Vote now: Who should be SBLIve’s South Carolina High School Girls Basketball Coach of the Week (Dec. 26-31)

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s South Carolina High School Girls Basketball Coach of the Week of Dec. 26-31 as nominated SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees 2and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, Jan. 9.

Natalie Jeffcoat Norris, Camden

The Bulldogs are 11-2 and they won the Chick-fil-A Classic in impressive fashion, whipping

Keenan 62-42 in the finals. Camden has won nine in a row.

Brionna Zimmerman, Heathwood Hall

Heathwood swept to victory in the Skyhawk Classic, beating Concord (N.C.) Academy 58-50, Lower Richland 50-46 and Irmo 70-32. The Highlanders are 11-0.

Brianne Jones, Riverside

The Warriors picked up a pair of nice wins, knocking off Stall 80-48 and host Cane Bay 52-50 to win the Carolina Invitational. They’re 10-2 and have won seven in a row.

Merv Rollinson, Emerald

Emerald scored a pair of wins, 42-39 over Hepzibah (Ga.) and 52-25 over McCormick. The

Vikings are 10-1.

Milton Parks, Southside

The Tigers are dominating the competition. They’re 13-0, with wins over Chapman (48-31) and Gaffney (50-27) this week.