Akron police seek information on North Hill hit-skip that hospitalized pedestrian

Police are seeking information regarding a hit-skip accident that took place early in the morning on Dec. 27 in Akron's North Hill neighborhood.

Police said Monday the 63-year-old victim remains in serious condition after he was found in the road around 7 a.m. Although there are currently no witnesses to the crash, the man had apparently been crossing Cuyahoga Falls Avenue, southbound, at North Main Street.

The call initially came in to check the welfare of a man lying on the road, and EMS transported the pedestrian to Summa Akron City Hospital. Doctors determined he was struck by a vehicle based on the severity of his injuries.

New Year's Eve crash:Man killed in New Year's Eve crash on I-76 in Kenmore

Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed he crash to help identify the unknown driver and vehicle involved. The vehicle will have front-end damage and, quite possibly, windshield damage, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Hit-Skip Bureau at 330-375-2508.