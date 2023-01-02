ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Martinville, LA

Traffic stop in St. Martinville leads to discovery of ecstasy, marijuana

By Bjorn Morfin
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A man has been arrested for allegedly possessing ecstasy and marijuana, according to the St. Martinville Police Department .

Tyus Lewis was charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule I, possession of schedule I (all other), and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to authorities.

According to St. Martinville Police, Lewis was pulled over on S Main Street on Dec. 30, 2022. During the traffic stop, officers detected an order of marijuana, and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

Courtesy of St. Martinville Police Department

Authorities said that during the search, multiple bags of marijuana, a baggie of 17 pills suspected to be ecstasy, a scale, and a tray with suspected marijuana on it was found.

Lewis was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

