New Jersey and one of the widest on any coast. For others, the vast strip of sand is a deterrent and problem.
WILDWOOD, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

