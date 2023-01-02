ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

ScoopDuck Podcast: Talking Holiday Bowl Win

By Justin Hopkins
 3 days ago
(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Good morning Duck fans. We enter a new year and finally put a close to a very strong first year for Dan Lanning and Oregon.

The Ducks finished with a dramatic win in the Holiday bowl over North Carolina. It was one of the more exciting bowl games of the season and the win certainly put a nice touch on the season.

If you haven’t done so yet, we are currently recording our podcasts with Doug and Andrew (QB11) via the QB11 Show. (Presented by ScoopDuck) We are no longer recording the ScoopDuck in Hi-Fi pod with this being our new alternative.

Make sure you take a minute to sign up for it and get notified of new pods we drop. Doug and Andrew will record episodes without me some weeks. However the plan is for me to be involved at least once per week or as news dictates. We will continue to evolve but so far this joint venture has been a huge success and we’re just getting started.

On Saturday morning, we recorded a pod discussing the game and some other news. The Ducks landed another key transfer in Tez Johnson late last week. We broke down that addition. Lastly Dan Lanning is back in the coaching market and we discussed that move as well.

Make sure you hit the follow button and listen to our latest episode.

