Memphis, TN

Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo dead at 43

By Autumn Scott, Jordan James, Lawrencia Grose
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — Beloved Memphis rapper and former member of Three 6 Mafia, Gangsta Boo, has passed away at 43.

Gangsta Boo, whose real name is Lola Mitchell, was found dead at Whitehaven home on Sunday evening.

Watch Memphis Hip-Hop Legend Gangsta Boo on Live At 9

Early indications from loved ones are that no foul play was suspected in her death.

After the news broke, fans across the area gathered outside the Whitehaven home where she was found.

One fan told WREG that she will always remember the joy the rapper brought onstage and in any interaction with fans.

“She was always happy. She was a free spirit and that’s what I want people to remember her as. It’s a legacy of hard work, of dedication, of making it out of Memphis,” the fan said.

We are told in her final days, she spent time seeing family and friends.

Gangsta Boo collaborated with many hip-hop and R&B artists including Eminem, E-40, OutKast, Lil Jon, Krayzie Bone, Gucci Mane, Run the Jewels, GloRilla, Latto, and many more.

According to her public relations team, she recently filmed an unreleased music video for “Imma Mack” from fellow Memphian and producer Drumma Boy’s Welcome to my City Vol. 4 album.

“Gangsta Boo was like a sister to me and told the world about me the way my blood brother did. We both are Leos and share the same energy towards unity and seeing people happy! This is just such a devastating loss cuz she always wanted to see others win! RIP to the Queen Of Memphis, forever my sister,” Drumma Boy said.

The investigation into her death continues. WREG will make updates as more information becomes available.

