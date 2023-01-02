ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

24 inmates reportedly escape from Cereso prison in Juarez in violent outburst

By Dave Burge
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2645kF_0k18foJp00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – An armed group entered the notorious CERESO prison in Juarez on Sunday, Jan. 1, and sparked a riot and deadly prison escape, according to our news partners in Juarez.

Unofficial totals stand at 24 inmates escaping with 10 guards and four inmates being killed.

During a news conference, Juarez Mayor Cruz Perez Cuellar said that municipal police had a shootout with some suspects in the prison escape several miles away from Cereso and three suspects were killed and five people were arrested.

After seven hours, Juarez police and members of the Mexican army were able to contain the riot inside the prison.

According to Juarez police, inmates who escaped reportedly committed several carjackings and stole vehicles that they used in their escape.

Juarez police also reported that several shootings took place around Juarez at the same time as the riot and escape from the prison. Police say those incidents served as distractions.

In August, a riot inside the same state prison spread to the streets of Juarez in violence that left 11 people dead.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Civil War era was not kind to Missouri’s courthouses

JOPLIN, Mo. — As we turn our calendars to a new year, you’ll find that many historical anniversaries are set to take place in 2023. In Missouri, several of those anniversaries are associated with county courthouses. However, not every anniversary is a celebratory one. For example, 2023 marks the 160th anniversary of the arson fire […]
MISSOURI STATE
WANE 15

Missouri becoming a popular state to settle in, study shows

KSNF/KODE — Out of all 50 states in the U.S., Missouri is the number 15th growth state in America. That statistic comes from the national moving company, U-Haul, and is determined by their 2022 Growth Index which analyzed customer moves from last year. People arriving in Missouri in one-way U-Haul trucks increased by 7% over […]
MISSOURI STATE
WANE 15

New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could be bring half-a-million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” and is planned for the community of Osage Beach. A press release about […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO
WANE 15

Indiana lawmakers seek to improve student literacy

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers want to focus on improving students’ reading skills this session. Last year, Indiana’s IREAD scores revealed roughly one in five Hoosier third graders can’t read proficiently. Indiana Education Secretary Katie Jenner wants to turn things around. “We set a goal for 95% of all children in Indiana to be reading by […]
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

WANE 15

13K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy