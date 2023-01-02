Read full article on original website
Related
darkhorsepressnow.com
Shannon man now in federal custody after Friday bank robbery
A Shannon man is behind bars, charged in a bank robbery in Verona. A release from the Verona Police Department said on Friday, Verona officers were notified by Lee County 911 that the Renasant Bank in Verona had just had an armed robbery. Upon officers’ arrival at the bank, they...
wcbi.com
Argument leads to aggravated assault charges for 3 women
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument led to hits, kicks, a broken bottle, and three arrests. 24-year-old Rokila Wallace and 21-year-old Kierra Wallace are both charged with aggravated assault. Columbus police said the incident happened December 17 in the 2000 block of Short Main Street. Police Chief Joseph Daughtry...
wtva.com
Trio arrested for Columbus assault
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Three women face charges after they allegedly attacked another woman in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the attack happened on Dec. 17 in the 2000 block of Short Main Street when the victim walked to her car. Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said an...
wcbi.com
Columbus police arrest man in deadly Christmas Eve party shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police made an arrest in a deadly Christmas Eve shooting. 22-year-old Gregory Morris was charged with murder. He had a court appearance this afternoon. Morris was injured in the shooting melee. He was also arrested last year in connection with an April 26 shooting.
wcbi.com
Columbus police investigate shooting at Cypress Park Apartments
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a late-night shooting at an apartment complex. Officers were called to Cypress Park Apartments, just after 10 last night, on South Lehmberg Road. No one was injured but apartments were damaged in the gunfire. Investigators are still searching for the shooter...
Commercial Dispatch
Man, mom charged in statutory rape case
A Columbus man was arrested Dec. 27 for statutory rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. On Dec. 26 a 15-year-old girl was reported missing by her parents, who live in the county, Hawkins said. They believed she had run off with her boyfriend, Elijah Trout, 23, who lived in East Columbus.
wcbi.com
Missing teen investigation leads to arrest of man and his mother
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A missing teenager investigation led to the arrest of a man and his mother in Lowndes County. 23-year-old Elijah Trout and his mother, 52-year-old Roberta Hutchinson, are both charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Trout is also charged with statutory rape.
Last-minute Christmas Eve shoplifting spree ends with felony drug arrest for Mississippi man
A last-minute Christmas Eve shoplifting spree turned into a felony drug arrest for one Mississippi man. Police in Corinth report that on Saturday, Dec. 24, at shortly after 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Corinth Tractor Supply Store regarding a shoplifter in the store. Justin B. Brown was identified...
Commercial Dispatch
Man calls mom for ride from club, gets shot at on way home
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding someone who fired shots into a car over the weekend, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. On New Year’s Day deputies responded to the 500 block of Gatlin Road in reference to a possible gunshot victim, Hawkins said. When deputies arrived they found a male victim bleeding from the face.
wtva.com
No arrests following New Year's Day shooting in Lowndes County
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a Jan. 1 shooting. According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the situation began with a fight at the Yo Bar in Columbus. Someone went to the bar and picked up one of the individuals...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Mississippi women on felony drug charges
A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Mississippi women on felony drug charges. Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department report that on Dec. 28, LCSD deputies and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit initiated a traffic stop of a Chevrolet truck driven by Julia Ann Ray, 24, of Tupelo, in the Verona area of Lee County.
darkhorsepressnow.com
10 Arrested In New Years Eve “Operation Firecracker” With Columbus Police Dept.
“Operation Firecracker,” conducted on New Year’s Eve by the Columbus Police Department, resulted in 10 arrests and 52 citations at safety checkpoints within the city limits. 22 officers volunteered to work on this detail. Chief Joseph Daughtry said the officers were not required to work, but many stepped...
wtva.com
Woman pulled from burning car in Lowndes County
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lowndes County fireman helped a woman escape from a burning car moments before it exploded. The incident happened Wednesday shortly before midnight on Border Springs Road. The car crashed into a tree and landed in a ditch. "I acted as quick as I could because...
wtva.com
Tupelo receives upgrade to city lights
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The nights are now brighter in the city of Tupelo. The city is getting an upgrade that will be very noticeable in the weeks to come and you might have already noticed. The city of Tupelo is now getting LED street lights, which will allow people...
wtva.com
Storm damaged roof at Union County church
MYRTLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Cleanup continues after an EF-1 tornado swept through western Union County Tuesday morning. The storm damaged several homes. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries. It also damaged the Enterprise Church of Christ. The church will have to replace its roof. Preacher Jay Tidwell said it...
wtva.com
Columbus city council approves police chief's plan for restructuring within department
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Chief Joseph Daughtry attended the city council's first executive session of the year and presented his plan to make some changes within the department while staying within his allotted budget. Chief Daughtry confirmed that the plan to restructure and reorganize unspecified positions within the department is...
hottytoddy.com
MHP Investigated Two Fatalities on State Highways Over New Year’s Weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated two fatal wrecks on state highways over the New Year’s holiday weekend. The New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began at 6 a.m. On Friday and concluded at midnight on Monday. Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 8037 citations, made 164 arrests for impaired driving,...
wtva.com
MHP: Two deaths reported during New Year's weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) reported two fatal crashes during its New Year’s Travel Enforcement Period which began on Dec. 30 and ended on Monday, Jan. 2. MHP troopers issued 8,037 citations and made 164 DUI arrests. The two fatal crashes resulted in two deaths....
wtva.com
Amory working to revitalize 278 underpass
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Work is underway to revitalize the Highway 278 underpass in Amory. The goal is to make it cleaner and more vibrant. The City of Amory is working with the Mississippi Department of Transportation and BNSF Railway on this project. Motorists are advised to be cautious when...
wtva.com
Storm cleanup also underway in Itawamba County
MARIETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday left behind damage in several counties in north Mississippi, including Itawamba County. The Mississippi Department of Transportation spent several hours Tuesday afternoon clearing debris along Highway 371. Stephanie Boutwell was in her home with her family when the storm hit. "It was on top...
Comments / 0