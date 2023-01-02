KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man who was convicted of murdering an 11-month-old child in August 2017 was sentenced Tuesday to 12 1/2 to 40 years in prison. In November 2019, Bryant Rolland was originally convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was also sentenced to 25 to 40 years in prison for first-degree child abuse.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO