ISP to conduct occupant restraint enforcement patrols in Macon, Vermilion Co.

PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police Trooper Captain Bryan Pruitt said they will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols in Macon and Vermilion County this month.

These patrols allow ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers in both the front and back of the vehicle to be buckled up.

ISP said safety belts are still one of the most effective safety devices in vehicles, estimated to save nearly 14,000 lives each year. Additionally, they said half of the vehicle occupants killed in a traffic crash were not properly buckled up.

In Macon County, ISP reported 36 total citations were given to those neglecting to use safety belts and child restraint devices in December.

ISP said the objective of this program is to increase occupant restraint compliance through education, child seat inspections, and enforcement.

