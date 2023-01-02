More clouds filter in to start the day in advance of a rainy system on the way. Showers look to be widespread and steady just after midday, for the evening commute. For those traveling across the country, anticipate delays as another winter storm takes shape across the Front Range of the Rockies and the Gulf Coast. In the warmer sector of air, showers, thunderstorms and severe weather is likely, as snow is expected to the north between Minneapolis, Kansas and Colorado.

