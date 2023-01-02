Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Chadbourn native crowned Ms. Black North Carolina
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Chadbourn native Tatyana Faulk-Frink has earned herself a prestigious honor. She has been crowned “Ms. Black North Carolina 2023”, and hopes to bring opportunities for women of color. Faulk-Frink is a medical student at UNC Chapel Hill and is attending nursing school.
WECT
UNCW announces the passing of pioneer alumna Lela Thompson
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington has announced that alumna and pioneer Lela Thompson has passed away. Thompson was the first African American woman to graduate from the school, back when it was still called Wilmington College in 1967. “UNCW is deeply saddened to share that...
WECT
Wilmington ranked the top city to move to in 2022 by moving company study
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The place that many in the Cape Fear call home was the top destination for those moving in 2022, according to the United Van Lines Annual National Movers Study. In fact, Wilmington has been ranked in the top 10 in the study for the last three...
Wilfredo Campos becomes Wilmington’s first Latino police chief
Wilfredo Campos, a 26-year Wilmington police veteran, was appointed Thursday as the city’s first Latino chief. Mayor Mike Purzycki named Campos, currently a captain — the third-highest rank behind chief and inspector — to replace Robert Tracy, who will become the chief in St. Louis. Tracy, a veteran of Chicago and New York City police, had led Wilmington’s force since Purzycki became mayor in 2017.
WECT
CAM to host Floating Lantern Ceremony on Jan. 8
Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Several events will take place across Southeastern North Carolina to commemorate and honor the late civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., this month. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. New Hanover County Fire Rescue, along with Pender County Fire and...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
WECT
Columbus County commissioners vote to appoint Bill Rogers as sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Commissioners has voted to appoint Bill Rogers as sheriff with a 6-1 vote. Brent Watts was the only commissioner to vote against the motion. A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol, Rogers served in the position after Jody...
WECT
Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
WECT
Storm damages gym roof at South Lenoir High School
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Strong storms caused significant damage to a high school gym in Lenoir County this afternoon. Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud says no one was hurt inside the gym at South Lenoir High School in Deep Run when the storm came through. South Lenoir...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County DA, Jody Greene’s attorney speak after resignation
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Less than a week after Jody Greene was sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff, he has resigned –– again. On Wednesday, during a hearing to remove Greene from office, his attorney, Michael Mills, announced Greene’s plans to resign from the current term as sheriff when the hearing began.
WECT
Three injured in late-night shooting in Wallace
Man accused of sexually assaulting a child is arrested in Oklahoma and moved to Bladen County. ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’: Former NFL player from Wilmington reacts to Bills’ Hamlin. Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Several events will take place across Southeastern...
Check your tickets! Someone in NC won $1 million in Powerball drawing
One North Carolina resident is $1 million richer after matching the five white balls on Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, officials said.
WECT
Columbus County Sheriff resigns for the second time; District Attorney holds news conference on the announcement
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Jody Greene has resigned as Columbus County Sheriff less than a week into his second term. Greene’s attorney, Michael Mills, made the announcement Wednesday at the start of a hearing to remove Greene from office. David held a news conference at 11:30 a.m. on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County NAACP, Republican Party react to Jody Greene resignation
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County NAACP has continued to speak out against Jody Greene serving as Columbus County Sheriff. While Greene resigned as sheriff Wednesday morning, the organization is still hoping for further action to be taken. The chairman of the Columbus County Republican Party, however,...
WECT
Performers revealed for summer concert series at Ocean Isle Beach
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Ocean Isle Beach has announced the performer line-up for the 2023 Peggy Hughes Summer Concert Series. Every Friday night from May 26 to Sept. 1, a free concert is set to be held at 6:30 p.m. at Town Center Park. Anyone...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hearing being held Wednesday in attempt to remove Jody Greene as sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Days after being sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff, Jody Greene will be in court Wednesday for a hearing that may remove him from that position. District Attorney Jon David filed a petition last week for Greene’s removal and permanent disqualification from the office...
WECT
Lane of N 23rd Street shifted for emergency sewer repair
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has announced a lane shift on N 23rd Street for an emergency sewer repair on Wednesday, Jan. 4. “The outer northbound lane of the 1700 block of North 23rd Street is closed, with traffic shifted onto the inner northbound lane. Southbound traffic is not impacted, and drivers will still be able to access businesses in the area of the closure,” said CFPUA in the announcement.
This North Carolina County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
WECT
Siren test scheduled for Brunswick Nuclear Plant
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The outdoor warning sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will be tested on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Between 10 and 11 a.m., the 38 sirens within 10 miles of the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will sound for five to 30 seconds. “To ensure they are functioning properly, it...
WECT
Traffic on I-40 near Kings Grant impacted due to significant drug investigation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of the eastbound lanes on I-40 from Exit 418 to Exit 420 has been shut down due to a significant vice and narcotics investigation. WECT has a crew on the scene. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff spokesperson, one person has been arrested. It...
