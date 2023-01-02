ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Vote now: Who should be SBLIve’s South Carolina High School Girls Basketball Coach of the Week (Dec. 26-31)

By Mike Duprez
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s South Carolina High School Girls Basketball Coach of the Week of Dec. 26-31 as nominated SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees 2and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, Jan. 9.

Natalie Jeffcoat Norris, Camden

The Bulldogs are 11-2 and they won the Chick-fil-A Classic in impressive fashion, whipping

Keenan 62-42 in the finals. Camden has won nine in a row.

Brionna Zimmerman, Heathwood Hall

Heathwood swept to victory in the Skyhawk Classic, beating Concord (N.C.) Academy 58-50, Lower Richland 50-46 and Irmo 70-32. The Highlanders are 11-0.

Brianne Jones, Riverside

The Warriors picked up a pair of nice wins, knocking off Stall 80-48 and host Cane Bay 52-50 to win the Carolina Invitational. They’re 10-2 and have won seven in a row.

Merv Rollinson, Emerald

Emerald scored a pair of wins, 42-39 over Hepzibah (Ga.) and 52-25 over McCormick. The

Vikings are 10-1.

Milton Parks, Southside

The Tigers are dominating the competition. They’re 13-0, with wins over Chapman (48-31) and Gaffney (50-27) this week.

wgac.com

Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina

The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
Comments / 0

