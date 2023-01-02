ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston

What you need to know about possible snow on Friday

"The best chance for a few inches of wet snow will be northwest of I-95, especially for central and interior northeast Massachusetts." Ice and snow are in the forecast for Massachusetts as the work week comes to an end. First, the National Weather Service is predicting that parts of the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Freezing Rain in Worcester on Thursday

WORCESTER - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Worcester area starting Thursday morning for freezing rain. The advisory is in effect from 7 AM to 7 PM on Thursday. The National Weather Service forecasts light rain showers will transition to light freezing rain between 7 AM and 1 PM with areas of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle possible through Thursday afternoon.
WORCESTER, MA
WSBS

UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts

Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
nomadlawyer.org

The 05 Best Places to Live in Massachusetts

Best Place to Live in Massachusetts: As one of the safest US states, Massachusetts features the poshest metropolitans of Boston & Cambridge to the picturesque countryside of Sharon & Sudbury. The sixth state of the Union is known for low crime rates, affordable cost of living, best-in-class health & education...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

5 Reasons Not to Move to Massachusetts

For those that know me, I've lived in the Baystate all my life. Growing up for the most part was pretty decent. I've never really had any huge complaints about this state other than winter being unpredictable at times. Let's put it this way, us "Northerners" can handle winter more than anyone else can no offense to any of my south friends.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Widespread Showers to Move in Tuesday

More clouds filter in to start the day in advance of a rainy system on the way. Showers look to be widespread and steady just after midday, for the evening commute. For those traveling across the country, anticipate delays as another winter storm takes shape across the Front Range of the Rockies and the Gulf Coast. In the warmer sector of air, showers, thunderstorms and severe weather is likely, as snow is expected to the north between Minneapolis, Kansas and Colorado.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

5 takeaways from Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey’s inaugural address

In a white suit paying homage to the suffragists who fought to get women the right to vote, Gov. Maura Healey began her tenure as the first woman and openly gay person elected governor of the commonwealth surrounded by joyous cheering in the House chamber at the Massachusetts State House, as she outlined ambitious priorities to tackle the state’s thorniest challenges, including affordability and climate change.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Worcester: $440,000 for a four-bedroom home

Brandon Weyant acquired the property at 19 Marwood Road, Worcester, from Neil G Ryan Castronovo and Virginia R Castronovo on Dec. 12, 2022, for $440,000 which represents a price per square foot of $202. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 7,237-square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
WSBS

Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?

I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
PITTSFIELD, MA
