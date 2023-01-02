Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rcreader.com
“Community Connections”: Jonathan Turner, January 19
Thursday, January 19, 1:30 p.m. Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf IA. A gifted composer and pianist, longtime area-theatre reviewer, and staunch advocate of the local art scene will be the featured guest in the Community Connections series when the Bettendorf Public Library hosts a January 19 program with Jonathan Turner, who will be your knowledgeable, friendly guide as he discusses experiences worth sharing in his recently published book 100 Things to Do in the Quad Cities Before You Die.
rcreader.com
Gilda's Club/Zoom 101: How to Join a Hybrid Support Group
DAVENPORT, IOWA (January 3, 2023 — Gilda’s Club is hosting a FREE educational workshop for anyone impacted by cancer on Thursday, January 19, 2023, 6-7:30PM, at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse located at 1351 W Central Park Ave, Suite 200, Davenport, Iowa, 52804. Have you wanted...
rcreader.com
Mike Conrad & the Iowa Jazz Composers Orchestra, January 15
Sunday, January 15, 5 p.m. Rivermont Collegiate, 1821 Sunset Drive, Bettendorf IA. On January 15, no fewer than 17 gifted Midwestern musicians will perform at Bettendorf's Rivermont Collegiate as featured guests in Polyrhythms' Third Sunday Jazz Series, with Mike Conrad & the Iowa Jazz Composers Orchestra proving that jazz lovers don’t need to look to New York City or Chicago for beautiful, creative, high-quality music.
rcreader.com
“The History of the Public Library in the World & in America,” January 17
Rock Island Public Library Downtown Branch, 401 19th Street, Rock Island IL. On January 17, the Rock Island Public Library's downtown branch invites patrons to examine the long road toward familiar and comfortable surroundings in the presentation The History of the Public Library in the World & in America, a program designed to trace libraries' development, examine why public libraries popped up across America in the mid-1800s, and explore the architecture, collections, and patrons of libraries over thousands of years.
rcreader.com
Mackinna Liedtke of Coal Valley, Illinois, Named to the Graceland University Fall 2022 Honors List
LAMONI, IOWA (January 4, 2023) — The honor roll lists for Graceland University's 2022 fall term have been announced, and Mackinna Liedtke of Coal Valley, IL, has been named to the honors list. Graceland University students with a GPA between 3.65 and 3.99 are named to the honors list....
rcreader.com
Now Playing: Friday, January 6, through Thursday, January 12
Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages or other sites with film information.) Avatar: The Way of Water (PG-13; Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Regal Moline, Marcus Sycamore Cinema) - Over the film's 190-plus minutes, I never yawned once, and thought that James Cameron had executed his greatest action sequences since Aliens, which makes them among the greatest action sequences of all time. IMDb listing.
rcreader.com
Aaron Gilliland of Davenport, Iowa, Achieves Austin Peay State University Dean's List Fall 2022
CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE (January 4, 2023) — Austin Peay State University is proud to recognize Aaron Gilliland from Davenport, Iowa, as one of the students named to the Dean's List for academic achievement during Fall 2022. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5...
rcreader.com
Buried Stories: Count Nicholas Fejervary, 1811-1895
One of the people who shaped Davenport was a Hungarian nobleman. What were the odds?. Count Nicholas Fejervary (Miklós Fejérváry) came to Davenport when he was 41 years old. He left his native Hungary to escape the imposed martial law that followed the failed revolutions that swept Europe in 1847 and 1848. Friends had been exiled, imprisoned, even executed. He chose to settle in Davenport because it reminded him of his home on the Danube.
rcreader.com
2022 Year in Music: The Year's Top Albums from Local DJs and Musicians
We've widened our acoustic lens this year and are pleased to present top five to 10 albums of the year from 16 disc jockeys spinning tunes at two independently owned radio stations* (plus two of their team members) and three prolific local musicians/artists. The styles range from country to death metal, from indie pop to jam bands, from blues to roots and everything in between and around the edges. There are legends such as Buddy Guy and Elvis Costello. There are bands with such names as Fat Earthers and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizards. The lists include live concert recordings from mega-stars including the Rolling Stones and Tom Petty, both from 1977. Who knew iconic artists Jimmy Cliff and the Dropkick Murphys were still making music?!
rcreader.com
Augustana College Esports wins first NECC Grand Final
ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (January 4, 2023) — The Augustana College Esports team claimed the NECC Emergents Southcentral championship with a three-to-one win over the Bulldogs of Southwestern Oklahoma State University. The Vikings entered postseason play as the N° 1 seed after completing an impressive undefeated regular season (8-0). Mason Love, a Computer Science major from Rock Island, helped the six-member Valorant-Blue team claim the victory.
Comments / 0