Arrest made in Grand Junction robbery

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — The Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) arrested a man accused in a recent convenience store robbery.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Marcus Alexander on December 28th and transported him to the Mesa County Detention Facility. Alexander is charged with strong-arm robbery, assault in the third degree, and petty theft.

GJPD officers responded to a report of a robbery in the morning hours of December 28 at the C and F Food Store located at 2847 North Avenue. The reporting party told police a man disguised in a mask entered the store, pushed an individual out of the way, and took money out of the cash drawer.

The masked man then fled the convenience store on foot.

GJPD officers were able to locate and arrest the man a short time later in the area of 28 1/2 Road and Gunnison Avenue.

GJPD believes this is an isolated incident with no ongoing threats to the local community. No further information is available at this time. Western Slope Now will update this story when new details become available.

