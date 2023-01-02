ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Raiders players unhappy with team over Derek Carr situation

The Las Vegas Raiders have seemingly moved on from Derek Carr, and some within the organization are reportedly not pleased with how the situation was handled. Peter Schrager of FOX Sports said Sunday that there are a lot of people with the Raiders who are unhappy with the way the team went about benching Carr.... The post Report: Raiders players unhappy with team over Derek Carr situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NBC Sports Chicago

Here are the NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18

We are less than a week away from the NFL playoff picture being finalized. After the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals battle on Monday Night Football, it will be on to the final week of the regular season. Several teams will have something to play for in Week 18, with...
247Sports

Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham: Utes matched physical Penn State, despite 'disappointing' Rose Bowl loss

PASADENA, Calif. — As Penn State celebrated on the field at the Rose Bowl after defeating Utah on Monday night, two Nittany Lions staff members embraced each other before one belted out the following: "They are a tough team, we were a tougher team!" And while Utah coach Kyle Whittingham might not agree the Nittany Lions were the more physical group than the Utes, the scoreboard was all that mattered as Utah found itself on the wrong end of the Granddaddy of Them All for a second-straight January.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 Outcomes: Cowboys opening odds, NFC playoff scenarios for Week 18

Week 17 is a wrap for the NFC. All 16 teams have fought the good fight and gleaned a little more intel about what they’re composed of. Two teams punched their ticket to the dance, the seven-team tournament for a trip to the Super Bowl now has just one opening remaining. The New York Giants improved to 9-6-1 after pummeling the listless Indianapolis Colts, 38-10. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers bounced back to tame the surging Carolina Panthers, 30-24.
ARIZONA STATE
247Sports

Report: Huskers have WR coach picked as staff appears to be finalized

Matt Rhule's staff of full-time assistants is reportedly filled out, though the coach himself hasn't made matters official. While three positions have not yet been announced, there are now names connected with all the remaining openings. It was reported on Monday night that Garret McGuire will join the Husker staff as a wide receivers coach, according to Joe Person of The Athletic, who covers the Carolina Panthers.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Mississippi State freshman quarterback Braedyn Locke to enter transfer portal

With the 2022 season now concluded, another wave of Mississippi State players are expected to hit the transfer portal. That process continued on Monday evening. True freshman quarterback Braedyn Locke announced on his Twitter page that he will be transferring from the Bulldogs' program. The former 247Composite four-star quarterback did not see any action this season and was redshirted.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Holy Grail BCJ Podcast 362 Staff Building

Chad Brendel and David Simone discuss the official and unofficial names being added to round out Scott Satterfield's first staff at Cincinnati. How the hires fit and where things stand with both the on field and support staff building going forward. Talk then turns to basketball following the loss at Temple with a big 4 days ahead with a trip to Wichita State and a home game with Houston. All that and more on this week's episode.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

WATCH: Where will value be in the future of NIL?

West Virginia football is about to open its doors for what it hopes is a productive weekend as players in the transfer portal visit campus. The Mountaineers may not have an offensive coordinator, but they have students coming back to campus for the start of the spring semester Monday and they have a home basketball game Saturday night against No. 3 Kansas. It can't hurt WVU to show fan support to potential roster additions who might seek a bigger stage and more eyes on the way they play.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy