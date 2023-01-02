ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, MS

Comments / 0

Related
darkhorsepressnow.com

Shannon man now in federal custody after Friday bank robbery

A Shannon man is behind bars, charged in a bank robbery in Verona. A release from the Verona Police Department said on Friday, Verona officers were notified by Lee County 911 that the Renasant Bank in Verona had just had an armed robbery. Upon officers’ arrival at the bank, they...
SHANNON, MS
wcbi.com

Argument leads to aggravated assault charges for 3 women

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument led to hits, kicks, a broken bottle, and three arrests. 24-year-old Rokila Wallace and 21-year-old Kierra Wallace are both charged with aggravated assault. Columbus police said the incident happened December 17 in the 2000 block of Short Main Street. Police Chief Joseph Daughtry...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Trio arrested for Columbus assault

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Three women face charges after they allegedly attacked another woman in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the attack happened on Dec. 17 in the 2000 block of Short Main Street when the victim walked to her car. Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said an...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police arrest man in deadly Christmas Eve party shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police made an arrest in a deadly Christmas Eve shooting. 22-year-old Gregory Morris was charged with murder. He had a court appearance this afternoon. Morris was injured in the shooting melee. He was also arrested last year in connection with an April 26 shooting.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police investigate shooting at Cypress Park Apartments

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a late-night shooting at an apartment complex. Officers were called to Cypress Park Apartments, just after 10 last night, on South Lehmberg Road. No one was injured but apartments were damaged in the gunfire. Investigators are still searching for the shooter...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Man, mom charged in statutory rape case

A Columbus man was arrested Dec. 27 for statutory rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. On Dec. 26 a 15-year-old girl was reported missing by her parents, who live in the county, Hawkins said. They believed she had run off with her boyfriend, Elijah Trout, 23, who lived in East Columbus.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Missing teen investigation leads to arrest of man and his mother

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A missing teenager investigation led to the arrest of a man and his mother in Lowndes County. 23-year-old Elijah Trout and his mother, 52-year-old Roberta Hutchinson, are both charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Trout is also charged with statutory rape.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Man calls mom for ride from club, gets shot at on way home

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding someone who fired shots into a car over the weekend, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. On New Year’s Day deputies responded to the 500 block of Gatlin Road in reference to a possible gunshot victim, Hawkins said. When deputies arrived they found a male victim bleeding from the face.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

No arrests following New Year's Day shooting in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a Jan. 1 shooting. According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the situation began with a fight at the Yo Bar in Columbus. Someone went to the bar and picked up one of the individuals...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Woman pulled from burning car in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lowndes County fireman helped a woman escape from a burning car moments before it exploded. The incident happened Wednesday shortly before midnight on Border Springs Road. The car crashed into a tree and landed in a ditch. "I acted as quick as I could because...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo receives upgrade to city lights

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The nights are now brighter in the city of Tupelo. The city is getting an upgrade that will be very noticeable in the weeks to come and you might have already noticed. The city of Tupelo is now getting LED street lights, which will allow people...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Storm damaged roof at Union County church

MYRTLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Cleanup continues after an EF-1 tornado swept through western Union County Tuesday morning. The storm damaged several homes. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries. It also damaged the Enterprise Church of Christ. The church will have to replace its roof. Preacher Jay Tidwell said it...
MYRTLE, MS
wtva.com

MHP: Two deaths reported during New Year's weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) reported two fatal crashes during its New Year’s Travel Enforcement Period which began on Dec. 30 and ended on Monday, Jan. 2. MHP troopers issued 8,037 citations and made 164 DUI arrests. The two fatal crashes resulted in two deaths....
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Amory working to revitalize 278 underpass

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Work is underway to revitalize the Highway 278 underpass in Amory. The goal is to make it cleaner and more vibrant. The City of Amory is working with the Mississippi Department of Transportation and BNSF Railway on this project. Motorists are advised to be cautious when...
AMORY, MS
wtva.com

Storm cleanup also underway in Itawamba County

MARIETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday left behind damage in several counties in north Mississippi, including Itawamba County. The Mississippi Department of Transportation spent several hours Tuesday afternoon clearing debris along Highway 371. Stephanie Boutwell was in her home with her family when the storm hit. "It was on top...
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy