ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KMOV

Luna is the pet of the week!

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- There are many great pets available for adoption right now at the Humane Society of Missouri. Luna is featured as the pet of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in Southwest Missouri

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Testing for Chronic Wasting Disease in Missouri has turned up two new cases in our area. Samples from Barton County have tested positive—the first time it’s been identified in the county. Southwest Missouri had previously seen just one case—and that was in Barry...
mymoinfo.com

Missouri Rural Hospitals At Risk

(Missouri) A Pittsburgh nonprofit says 20 of Missouri’s 57 rural hospitals are at risk of closing. The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform says two others are at immediate risk of closing. It says the hospitals are running low on money and have losses in patient services. The...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Keep the bird feeders out through the winter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Every year, the saying goes around that the birds will fly south as the winter season comes. While migratory birds pass through the Ozarks each year as the seasons get colder, some species in Missouri remain put. It doesn’t come as a surprise to Jessica Kindall,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Witch hazel program looks at unique plant

The Missouri Department of Conservation's virtual programming continues with a program Jan. 4 titled "Winter Bloomers: Witch Hazel." MDC instructor and naturalist Alex Holmes will lead the class, which starts at noon.
MISSOURI STATE
kbsi23.com

Temporary benefit increase extended to September for Missouri WIC participants

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – Missouri WIC announces the extension of the temporary increase of the Cash Value Benefit for Fruit and Vegetable Purchases (CVB) starting Jan. 5, 2023. The new amounts will be $25 per month for child participants, $44 per month for pregnant and postpartum participants and $49 per month for breastfeeding participants. Previous CVB values range from $9 – $11. WIC is the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.
921news.com

Contact Your Local Senior Citizen Center to Participate in this Survey

Care Connection is conducting a community needs survey to give residents an opportunity to provide their opinions about which services are needed most. You may get a paper copy by visiting your local senior center or calling 1-800-748-7826. The survey will take five to 10 minutes to complete. Care Connection...
MISSOURI STATE
idahofreedom.org

2023: The year the truth will come out

News articles about Missouri death row inmate Scott McLaughlin helped me figure out what my new year’s resolution would be. In 2003, McLaughlin raped and killed his ex-girlfriend. This week, Gov. Mike Parson denied McLaughlin’s clemency request saying via press release, “[T]he State of Missouri will carry out the sentence of Scott McLaughlin as ordered by the Supreme Court of Missouri.”
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Is This the Most Underrated Destination in Missouri? CNN Says Yes

CNN Travel just released its list of the most underrated destination and Missouri's second-largest city makes the list. When you're making your plans for spring break or vacation think west. St. Louis is a fun and exciting city, Branson has so much year-round, and the Lake of the Ozarks is a party place, but don't forget about Kansas City. There is something for everything in the family, from a baseball game, take in a Chiefs game or soccer. There are a ton of restaurants to try, Worlds of Fun for the kids, and if you like jazz, jazz clubs all over the city. According to CNN Travel, Kansas City is the most underrated destination in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MDC recruitment doing well as other law agencies struggle to fill positions

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Many law enforcement agencies and departments are having trouble filling open positions. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation says it's not experiencing this challenge. Conservation agents are the face of MDC in the field. They are the ones that most people interact with from hunting, fishing and general wildlife issues.   MDC Conservation Agent Cole The post MDC recruitment doing well as other law agencies struggle to fill positions appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

History of Missouri painter and controversial Civl War era painting up for dicussion tonight

You can learn more about a famous Missouri painter from the Civil War era, and a controversial piece of his work, during a presentation in Jefferson City tonight. Shortly after the Civil War ended, George Caleb Bingham unveiled a painting entitled Order No. 11. The painting was in response to an order that allowed Union General Thomas Ewing to use guerillas to depopulate four counties along the Missouri/Kansas border. Fluker says the painting was perceived as being pro-Confederate, and the backlash against Bingham was immediate.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wintry mix develops nearby before the weekend

High pressure is briefly in the driver’s seat. This is allowing temperatures to gradually warm through week’s end. Clear to partly cloudy and not too bitter overnight. Coldest temps will be where snowpack slowly erodes into the weekend. Temperatures will battle increasing cloud cover Friday. It will still...
KANSAS STATE
KYTV

Several transportation projects in the Ozarks selected for new cost-share program

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved the funding of 28 local transportation projects using $75 million in budget stabilization funds under Governor Mike Parson’s Transportation Cost-Share Program. The list includes several projects in the Ozarks, including the widening of State Highway...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy