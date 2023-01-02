Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas School District Under Investigation for Allegedly Violating Student's Civil RightsLarry LeaseAllen, TX
A Texas Grandpa Arrested for the Stabbing Death of his 8-year-old Grand Sonjustpene50Richland Hills, TX
History Uncovered: The Taylor Log CabinTrisha FayeDenton County, TX
Former Youth Pastor Accused of Sexually Abusing 14 Girls at North Texas Church to be Released from PrisonLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Woman Gives Birth to Twin Sisters on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s DayWilliamDenton, TX
Related
Texas twins end up with separate birthdays — in two different years
A pair of twins were set to be delivered in Texas just around midnight on New Year’s Day — and ended up being born in separate years. Kali Jo Scott gave birth to her first twin baby girl Annie Jo at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 31 and then delivered the second daughter, Effie Rose, at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, according to reports. Mother and father, Cliff Scott, had anticipated that births could come around midnight. “We had kinda joked wouldn’t it be funny if, you know with the holiday and New Year’s Eve over the weekend,” Kali Jo said, according to CBS...
Twin sisters born on different days in different years
Sisters Annie and Effie Scott were born on New Year's Eve 2022 and New Year's Day 2023, respectively.
This Texas Home Is What Would Happen If An 80s Child Won The Lottery
Zillow Gone Wild has done it again! Last month, they shared a post on their Facebook page featuring a Fort Worth, Texas home that featured what seemed to me like a very calm and cozy home on the outside, however, inside it was another story!. One commenter on Facebook described...
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Animal Rescue in Need of Donations and Adoptions
The holidays were busy for the Donkey and Equine Haven Rescue in Celina. The nonprofit took in 65 donkeys and mules in the last month, bringing the total number of animals on its 30-acre property in Celina to more than 90,. "It should be part of your family, not just...
Amber Alert canceled for missing girl missing out of Celina, Texas
CELINA, Texas — Police in Celina, Texas canceled an Amber Alert for a teen who was last seen on Monday. The teen was found near Princeton, Texas unharmed and returned to the custody of Child Protective Services (CPS). No other information is available at this time.
Shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood leaves 1 dead
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a shooting in a west Fort Worth neighborhood.The call came in just after 7:45 p.m. on Panay Way Drive located just west of I-35 and Westpoint Boulevard. Police say when they arrived at the scene, there were three victims.There is no word yet on the cause.We've reached out to Fort Worth PD for more information.
Missing Collin County teen from Amber Alert found unharmed
UPDATE: Alexis Vidler was found unharmed at a home near Princeton and Celina Police said she was returned to the custody of CPS. CELINA, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old from Celina who is reported to have been abducted. Alexis Vidler was last seen on Monday in the […]
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
fox4news.com
New information released in stabbing death of North Texas 8-year-old
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - New information was released about Brenym McDonald, the 8-year-old stabbed and killed in his grandfather's Richland Hills home on New Year's Day. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled McDonald's cause of death was sharp force injuries to the boy's neck and chest. The ME said that...
Lantana teen dies suddenly, fundraiser launched to help family
An online fundraiser is aiming to secure $30,000 for a Lantana family who lost their teenage son unexpectedly on Christmas Eve. Dylan Ricciardella, a junior at Guyer High School, had a medical emergency during a family meal on Dec. 24, according to the GoFundMe. A letter from Guyer Principal Shaun Perry said Dylan was on vacation with his family when he died. The GoFundMe says that in an attempt to save Dylan, he was airlifted by helicopter from a remote area, and the cost of that alone was more than $25,000.
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard
Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
Dallas, Texas Police Had Zero Patience With This New Years Eve Arrest
We all know the kind of craziness that happens on New Year's Eve. There are lots of drunk people and others just acting a fool before welcoming in the new year and that was on display on a video that has been capturing a ton of attention online out of Deep Ellum which is an area located within Dallas, Texas.
Dallas Observer
MurieL, The Oak Cliff Princess, Is Honored With a Mural in Oak Cliff
Dallas hasn't always excelled at honoring its musicians. It took years and a lot of effort to get a proper homage to Stevie Ray and Jimmie Vaughan going with a statue in their native Oak Cliff, and Deep Ellum visitors have finally been clued in to the neighborhood's heritage thanks to the Blues Alley mural project.
fox4news.com
Random gunfire injures 1 in Fort Worth, hits Arlington home
FORT WORTH, Texas - At least one person was injured in North Texas because of celebratory gunfire. Fort Worth police responded to a call about a person being shot about 15 minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day. The injured person was struck by a bullet that fell from...
$158 Million Scheme Involving Plano Surgeon Leads To Mistrial
A mistrial was declared in one of Texas’s biggest health care fraud cases after a medical emergency. The defendants allegedly carried out a $158 million scheme. Involved in the trial are a surgeon, a pharmacist, the pharmacist’s brother and the brother’s stepson. According to Law 360, the family and its friends carried out the $158 million scheme by submitting false claims for expensive medications to health programs. The accused also allegedly covered up kickbacks through businesses and untrue tax filings.
James 'Buster' Coley, Dave & Buster's Co-Founder, Dead at 72
James 'Buster' Coley, the co-founder of the iconic adult arcade Dave & Buster's, has died. He was 72. TMZ reports that law enforcement officers confirmed their response to a residence in Dallas on Monday, Jan. 2—Coley's birthday—where they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and a representative for the restaurant/arcade chain confirmed Coley's death to the publication.
Man in police custody after standing on roof of a home in Dallas, shooting at people below
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been taken into police custody after firing a weapon at people from the roof of a home.At around 12:50 p.m., police responded to a disturbance call at the 2800 block of Valentine Street in Dallas. When officers arrived, they found the man standing on a roof of a home, firing a weapon at people below. It was not clear if the home was his or not.Police said while they were present, they did not return fire. There were no injuries reported and the man was taken into custody.
fox4news.com
Family: 8-year-old North Texas boy was temporarily living with grandfather who allegedly stabbed him to death
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Child Protective Services says they are investigating the stabbing death of an 8-year-old child where the suspect is the boy's own grandfather. The agency says that they do not have any history with the family. The boy's great-grandmother Linda Hubbard drove down from Missouri after learning...
iheart.com
Texas Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car Into Buc-ee's
A Texas man has been arrested after driving a stolen car directly into the Royse City location of Buc-ee's. My San Antonio reported that the man drove the stolen car into the Buc-ee's store after a chase through North Texas. Police reports say that the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office pursued...
Comments / 0