ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Arrest made in Grand Junction robbery

By Nick Koziara
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1noMvc_0k18fi1T00

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — The Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) arrested a man accused in a recent convenience store robbery.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Marcus Alexander on December 28th and transported him to the Mesa County Detention Facility. Alexander is charged with strong-arm robbery, assault in the third degree, and petty theft.

GJPD officers responded to a report of a robbery in the morning hours of December 28 at the C and F Food Store located at 2847 North Avenue. The reporting party told police a man disguised in a mask entered the store, pushed an individual out of the way, and took money out of the cash drawer.

The masked man then fled the convenience store on foot.

Women, dog kicked off Amtrak in viral video

GJPD officers were able to locate and arrest the man a short time later in the area of 28 1/2 Road and Gunnison Avenue.

GJPD believes this is an isolated incident with no ongoing threats to the local community. No further information is available at this time. Western Slope Now will update this story when new details become available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 5

Related
KJCT8

Police chase a flaming truck across Grand Junction, arrest driver

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Drivers on the streets of Grand Junction early Thursday morning were shocked to see an on-fire pickup truck tearing through the streets, followed closely by police. At around 2 a.m. Thursday morning, the Grand Junction Police Department received a report of a truck that was...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
CBS Denver

Grand Junction police pursue truck on fire, arrest driver

A 24-year-old man was jailed on nearly a dozen charges Thursday after leading Grand Junction Police Department officers on an early morning pursuit while the bed of his pickup truck was on fire. Grand Junction officers responded to the intersection of 12th Street and North Avenue at approximately 2:10 a.m. Dispatchers were told by multiple people calling 9-1-1 that a black Dodge truck's cargo bed and exhaust pipe were on fire, per a recording of police radio traffic. The first officer in the area found the truck and attempted to pull it over for a traffic stop using lights and sirens, according...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction Credit Card Fraud: Police Looking For These Suspects

Local authorities are asking the public to help them locate suspects in recent fraudulent credit card cases in Grand Junction. According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, two individuals used a stolen or fraudulent credit card to make two large purchases at the Trading Post Liquor Store at 2898 Highway 50 in Grand Junction. The purchases totaled more than $800.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
CBS News

Colorado funeral home owner accused of selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes is sentenced to 20 years in prison

A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday by a federal court judge. Megan Hess received the maximum sentence after pleading guilty to mail fraud in November under a plea agreement in which other charges against her were dropped, federal prosecutors said.
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Early morning semi accident injured at least one

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An early Monday morning crash between a car and a semi truck mangled the car and injured at least one person on Highway 6 & 50 just before 4 a.m. Monday morning, say police. The Grand Junction Police Department says that a semi truck was...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Mesa County Commissioners increase landfill dump fees

More than one hundred more migrants arrived near the coast of Key Largo on Tuesday. New York City says that Colorado is sending migrants their way, but it's not clear how many are going. Son of University of Northern Colorado President killed in avalanche. Updated: 6 hours ago. The President...
MESA COUNTY, CO
KREX

Mesa County Libraries closures

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Mesa County Libraries will experience some closures this year in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All Mesa County Libraries are set to be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 in celebration of the holiday Branch libraries in Collbran, De Beque, Orchard Mesa, and Palisade will be closed on […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Vehicle pursuit on I-70 leads to seizure of suspected fentanyl, other narcotics

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody after attempting to elude police, leading deputies to discover large amounts of fentanyl and other narcotics.According to authorities, investigators of the multijurisdictional Special Problems Enforcement and Response Team and Garfield County Sheriff's Office contacted a vehicle near Rifle for driving recklessly.Authorities say the suspect, Dylan Thomas Zweygardt decided to elude officers which caused a pursuit on I-70 headed toward Grand Junction. Spike strips were deployed to stop the vehicle as the driver continued a few more miles until it came to a complete stop near the Garfield and Mesa County...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Orchard Mesa Pool Life Expectancy

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s a tale as old as time at this point but we have more information on the life of the Orchard Mesa Pool. The Grand Junction City council was set to meet on January 4, 2023 about the Orchard Mesa Pool in a meeting before the regularly scheduled public city council meeting.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Delta County searching for missing duck hunter

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Bad weather forced Delta County Sheriff’s Office to dial back its recent search for a man who went missing just days before the Christmas holiday. Wayne Phillips, age 51, went out for a day of duck hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area on Dec. 21, but he never […]
DELTA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

More snow on track to arrive Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our brief break from the snow will last one more day, then snow is back in the forecast on Friday. Our next weather maker is a large, rapidly-intensifying area of low pressure off the northern California Coast on Wednesday evening. This storm system will track eastward on Thursday. It bring snow to us on Friday.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

KREX

7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy