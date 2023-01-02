Read full article on original website
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
There's No Thursday Night Football Tonight - Here's Why
For the first time since Week 1, this week of NFL action will not feature a Thursday Night Football matchup. The NFL regular season never features a Thursday night game during the final week of the season. The league does this to make sure all teams competing for a postseason spot have a full week of preparation.
Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement
The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before. The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the... The post Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady’s son Jack, 15, has started borrowing his clothes: ‘Oh s—t’
They grow up so fast. Tom Brady’s eldest son, 15-year-old John “Jack” Edward, already stands tall at 6-foot-1 — and has started dipping into his dad’s duds. On the latest episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” the famous football player revealed that Jack (whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynihan) is already borrowing his clothes. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said. “He went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet...
The NFL has made its decision on Bills-Bengals after Damar Hamlin's collapse, along with Week 18 plans
Week 17’s Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be completed before Week 18 takes place, the NFL announced Tuesday. That game was delayed, then suspended indefinitely after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest and was then transported to a local hospital via ambulance.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
thecomeback.com
Terrible Miami Dolphins situation revealed
After suffering its fifth-consecutive loss last week against the New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins now find themselves facing an absolute must-win game against the New York Jets with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. But unfortunately for Miami, the team won’t have its starting quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol, and it might not have backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, either.
Look: Tom Brady Reacts To The Damar Hamlin Situation
The NFL world is still in shock after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. Tom Brady joined many concerned onlookers in sending his best wishes to Hamlin. "We're praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa," Brady wrote Tuesday morning. "Moments like this...
Cowboys Jerry Jones on Bills' Damar Hamlin: 'Watched in Fear'
While being proud of the way the scary situation was handled Monday night in Cincinnati, the owner said there's no clear-cut path for the NFL moving forward.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Report: Robert Kraft wants Bill Belichick to make changes in offensive coaching staff
The New England Patriots have been horrendous on offense for the majority of the 2022 season, and owner Robert Kraft sounds like he is fed up with what he has seen on that side of the ball. Before New England’s win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Albert Breer of...
NBA Fans React To Beautiful ESPN Broadcaster Charly Arnolt's Vacation Picture: "What A View"
A picture ESPN broadcaster Charly Arnolt posted on social media went viral, with many NBA fans commenting on it.
Patriots, Bills Alter Schedules In Wake Of Damar Hamlin Injury
The Bills and Patriots canceled their scheduled media availabilities Wednesday as Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin remained hospitalized in Cincinnati. New England also called off video conferences with three assistant coaches scheduled for Tuesday morning. Bills players and coaches have not spoken with reporters since Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s road game against the Bengals and had to be resuscitated.
Positive Update Provided On Damar Hamlin’s Condition Following Collapse
After nearly 24 hours of waiting, some good news has finally been reported on the condition of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. “I just spoke to Dorrian Glenn, Damar Hamlin’s uncle, who said that his nephew is on a ventilator to help him breathe,” Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com tweeted Tuesday. “Damar has a little lung damage but he’s now breathing using only 50% of ventilator. He needed 100% yesterday.
Report Suggests Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Could Be Fired With Week 18 Loss
The Miami Dolphins can advance to the playoffs with a win over the New York Jets. But if they don’t, is Mike McDaniel in trouble? It is hard to believe that the young, charismatic NFL head coach would be on the chopping block, regardless of what happens on Sunday.
Two Patriots Legends Fall Short In 2023 Hall Of Fame Vote
Rodney Harrison and Vince Wilfork won’t be receiving busts in Canton this year. The two New England Patriots Hall of Famers were not among the 15 modern-era finalists for the 2023 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which was announced Wednesday. Harrison and Wilfork both reached the...
Ian Rapoport Lays Out NFL’s Options For Bills-Bengals Game After Postponement
The health and recovery of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continue to be at the top of mind for those around the NFL community, and rightfully so, the uncertainty regarding the now-postponed Week 17 game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals has presented some questions. Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest...
Colin Cowherd makes ridiculous claim about Broncos and Bill Belichick
The Denver Broncos are expected to be extremely aggressive in pursuing a top candidate for their head coaching vacancy, and Colin Cowherd thinks they have a chance to hire arguably the greatest coach of all time. Cowherd, who is known for delivering ridiculous takes, suggested on Tuesday’s episode of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” that... The post Colin Cowherd makes ridiculous claim about Broncos and Bill Belichick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patriots Players Among Top Donors To Damar Hamlin Charity
Prior to Monday night, Damar Hamlin had received roughly $2,900 in donations to his charitable toy drive, eclipsing the desired goal of $2,500. Less than a day later, the donation counter stood at just over $4 million — with the help of some New England Patriots players. Hamlin suffered...
