A Metrorail operator was arrested on Dec. 23 after allegedly operating the train while intoxicated, according to police reports and Metro statements. The operator, Damon Keith Roberts, Jr., bypassed the Van Dorn Station on the Blue Line around 10:30 p.m. and then stopped on the tracks for a half hour. The Rail Operations Control Center made several attempts to contact the operator but heard no response. They sent first responders to investigate the situation. As they arrived, the operator continued on to Franconia-Springfield and let passengers off. Metro says emergency responders performed sobriety tests and suspected Roberts was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. Three passengers were on the train at the time.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 17 HOURS AGO