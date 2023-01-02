ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers And Hornets Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

The Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets have announced their injury reports.

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets are facing off in North Carolina.

For the game, the two teams have released their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

The Lakers will be without Anthony Davis, Cole Swider and Scotty Pippen Jr.

Meanwhile, Lonnie Walker IV is questionable and LeBron James is probable.

As for the Hornets, they will be without Cody Martin and Kelly Oubre Jr.

Dennis Smith Jr. is listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The two teams faced off earlier this month in Los Angeles, California, and the Hornets won 134-130.

LaMelo Ball had 23 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and everyone in the starting lineup for the Hornets scored in double-digits.

The Lakers were led by James, who had 34 points, two rebounds and eight assists.

It's been a tough season for both teams, as the Lakers come into the night with a 15-21 record in 36 games.

They are tied for the 12th seed in the Western Conference and 4-6 in their last ten games.

On Friday night, the Lakers defeated the Atlanta Hawks 130-121 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Hornets are 10-27 in 37 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 3-7 in their last ten games and coming off a 123-106 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night at home in North Carolina.

On the road, the Lakers are 7-13 in 20 games, while the Hornets have gone 5-12 in 17 games at home.

