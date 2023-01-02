ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Chadbourn native crowned Ms. Black North Carolina

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Chadbourn native Tatyana Faulk-Frink has earned herself a prestigious honor. She has been crowned “Ms. Black North Carolina 2023”, and hopes to bring opportunities for women of color. Faulk-Frink is a medical student at UNC Chapel Hill and is attending nursing school.
CHADBOURN, NC
WECT

UNCW announces the passing of pioneer alumna Lela Thompson

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington has announced that alumna and pioneer Lela Thompson has passed away. Thompson was the first African American woman to graduate from the school, back when it was still called Wilmington College in 1967. “UNCW is deeply saddened to share that...
WHYY

Wilfredo Campos becomes Wilmington’s first Latino police chief

Wilfredo Campos, a 26-year Wilmington police veteran, was appointed Thursday as the city’s first Latino chief. Mayor Mike Purzycki named Campos, currently a captain — the third-highest rank behind chief and inspector — to replace Robert Tracy, who will become the chief in St. Louis. Tracy, a veteran of Chicago and New York City police, had led Wilmington’s force since Purzycki became mayor in 2017.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

CAM to host Floating Lantern Ceremony on Jan. 8

Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Several events will take place across Southeastern North Carolina to commemorate and honor the late civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., this month. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. New Hanover County Fire Rescue, along with Pender County Fire and...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023

Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
RALEIGH, NC
WECT

Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Storm damages gym roof at South Lenoir High School

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Strong storms caused significant damage to a high school gym in Lenoir County this afternoon. Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud says no one was hurt inside the gym at South Lenoir High School in Deep Run when the storm came through. South Lenoir...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County DA, Jody Greene’s attorney speak after resignation

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Less than a week after Jody Greene was sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff, he has resigned –– again. On Wednesday, during a hearing to remove Greene from office, his attorney, Michael Mills, announced Greene’s plans to resign from the current term as sheriff when the hearing began.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Three injured in late-night shooting in Wallace

Man accused of sexually assaulting a child is arrested in Oklahoma and moved to Bladen County. ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’: Former NFL player from Wilmington reacts to Bills’ Hamlin. Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Several events will take place across Southeastern...
WALLACE, NC
WECT

Lane of N 23rd Street shifted for emergency sewer repair

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has announced a lane shift on N 23rd Street for an emergency sewer repair on Wednesday, Jan. 4. “The outer northbound lane of the 1700 block of North 23rd Street is closed, with traffic shifted onto the inner northbound lane. Southbound traffic is not impacted, and drivers will still be able to access businesses in the area of the closure,” said CFPUA in the announcement.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Siren test scheduled for Brunswick Nuclear Plant

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The outdoor warning sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will be tested on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Between 10 and 11 a.m., the 38 sirens within 10 miles of the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will sound for five to 30 seconds. “To ensure they are functioning properly, it...
SOUTHPORT, NC

