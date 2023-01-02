Read full article on original website
WWMT
Person identified in fatal shooting on Kalamazoo's northside
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The victim in Friday night's deadly shooting on Kalamazoo's northside has been identified as James Douglas White Jr., 29, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The crime scene was at a property on N. Burdick Street between Parsons Street and Franks Street, according to...
WWMT
Jackson man charged with assault, home invasion after attack on two men
JACKSON, Mich. — A Jackson man who was arrested in a stabbing of two men was charged with assault and home invasion, according to Branch County Undersheriff Keith Eichler Wednesday. Curtis White, 33 of Coldwater, and Edward Guilford, 33 of Union City, were attacked, one with a hammer, on...
WWMT
Body found in Cass County field
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff's office responded Thursday afternoon to a report of human remains found in a field. Deputies located the body near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 Highway. Appliance on vehicle: 18-year-old man killed in New Years Eve crash in Cass County.
WWMT
Jackson man arrested for alleged stabbings, attack with a hammer
UNION CITY, Mich. — A 31-year-old man from Jackson was arrested after attacking two victims on Burlington Road on Monday, according to the Branch County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect first attacked a 33-year-old man from Union City from behind and stabbed him several times in the back, chest, and neck, according to deputies.
WWMT
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety swears in David Boysen as chief
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Acting Public Safety Chief David Boysen has been officially sworn in as the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief as of 4:10 p.m. Thursday. A private ceremony took place following the City of Kalamazoo reaching a separation agreement with the former Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley, officials said Dec. 29.
WWMT
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety K-9 helps in arrest of armed robbery suspect
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety K9 helped in the arrest of an armed robbery suspect on Monday, police said. Police said they were responding to reports of an armed robbery that happened near North Westnedge Avenue, north of West Prouty Street. The 19-year-old suspect from...
WWMT
Four-year-old in critical condition after Kentwood car crash
KENTWOOD, Mich. — An early morning car crash sent a 4-year-old to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Kentwood Police Department. The crash happened at 8:07 a.m. near 60th Street and Wing Avenue in Kentwood, according to police. New Year's Eve shooting: Grand Rapids police identify teen...
WWMT
Kalamazoo man taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by car
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 61-year-old Kalamazoo man was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after he was hit by a car crossing the street. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the area of Kalamazoo Avenue and North Burdick Street. Officers said they found the man with injuries, down the road.
WWMT
Man faces four felonies in fatal shooting at New Year's Eve party
PAW PAW, Mich. — A 62-year-old man who allegedly killed two people by celebratory gunfire at a New Year's gathering was arraigned on four felony counts Wednesday. From VBC Sheriff: 2 victims killed by AR-15 fired at New Year's Eve celebration in Van Buren County. Christopher Toppenberg, from Lawrence...
WWMT
Grand Rapids police identify teen who died in fatal New Year's Day shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed the identity of a 16-year-old victim Tuesday who died in a shooting on New Year's Day. Joseph "Jo-Jo" Ivory Jr. was killed minutes after the clock hit midnight, according to police. New Year's Day: Teen shot, killed minutes after...
WWMT
Crews working to repair South Haven raw sewage overflow
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven water and sewer crews are working to repair a sanitary sewer overflow on Phoenix Street, according to South Haven Water, Sewers, and Streets Superintendent Quentin Clark. South Haven Township overflow: Sewer overflows on South Haven Township street. As of 3 p.m. Thursday, crews...
WWMT
Blizzard of 2022 prompted West Michigan road crews to work 24/7
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With what was known as the blizzard of 2022 charging towards West Michigan just before Christmas, road commissions and departments across our area sprang into action. Blizzard 2022: Heavy snow, intense winds lead to dangerous travel. As the week progressed, Michiganders flocked to grocery stores, stocked...
WWMT
Man who fled to Mexico after Wyoming woman murder to stand trial
WYOMING, Mich. — A man who fled to Mexico after the murder of a Grand Rapids area woman was bound over to circuit court in Kent County Wednesday. Yenly Garcia, 44, is facing charges of open murder, felony firearm, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, and possession of a stolen financial transaction device, according to court records.
WWMT
Kalamazoo man sentenced in 2017 murder of 11-month-old
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man who was convicted of murdering an 11-month-old child in August 2017 was sentenced Tuesday to 12 1/2 to 40 years in prison. In November 2019, Bryant Rolland was originally convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was also sentenced to 25 to 40 years in prison for first-degree child abuse.
WWMT
Mother accused of murdering her 1-year-old child to stand trial
ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Portage mother accused of killing her 1-year-old daughter in August 2021 is expected to stand trial after her case was bound over to circuit court Tuesday, according to court records. On Aug. 7, 2021, the babysitter of Olivia Stripling called 911 when she found...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Mayor says Chief Coakley's departure was 'best outcome'
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo city commissioners say they're ready to move forward following the departure of the city's police chief. Public officials making their first public comment since now former Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley reached a six figure separation agreement with the city to retire following an investigation that found he harassed several city employees.
WWMT
Michigan DNR stocks local water bodies for more fishing opportunities
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More angler fishing opportunities could impact a couple more bodies of water in southwest Michigan. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday, that they have stocked 85 locations across the state, including 12 locations near Kalamazoo. The Fall 2022 fishing stocking by the DNR consisted...
WWMT
Bronson BirthPlace of Kalamazoo, Battle Creek welcome first babies of 2023
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The first baby born in 2023 at Bronson BirthPlace in Kalamazoo was Sonny Seedorff, according to health officials. Sonny was born at 6:51 a.m. on Sunday, weighing 6 pounds and 1 ounce. Sonny was born to parents Alyssa and Luke Seedorff. Sonny has a four-year-old brother...
WWMT
Michigan AG office to conduct 'extensive review' of Ottawa County board actions
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Attorney General is expected to conduct an extensive review into the actions of the Ottawa County Commission, a spokesperson confirmed Wednesday. Jan. 3: Ottawa County board hires former GOP nominee John Gibbs. The office is expected to investigate the Jan. 3 board...
WWMT
Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT as weekday evening anchor
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michiganders may be seeing a familiar face on their TV screens. Jessica Harthorn returns to WWMT News Channel 3 to sit alongside Anchor Andy Dominianni as an evening anchor. New today: Man faces four felonies in fatal shooting at New Year's Eve party. Harthorn, a...
