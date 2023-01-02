ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

cbs17

1 dead after fight breaks out in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a fight broke out in Rocky Mount on Thursday evening, according to police. Shortly after 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street regarding a fight in progress. After arriving, officers found a 30-year-old man lying...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Vehicle chase ends with two arrests and a 2-year-old in a hospital with serious injuries, Nash County deputies say

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An illegal turn Wednesday became a vehicle chase that ended with two men charged with a slew of drug and gun charges, Nash County deputies said. Around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies and Nashville police were conducting a traffic checking station on Taylors Store and Red roads near Nashville when a white Honda Accord with dark-tinted windows approached the station and made an illegal turn in the middle of Taylor’s Store Road, the sheriff’s office said.
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Teen seriously injured in Raleigh shooting, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh shooting on Thursday evening left one teenager seriously injured, police said. Shortly after 11 p.m., police responded to the 3200 block of Harmony Court in Raleigh regarding a shooting. Police told a CBS 17 crew on scene that a 16-year-old was transported to...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Henderson officer shoots 1 after weapon was flashed at them, police say

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The District Attorney and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigations have been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night that injured one person. Around 8 p.m., Henderson officers engaged with a person that possessed outstanding warrants in the 1400 block of East Andrews...
HENDERSON, NC
WITN

Employee accused of stealing gift cards from store

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A gas station employee in Lenoir County is arrested for stealing several gift cards worth over $1,000. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says Mickayla Greene was arrested Wednesday after deputies investigated reports of larceny by an employee at the Speedway on 1660 Highway 1155.
cbs17

Raleigh bus, 2 vehicles collided on Poole Road, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoRaleigh bus collided with two vehicles Thursday afternoon, Raleigh police said. Officers were called to the wreck around 3:37 p.m. on Poole Road at Samuel Street, police said. CBS 17 reported from the scene that the collision happened in front of the Breeze Thru...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Suspect shot in stomach by police officer at Bojangles in Henderson

A police officer shot a suspect in the stomach outside a Bojangles in Henderson on Wednesday night. The person tried to run away from police after being shot, but was quickly caught. A police officer shot a suspect in the stomach outside a Bojangles in Henderson on Wednesday night. The...
HENDERSON, NC
wcti12.com

Six arrested on multiple crimes over past week by KPD

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Six people were arrested over the past week by the Kinston Police Department. Kyheen Gillispie was charged with carrying a concealed gun during a traffic stop on Dec. 30, 2022. This is the third gun police have recovered from Gillispie. Jaiquan Tucker was arrested on...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Man charged with rash of vehicle B&Es in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county say they have solved a rash of vehicle break-ins. Edgecombe County deputies on Friday charged Rodney Leonard with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, and three counts of larceny from a motor vehicle.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Video: Driver Leads Troopers On Three County Chase

PRINCETON – An attempt by law enforcement to stop a suspicious vehicle in Princeton began a chase which spanned three counties and came to a crashing halt in Wade late Monday night. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say they tried to stop a BMW displaying a...
PRINCETON, NC
WRAL News

Family of man who died inside his home is suing town of Wake Forest, police department and officer for negligence

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — The family of a man who died inside his home two years ago is suing the town of Wake Forest, the police department and an officer. The lawsuit accuses the three of negligence after Jason Meyer – a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and father of four – started experiencing “diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration” on Sept. 4, 2020, inside his home on Fairview Club Drive. He was 49.
WAKE FOREST, NC

