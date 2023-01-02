ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion County, IL

ISP to conduct occupant restraint enforcement patrols in Macon, Vermilion Co.

By Noah Nelson
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pIuq9_0k18dcnX00

PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police Trooper Captain Bryan Pruitt said they will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols in Macon and Vermilion County this month.

Impaired driver fatalities on the rise, IDOT urges people to drive safe over holidays

These patrols allow ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers in both the front and back of the vehicle to be buckled up.

ISP said safety belts are still one of the most effective safety devices in vehicles, estimated to save nearly 14,000 lives each year. Additionally, they said half of the vehicle occupants killed in a traffic crash were not properly buckled up.

In Macon County, ISP reported 36 total citations were given to those neglecting to use safety belts and child restraint devices in December.

ISP announces Macon Co. occupant restraint enforcement results

ISP said the objective of this program is to increase occupant restraint compliance through education, child seat inspections, and enforcement.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WCIA

Coroner: One dead in Sangamon Co. Route 104 crash

Update 7:00 p.m. Illinois State Police Sgt. J.C. Clarke said both lanes on Illinois Route 104 are open. Normal traffic flow has also resumed. Update 4:30 p.m. SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner confirmed that a crash on Illinois Route 104 resulted in the death of one person Thursday afternoon. Coroner Jim […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police Department swears in new officers on Thursday

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Almost a dozen new faces were sworn into the Decatur Police Department. “These officers have passed all the tests,” Deputy Officer Rad Allen said. “They’ve done all the requirements for hiring. They have clear backgrounds; they have good character about them. And they’re ones that we chose that we want to come represent the Decatur Police Department.”
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Watseka Park District offering life-saving training

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — One town wants to make sure people are prepared for the unexpected. The Watseka Park District is partnering with a security company to host active shooter training. Those in charge hope everyone in Iroquois County comes because small towns may have to wait longer for first responders to show up when […]
WATSEKA, IL
WCIA

Decatur Public Schools: Masks ‘highly recommended’

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Public Schools are “highly recommending” masks be worn inside all of their facilities now that Macon County is at a high risk transmission level for COVID-19. On Jan. 3, DPS said on their Facebook that masks are still “highly recommended” for all students, staff, parents, volunteers, visitors, and community […]
DECATUR, IL
freedom929.com

ACE PATROL IN FAYETTE COUNTY

(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police District 12 in Effingham has released the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) surveillance at various establishments in Fayette County during the month of December. The details were conducted to determine which businesses may be selling alcoholic beverages to minors, those under 21 years of age. The results involving 13 different establishments showed none were involved in the sale of an alcoholic beverage to a minor. The ultimate goal of the ACE program is to enforce all underage drinking laws & to save lives by preventing impaired driving crashes & fatalities. The ISP commended all the Fayette County businesses surveyed for following the law.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies Danville man stabbed to death

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner has released the identity of a Danville man who died in Urbana after he was stabbed in the neck on Tuesday. Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as 35-year-old John R. Carmean. Carmean was stabbed in the area of Harmon and Madison Streets in Danville and was […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Willard Airport confirms no lockdown during Idaho suspect transfer

SAVOY, Ill., (WCIA) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the aircraft used to transport 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger belongs to PSP. He’s the man suspected of killing four Idaho students. The FAA registry shows the aircraft that landed at Willard Airport in Savoy on Wednesday was also registered to the Pennsylvania State Police, and […]
SAVOY, IL
WCIA

Champaign police measure violence reduction & quality of life in 2022

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A combination of “good, hard police work and technology” is what Champaign Police Deputy Chief Geoffrey Coon believes helped the department achieve victory over violence last year. Numbers show shootings dropped by half since 2021. The department is now looking back on a successful year of what they call “proactive policing.” […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Danville man charged with murder in stabbing death

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is facing murder charges in connection to a stabbing that left another Danville man dead earlier this week. Jesse Landers, 41, is charged with first degree murder after Danville Police officials said he stabbed the victim in the neck following a verbal dispute. The Vermilion County State’s Attorney […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Decatur man arrested in Paxton child predator sting

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 26-year-old Decatur man is under arrest after Paxton Police said he was caught in a child predator sting last month. Paxton Police said they started investigating Dylan Conerty on Aug. 7 when they learned he contacted a 14-year-old girl. The investigation developed enough evidence to warrant his arrest and Conerty […]
PAXTON, IL
959theriver.com

Suspect In Murders Of University of Idaho Students Stops In Champaign

The man charged with the murder of four University of Idaho students is coming off a stop in Champaign. TMZ reports Bryan Kohberger was photographed at Champaign’s Willard Airport yesterday. The images show Kohberger being lead by law enforcement agents from the plane to the airport. He was in the process of being extradited to Idaho where he will likely go to court this week.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Multiple phone scams continue at U of I into 2023

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The new year did not bring an end to University of Illinois students being scammed over the phone, as U of I Police report the first scams they’ve become aware of in 2023. U of I Police included four scams in a pair of crime reports released on Tuesday and Wednesday. […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: Gun violence down 50% in 2022

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department released on Thursday its review of 2022, and chief among their findings was that gun violence decreased by 50% between 2021 and 2022. Department officials said reducing gun violence was one of three key priorities the department set for 2022. Their efforts succeeded in lowering the number […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

ISP announces Macon Co. occupant restraint enforcement results

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 Commander Bryan Pruitt announced the results of the Macon County Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols, funded through IDOT. Violations in December include 19 safety belt citations, one child restraint citation, 36 total citations, and 0 written warnings. Most motorists know safety belts save lives, but ISP […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Woman booked into Macon jail for stabbing in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - A 27-year-old woman was booked into the Macon County Jail for stabbing a person. Sara Gudenrath, 27, was booked into the Macon County Jail on Thursday morning for Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery. During her bond hearing, the Macon County State's Attorney's Office told the court that Gudenrath had stabbed someone at least 3 times.
WARRENSBURG, IL
Effingham Radio

Effingham Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest

The following has been released by the Effingham Police Department on their Facebook Page:. On 01/04/23 at approximately 4 pm, Effingham Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with suspended registration on the corner of South Walnut Street and West Fayette Avenue. After a brief investigation, K9 Kona was deployed and alerted on the vehicle in which led to discovery of 11 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 23 capsules of suspected fentanyl.
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

Get connected in 2023 with Vermilion Advantage

Vermilion Advantage, through membership value, provides strategic leadership on critical business issues – leading economic & workforce development, anticipating and responding to members’ needs, addressing quality of life issues and providing a network of information & business contacts – advocating the pursuit of opportunities to strengthen the local economy and business environment.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Longtime Maroa fire chief passes away

MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Maroa Fire Department announced on Thursday that longtime Chief Larry Peasley has passed away. In a Facebook post, the department said Peasley died on Wednesday after a 40-year career in the department. The department added that Peasley’s family would like to thank the community for their thoughts and prayers over […]
MAROA, IL
WAND TV

Man shot in Champaign Sunday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the person who shot someone early Sunday morning in Champaign. Champaign County Sheriff's deputies were called to Carle Foundation Hospital around 5 a.m. for a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen and pelvis, the News Gazette reports. Friends drove...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy