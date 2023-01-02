A pair of twins were set to be delivered in Texas just around midnight on New Year’s Day — and ended up being born in separate years. Kali Jo Scott gave birth to her first twin baby girl Annie Jo at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 31 and then delivered the second daughter, Effie Rose, at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, according to reports. Mother and father, Cliff Scott, had anticipated that births could come around midnight. “We had kinda joked wouldn’t it be funny if, you know with the holiday and New Year’s Eve over the weekend,” Kali Jo said, according to CBS...

DENTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO