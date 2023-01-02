Read full article on original website
Related
KMOV
Luna is the pet of the week!
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- There are many great pets available for adoption right now at the Humane Society of Missouri. Luna is featured as the pet of the week.
fourstateshomepage.com
Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in Southwest Missouri
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Testing for Chronic Wasting Disease in Missouri has turned up two new cases in our area. Samples from Barton County have tested positive—the first time it’s been identified in the county. Southwest Missouri had previously seen just one case—and that was in Barry...
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Rural Hospitals At Risk
(Missouri) A Pittsburgh nonprofit says 20 of Missouri’s 57 rural hospitals are at risk of closing. The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform says two others are at immediate risk of closing. It says the hospitals are running low on money and have losses in patient services. The...
KYTV
Keep the bird feeders out through the winter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Every year, the saying goes around that the birds will fly south as the winter season comes. While migratory birds pass through the Ozarks each year as the seasons get colder, some species in Missouri remain put. It doesn’t come as a surprise to Jessica Kindall,...
KSDK
'We want to be better so our students can be better': St. Louis school uses new teaching method, rises above literacy rates in Missouri
ST. LOUIS — KIPP Victory Academy is leading Missouri in reading scores. According to St. Louis University’s PRiME researchers, it held Missouri’s highest English Language Arts Growth in 2022. But reading scores across Missouri have been decreasing since 2015. So how is KIPP rising to the top?...
mycouriertribune.com
Witch hazel program looks at unique plant
The Missouri Department of Conservation's virtual programming continues with a program Jan. 4 titled "Winter Bloomers: Witch Hazel." MDC instructor and naturalist Alex Holmes will lead the class, which starts at noon.
A website claims they found the Most ‘Unusual’ Town in Missouri
When you walk down the streets of this little town you'll see things that are slightly unusual to modern America. But all of it made sense to the most famous person from this town over 130 years ago... According to the website alothealth.com, little Hannibal here in the Tri-States is...
This Missouri County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
kbsi23.com
Temporary benefit increase extended to September for Missouri WIC participants
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – Missouri WIC announces the extension of the temporary increase of the Cash Value Benefit for Fruit and Vegetable Purchases (CVB) starting Jan. 5, 2023. The new amounts will be $25 per month for child participants, $44 per month for pregnant and postpartum participants and $49 per month for breastfeeding participants. Previous CVB values range from $9 – $11. WIC is the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION REPORTS 8,599 DEER HARVESTED DURING ALTERNATIVE METHODS PORTION OF FIREARMS SEASON
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reported preliminary data that 8,599 deer were harvested during the alternative methods portion of firearms deer season which ran from December 24, 2022 through January 3, 2023. The top harvested counties were Franklin with 200 deer harvested, Harrison with 186 and Macon with 162.
921news.com
Contact Your Local Senior Citizen Center to Participate in this Survey
Care Connection is conducting a community needs survey to give residents an opportunity to provide their opinions about which services are needed most. You may get a paper copy by visiting your local senior center or calling 1-800-748-7826. The survey will take five to 10 minutes to complete. Care Connection...
Once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon to appear over Kansas, Missouri skies
The last time anyone saw the comet C/2022E3(ZTF) was during the time of the Neanderthals. Now it's set to return to Earth.
idahofreedom.org
2023: The year the truth will come out
News articles about Missouri death row inmate Scott McLaughlin helped me figure out what my new year’s resolution would be. In 2003, McLaughlin raped and killed his ex-girlfriend. This week, Gov. Mike Parson denied McLaughlin’s clemency request saying via press release, “[T]he State of Missouri will carry out the sentence of Scott McLaughlin as ordered by the Supreme Court of Missouri.”
Is This the Most Underrated Destination in Missouri? CNN Says Yes
CNN Travel just released its list of the most underrated destination and Missouri's second-largest city makes the list. When you're making your plans for spring break or vacation think west. St. Louis is a fun and exciting city, Branson has so much year-round, and the Lake of the Ozarks is a party place, but don't forget about Kansas City. There is something for everything in the family, from a baseball game, take in a Chiefs game or soccer. There are a ton of restaurants to try, Worlds of Fun for the kids, and if you like jazz, jazz clubs all over the city. According to CNN Travel, Kansas City is the most underrated destination in Missouri.
MDC recruitment doing well as other law agencies struggle to fill positions
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Many law enforcement agencies and departments are having trouble filling open positions. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation says it's not experiencing this challenge. Conservation agents are the face of MDC in the field. They are the ones that most people interact with from hunting, fishing and general wildlife issues. MDC Conservation Agent Cole The post MDC recruitment doing well as other law agencies struggle to fill positions appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
St. Louis Man Living in Cotton Belt Building Suing Over New State Law
Ronald Benson is one of seven plaintiffs seeking to block enforcement of a new law that opponents say criminalizes homelessness
kjluradio.com
History of Missouri painter and controversial Civl War era painting up for dicussion tonight
You can learn more about a famous Missouri painter from the Civil War era, and a controversial piece of his work, during a presentation in Jefferson City tonight. Shortly after the Civil War ended, George Caleb Bingham unveiled a painting entitled Order No. 11. The painting was in response to an order that allowed Union General Thomas Ewing to use guerillas to depopulate four counties along the Missouri/Kansas border. Fluker says the painting was perceived as being pro-Confederate, and the backlash against Bingham was immediate.
Data Shows Missouri Schools Turning to Seclusion and Restraint
Two St. Charles County districts showed the highest incidences in metro St. Louis
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wintry mix develops nearby before the weekend
High pressure is briefly in the driver’s seat. This is allowing temperatures to gradually warm through week’s end. Clear to partly cloudy and not too bitter overnight. Coldest temps will be where snowpack slowly erodes into the weekend. Temperatures will battle increasing cloud cover Friday. It will still...
KYTV
Several transportation projects in the Ozarks selected for new cost-share program
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved the funding of 28 local transportation projects using $75 million in budget stabilization funds under Governor Mike Parson’s Transportation Cost-Share Program. The list includes several projects in the Ozarks, including the widening of State Highway...
Comments / 0