Freezing drizzle could lead to icy Thursday commutes, some snow on tap for Friday
BOSTON — A winter weather advisory has been issued in Massachusetts due to freezing drizzle that could lead to slick conditions during the Thursday afternoon and evening commutes. The advisory is in effect for parts of Worcester, Middlesex, and Franklin counties from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to...
Burst of rain and wet snow due Friday in Mass.: accumulation possible in some areas
——— Forecasters expect a small winter storm to pass through Massachusetts beginning Friday morning, dropping a burst of wet snow in some areas and soaking others in cold rain. The results of Friday’s weather system could vary across the state. Central and northeastern areas of Massachusetts, mainly to...
Winter weather advisory issued for most of Massachusetts through Friday evening
BOSTON — Most of Massachusetts is under a winter weather advisory due to a weather system that could bring up to four inches of snow to some areas. The advisory is in effect for parts of Middlesex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester, Essex, and Norfolk counties until 7 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
SNOWFALL FORECAST: Tracking wintry weather in western Massachusetts
22News is working for you with what you need to know about conditions before you head out the door Friday morning.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Thursday morning because of potentialy icy road conditions.Check the latest list here.
See how much snow to expect at your location in Mass. (interactive map)
Freezing rain moving into Massachusetts Thursday night is expected to turn over to snow in some areas, lasting through Friday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Northern Worcester County, Northwest Middlesex County and Western Franklin County through 7 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service...
What you need to know about possible snow on Friday
"The best chance for a few inches of wet snow will be northwest of I-95, especially for central and interior northeast Massachusetts." Ice and snow are in the forecast for Massachusetts as the work week comes to an end. First, the National Weather Service is predicting that parts of the...
Winter Weather Advisory for Freezing Rain in Worcester on Thursday
WORCESTER - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Worcester area starting Thursday morning for freezing rain. The advisory is in effect from 7 AM to 7 PM on Thursday. The National Weather Service forecasts light rain showers will transition to light freezing rain between 7 AM and 1 PM with areas of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle possible through Thursday afternoon.
Widespread Showers to Move in Tuesday
More clouds filter in to start the day in advance of a rainy system on the way. Showers look to be widespread and steady just after midday, for the evening commute. For those traveling across the country, anticipate delays as another winter storm takes shape across the Front Range of the Rockies and the Gulf Coast. In the warmer sector of air, showers, thunderstorms and severe weather is likely, as snow is expected to the north between Minneapolis, Kansas and Colorado.
